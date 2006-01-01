Backcountry Pizza & Tap House imageView gallery

Backcountry Pizza & Tap House Boulder

269 Reviews

$$

2319 ARAPAHOE AVE

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Fried Wings

$8.50

Cheese Bread

$9.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Full Fried Wings

$15.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Garlic Knots

$9.50

House Smoked Wings

$9.50+

Hummus Plate

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.50

Tender Chickens

$11.50

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Salads & Soups

Half Arugula Salad

$7.50

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half Cobb Salad

$10.00

Half Greek Salad

$7.50

Half House Salad

$5.00

Whole Arugula Salad

$14.00

Whole Caesar Salad

$10.00

Whole Cobb Salad

$17.00

Whole Greek Salad

$14.00

Whole House Salad

$10.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Cubano

$15.00

Italian

$16.00

Meatball Parmesan

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Reuben

$16.00

Turkey Deluxe

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Featured/Special Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Po Boy

$15.00

BYO Pizza

12" Small BYO

$12.00

16" Medium BYO

$16.00

18" Large BYO

$19.50

20" X-Large BYO

$24.00

BYO Calzone

$14.00

Specialty Pizza

Sm Meat Grinder

$19.50

Sm Supreme

$19.50

Sm Garden Fresh

$19.50

Sm The Works

$19.50

Sm Nediterranean

$19.50

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Sm Vegan Love

$19.50

Sm Mt. Hawaiian

$19.50

Sm Mr. Pesto

$19.50

Sm Ms. Garbanzo

$19.50

Sm BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Sm Caprese

$19.50

Sm Featured Pizza

$19.50

Med Meat Grinder

$23.50

Med Supreme

$23.50

Med Garden Fresh

$23.50

Med The Works

$23.50

Med Nediterranean

$23.50

Med Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Med Vegan Love

$23.50

Med Mt. Hawaiian

$23.50

Med Mr. Pesto

$23.50

Med Ms. Garbanzo

$23.50

Med BBQ Chicken

$23.50

Med Caprese

$23.50

Lg Meat Grinder

$25.00

Lg Supreme

$25.00

Lg Garden Fresh

$25.00

Lg The Works

$25.00

Lg Nediterranean

$25.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Lg Vegan Love

$25.00

Lg Mt. Hawaiian

$25.00

Lg Mr. Pesto

$25.00

Lg Ms. Garbanzo

$25.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Lg Caprese

$25.00

XL Meat Grinder

$32.00

XL Supreme

$32.00

XL Garden Fresh

$32.00

XL The Works

$32.00

XL Nediterranean

$32.00

XL Buffalo Chicken

$32.00

XL Vegan Love

$32.00

XL Mt. Hawaiian

$32.00

XL Mr. Pesto

$32.00

XL Ms. Garbanzo

$32.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$32.00

XL Caprese

$32.00

XL Featured Specialty Pizza

$32.00

Slices of Pizza

Slice Specialty

$5.00

Slice BYO Cheese

$3.50

Half & Half Pizza

12" Half Specialty/Half BYO

$15.75

12" Half & Half Specialty

$19.50

16" Half Specialty/Half BYO

$19.75

16" Half & Half Specialty

$23.50

18" Half Specialty/Half BYO

$22.25

18" Half & Half Specialty

$25.00

20" Half Specialty/Half BYO

$28.00

20" Half & Half Specialty

$32.00

Burgers

Classic Burg

$13.50

BCP

$15.50

Nediterranean Burger

$15.50

Heavy Hitter

$16.00

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$15.50

Goat Cheese Arugula

$15.50

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Slice of Pie w/IceCream

$6.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese (cup)

$3.50

Mac & Cheese (bowl)

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Side Ranch (4oz)

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Draft Beer

Avery White Rascal

$5.50

Beachwood Double Gator 10oz

$9.00

Bierstadt Slow Pour .3L

$4.50

Bootstrap Insane Rush IPA 16oz

$6.00

Cerebral Neon Lite 16oz

$6.00

Comrade Brim Reaper 10oz

$8.00

Comrade More Dodge Less Ram 16oz

$8.25

Comrade Superpower 16oz

$7.50

Crooked Stave Petite Sour Blueberry 10oz

$8.00

Firestone Walker Pivo Pils 16oz

$6.00

Fremont Dark Star 10oz

$7.00

Funkwerks Tropic King 12oz

$7.50

Great Divide Yeti 10oz

$7.00

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere 12oz

$6.00

La Cumbre Project HALF!!!

$7.00

La Cumbre Project PINT!!!

$10.00

La Cumbre Slice of Hefe 16oz

$6.25

Lawson's Super Session 16oz

$7.50

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 16oz

$5.50

Melvin Citradamus 10oz

$8.00

Melvin IPA 16oz

$7.00

Melvin Scenario Porter 16oz

$5.50Out of stock

Ommegang Rare Vos 12oz

$6.00

Prairie X-mas BOMB! 10oz

$12.00

Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz

$7.00

Reuben's Hazealicious 16oz

$7.50

Russian River Blind Pig IPA 16oz

$7.50

Russian River Pliny the Elder 10oz

$8.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz

$5.50

Soulcraft Amber 16oz

$6.00

Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA 16oz

$7.00

Stone IPA

$5.50

Telluride Face Down Brown 16oz

$5.50

Upslope Craft Lager 16oz

$5.50

Verboten Roll in Ze Watermelon 16oz

$6.00

WeldWerks Juicy Bits 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Westbound & Down IPA 16oz

$7.00

Wibby Volksbier Vienna 16oz

$5.50

Wild Cider Hard Apple 16oz

$6.00

Wild Pumpkin 16oz

$6.00

Wood Boss Red 16oz

$5.50

Oktoberfest Beers!

Jack's Abbeey Copper Legend

$6.50Out of stock

Half Pours

HALF Beachwood Double Gator

$5.50

HALF Comrade Brim Reaper 5oz

$5.00

HALF Crooked Stave Petite Sour Blueberry

$5.00

HALF Fremont Dark Star

$4.00

HALF Great Divide Yeti

$4.00

HALF Melvin 2x4

$5.00

HALF Prairie X-mas BOMB

$7.00

HALF Russian River Pliny the Elder

$5.25

Draft Samples

SAMPLE Avery White Rascal

SAMPLE Beachwood Double Gator

SAMPLE Bierstadt Pilsner

SAMPLE Bootstrap Insane Rush

SAMPLE C Stave/Shilling Chai

SAMPLE Cerebral Neon Lite

SAMPLE Comrade Brim Reaper

SAMPLE Comrade More Dodge Less Ram

SAMPLE Comrade Superpower

SAMPLE Crooked Stave Petite Sour Blueberry

SAMPLE Firestone Pivo Pilsner

SAMPLE Fremont Dark Star

SAMPLE Funkwerks Tropic King

SAMPLE Great Divide Yeti

SAMPLE Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere

SAMPLE La Cumbre Project Dank

SAMPLE La Cumbre Slice of Hefe

SAMPLE Lawson's Super Session

SAMPLE Left Hand Milk Stout

SAMPLE Melvin Citradamus

SAMPLE Melvin IPA

SAMPLE Melvin Scenario

SAMPLE Ommegang Rare Vos

SAMPLE Prairie Xmas BOMB

$1.00

SAMPLE Reissdorf Kolsch

SAMPLE Reuben's Hazealicious

SAMPLE Russian River Blind Pig

SAMPLE Russian River Pliny the Elder

SAMPLE Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

SAMPLE Station 26 Juicy Banger

Out of stock

SAMPLE Stone IPA

SAMPLE Upslope Craft Lager

SAMPLE Weldwerks Juicy Bits

SAMPLE Westbound & Down IPA

SAMPLE Wibby Volksbier Vienna

SAMPLE Wild Cider

SAMPLE Wild Pumpkin

SAMPLE Wood Boss Red

Featured Beers

Telluride See Forever Hazy 16oz

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea-Green

$2.50

Hot Tea-Black

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Le Melon

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Orange

$10.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00

Stoli Citros

$8.00

Stoli Orangi

$8.00

Stoli Razberi

$8.00

Stoli Vanil

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$8.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$15.00

Dbl Grey Goose Le Melon

$15.00

Dbl Ketel One

$15.00

Dbl Ketel One Orange

$15.00

Dbl Stoli

$12.00

Dbl Stoli Blueberi

$12.00

Dbl Stoli Citros

$12.00

Dbl Stoli Orangi

$12.00

Dbl Stoli Razberi

$12.00

Dbl Stoli Vanil

$12.00

Dbl Titos

$12.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Spirit Hound

$8.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Dbl Well Gin

$9.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Dbl Hendrick's

$15.00

Dbl Spirit Hound

$12.00

Dbl Tangueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Capt'n Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$8.00

Dbl Well Rum

$9.00

Dbl Bacardi

$10.50

Dbl Capt'n Morgan

$12.00

Dbl Malibu

$10.50

Dbl Meyer's Dark Rum

$12.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$9.00

Dbl Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Dbl Herradura Anejo

$16.50