Backcountry Pizza & Tap House Boulder
269 Reviews
$$
2319 ARAPAHOE AVE
Boulder, CO 80302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
1/2 Fried Wings
$8.50
Cheese Bread
$9.00
French Fries
$4.50
Fried Mac & Cheese
$7.50
Fried Pickles
$8.50
Full Fried Wings
$15.50
Garlic Bread
$5.50
Garlic Knots
$9.50
House Smoked Wings
$9.50+
Hummus Plate
$8.50
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Onion Rings
$6.50
Pretzel Bites
$8.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$9.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Tater Tots
$5.50
Tender Chickens
$11.50
Waffle Fries
$5.00
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches
BYO Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Sm Meat Grinder
$19.50
Sm Supreme
$19.50
Sm Garden Fresh
$19.50
Sm The Works
$19.50
Sm Nediterranean
$19.50
Sm Buffalo Chicken
$19.50
Sm Vegan Love
$19.50
Sm Mt. Hawaiian
$19.50
Sm Mr. Pesto
$19.50
Sm Ms. Garbanzo
$19.50
Sm BBQ Chicken
$19.50
Sm Caprese
$19.50
Sm Featured Pizza
$19.50
Med Meat Grinder
$23.50
Med Supreme
$23.50
Med Garden Fresh
$23.50
Med The Works
$23.50
Med Nediterranean
$23.50
Med Buffalo Chicken
$23.50
Med Vegan Love
$23.50
Med Mt. Hawaiian
$23.50
Med Mr. Pesto
$23.50
Med Ms. Garbanzo
$23.50
Med BBQ Chicken
$23.50
Med Caprese
$23.50
Lg Meat Grinder
$25.00
Lg Supreme
$25.00
Lg Garden Fresh
$25.00
Lg The Works
$25.00
Lg Nediterranean
$25.00
Lg Buffalo Chicken
$25.00
Lg Vegan Love
$25.00
Lg Mt. Hawaiian
$25.00
Lg Mr. Pesto
$25.00
Lg Ms. Garbanzo
$25.00
Lg BBQ Chicken
$25.00
Lg Caprese
$25.00
XL Meat Grinder
$32.00
XL Supreme
$32.00
XL Garden Fresh
$32.00
XL The Works
$32.00
XL Nediterranean
$32.00
XL Buffalo Chicken
$32.00
XL Vegan Love
$32.00
XL Mt. Hawaiian
$32.00
XL Mr. Pesto
$32.00
XL Ms. Garbanzo
$32.00
XL BBQ Chicken
$32.00
XL Caprese
$32.00
XL Featured Specialty Pizza
$32.00
Slices of Pizza
Half & Half Pizza
Burgers
Dessert
Sides
Draft Beer
Avery White Rascal
$5.50
Beachwood Double Gator 10oz
$9.00
Bierstadt Slow Pour .3L
$4.50
Bootstrap Insane Rush IPA 16oz
$6.00
Cerebral Neon Lite 16oz
$6.00
Comrade Brim Reaper 10oz
$8.00
Comrade More Dodge Less Ram 16oz
$8.25
Comrade Superpower 16oz
$7.50
Crooked Stave Petite Sour Blueberry 10oz
$8.00
Firestone Walker Pivo Pils 16oz
$6.00
Fremont Dark Star 10oz
$7.00
Funkwerks Tropic King 12oz
$7.50
Great Divide Yeti 10oz
$7.00
Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere 12oz
$6.00
La Cumbre Project HALF!!!
$7.00
La Cumbre Project PINT!!!
$10.00
La Cumbre Slice of Hefe 16oz
$6.25
Lawson's Super Session 16oz
$7.50
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 16oz
$5.50
Melvin Citradamus 10oz
$8.00
Melvin IPA 16oz
$7.00
Melvin Scenario Porter 16oz
$5.50Out of stock
Ommegang Rare Vos 12oz
$6.00
Prairie X-mas BOMB! 10oz
$12.00
Reissdorf Kolsch 16oz
$7.00
Reuben's Hazealicious 16oz
$7.50
Russian River Blind Pig IPA 16oz
$7.50
Russian River Pliny the Elder 10oz
$8.50
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz
$5.50
Soulcraft Amber 16oz
$6.00
Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA 16oz
$7.00
Stone IPA
$5.50
Telluride Face Down Brown 16oz
$5.50
Upslope Craft Lager 16oz
$5.50
Verboten Roll in Ze Watermelon 16oz
$6.00
WeldWerks Juicy Bits 16oz
$7.50Out of stock
Westbound & Down IPA 16oz
$7.00
Wibby Volksbier Vienna 16oz
$5.50
Wild Cider Hard Apple 16oz
$6.00
Wild Pumpkin 16oz
$6.00
Wood Boss Red 16oz
$5.50
Oktoberfest Beers!
Half Pours
Draft Samples
SAMPLE Avery White Rascal
SAMPLE Beachwood Double Gator
SAMPLE Bierstadt Pilsner
SAMPLE Bootstrap Insane Rush
SAMPLE C Stave/Shilling Chai
SAMPLE Cerebral Neon Lite
SAMPLE Comrade Brim Reaper
SAMPLE Comrade More Dodge Less Ram
SAMPLE Comrade Superpower
SAMPLE Crooked Stave Petite Sour Blueberry
SAMPLE Firestone Pivo Pilsner
SAMPLE Fremont Dark Star
SAMPLE Funkwerks Tropic King
SAMPLE Great Divide Yeti
SAMPLE Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere
SAMPLE La Cumbre Project Dank
SAMPLE La Cumbre Slice of Hefe
SAMPLE Lawson's Super Session
SAMPLE Left Hand Milk Stout
SAMPLE Melvin Citradamus
SAMPLE Melvin IPA
SAMPLE Melvin Scenario
SAMPLE Ommegang Rare Vos
SAMPLE Prairie Xmas BOMB
$1.00
SAMPLE Reissdorf Kolsch
SAMPLE Reuben's Hazealicious
SAMPLE Russian River Blind Pig
SAMPLE Russian River Pliny the Elder
SAMPLE Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
SAMPLE Station 26 Juicy Banger
Out of stock
SAMPLE Stone IPA
SAMPLE Upslope Craft Lager
SAMPLE Weldwerks Juicy Bits
SAMPLE Westbound & Down IPA
SAMPLE Wibby Volksbier Vienna
SAMPLE Wild Cider
SAMPLE Wild Pumpkin
SAMPLE Wood Boss Red
Featured Beers
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
$3.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Grey Goose Le Melon
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Ketel One Orange
$10.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli Blueberi
$8.00
Stoli Citros
$8.00
Stoli Orangi
$8.00
Stoli Razberi
$8.00
Stoli Vanil
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Dbl Well Vodka
$8.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$15.00
Dbl Grey Goose Le Melon
$15.00
Dbl Ketel One
$15.00
Dbl Ketel One Orange
$15.00
Dbl Stoli
$12.00
Dbl Stoli Blueberi
$12.00
Dbl Stoli Citros
$12.00
Dbl Stoli Orangi
$12.00
Dbl Stoli Razberi
$12.00
Dbl Stoli Vanil
$12.00
Dbl Titos
$12.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Hendrick's
$10.00
Spirit Hound
$8.00
Tangueray
$8.00
Dbl Well Gin
$9.00
Dbl Bombay Sapphire
$15.00
Dbl Hendrick's
$15.00
Dbl Spirit Hound
$12.00
Dbl Tangueray
$12.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Capt'n Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyer's Dark Rum
$8.00
Dbl Well Rum
$9.00
Dbl Bacardi
$10.50
Dbl Capt'n Morgan
$12.00
Dbl Malibu
$10.50
Dbl Meyer's Dark Rum
$12.00
Well Tequila
$3.00
Espolon Reposado
$8.00
Herradura Anejo
$12.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$9.00
Dbl Espolon Reposado
$12.00
Dbl Herradura Anejo
$16.50