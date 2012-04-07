  • Home
Backdoor Bistro and Wine Bar 11 Town Square Place Suite B

No reviews yet

11 Town Square Place Suite B

Vacaville, CA 95688

All Day Menu

Warm Focaccia

$9.00

Olives

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Dixon Lamb Sliders

$22.00

Duck Tacos

$16.00

Polenta Fries

$9.00

Vegetable Crudite

$10.00

Beef Burger

$18.00

Baked Brie

$15.00

House Bread

Sides

Cilantro Lime Crema

$1.00

Chips

$3.00

Aioli

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Poached Egg

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Airline Breast

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Crostini

$2.00

Veg Medley

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Lunch Salmon

$14.00

Lunch Steak

$12.00

Small Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

Dinner Steak

$14.00

Dinner Salmon

$16.00

Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Side Of Mash Potato

$5.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.50

Dessert

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

Butterscotch Pot de Creme

$7.00

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$7.00

Fritters

$10.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$12.00

Cappucino Semi Freddo

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Fire Cookie

Birthday Pot de Creme

Free Fritters-Ad

Brunch

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Chorizo and Eggs

$16.00

Power Bowl

$17.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Short Rib Hash

$18.00

Croque Madame

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.00

Fritters

$10.00

Side of Bacon-3 pcs

$6.00

Side of Chic Apple Sausage

$4.00

Cheddar Biscuit

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Pancake

$5.00

Lunch

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon Bowl

$23.00

Panini

$17.00

Duck Fried Rice

$21.00

Sesame Noodle Bowl

$20.00

Dinner Starters

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Oyster Dozen

$36.00

Oyster Half Dozen

$18.00

Sweet Chili Mustard Pork Belly

$18.00

Winter Green Salad

$13.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale

$12.00

Dinner Entrees

Coconut Bouillabaise

$32.00

Acqua Pazza

$28.00

Pappardelle

$25.00

Heirloom Squash

$28.00

Flat Iron Steak

$37.00

3 Piece Fried Chicken Special

$30.00

Premium Steak

$50.00

Duck A L' Orange

$40.00

Wine Maker Dinner

$80.00

Liquor

Humboldt

$9.00

Humboldt DBL

$17.00

St. George

$9.00

Surf City

$9.00

Gun Powder Irish

$10.00

Glendalough

$9.00

St. George DBL

$18.00

Surf City DBL

$18.00

Gun Powder Irish DBL

$20.00

Glendalough DBL

$18.00

Batiste

$9.00

Denizen

$9.00

Worthy Park Rum

$9.00

Dos Maderas

$11.00

Batiste DBL

$18.00

Denizen DBL

$18.00

El Cen

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Gracias Mezcal

$10.00

El Cen DBL

$18.00

El Silencio Mezcal DBL

$20.00

Gracias Mezcal DBL

$20.00

Kilbeggen Irish

$9.00

Glendalough Irish

$9.00

Wayward

$11.00

Nobushi

$11.00

Baller

$11.00

Corbin Cash Rye

$11.00

Whisky Flight Cal

$30.00

Whisky Flight Intntl

$30.00

Kilbeggen Irish DBL

$18.00

Glendalough Irish DBL

$18.00

Wayward DBL

$21.00

Nobushi DBL

$21.00

Baller DBL

$21.00

Corbin Cash Rye DBL

$21.00

Glenlivet Highland

$12.00

Glenlivet Cask

$12.00

Surf City Bourbon

$10.00

Glenlivet Highland DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet Cask DBL

$18.00

Surf City Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Marischino

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Absinthe

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

St. George Raspberry

$4.00

Buachant Liquor

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Mr. Coffee

$7.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Baileys

$4.00

Lillet Blanc

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Aperol DBL

$10.00

Campari DBL

$10.00

Marischino DBL

$8.00

Cointreau DBL

$8.00

Absinthe DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$12.00

St. George Raspberry DBL

$8.00

Buachant Liquor DBL

$10.00

Drambuie DBL

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth DBL

$10.00

Mr. Coffee DBL

$10.00

Lemoncello DBL

$16.00

Baileys DBL

$8.00

Lillet Blanc DBL

$12.00

Dry Vermouth DBL

$8.00

Beer

Pilsner

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Mexican Lager

$8.00

Cider

$8.00

Pale Ale

$8.00

Wine

Sangria

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Signiture Flight

$17.00

Reserve Flight

$20.00

Shrub

$9.00

Andretti Sangiovese GLS

$12.00

Les Deux Gamay GLS

$17.00

Miro Zinfandel GLS

$13.00

Turkovich GSM GLS

$16.00

Domaine Les Hautes GSM GLS

$13.00

Gilpin Pinot Noir GLS

$17.00

Gilpin Signature Merlot GLS

$15.00

Gilpin Reserve Merlot GLS

$17.00

Miro Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

Gilpin Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$18.00

Cormorant Sauv Blanc GLS

$12.00

Gilpin Sauv Blanc GLS

$14.00

Merisi Pinot Gris GLS

$14.00

Skinner Grenache Blanc GLS

$12.00

Turkovich Albarino GLS

$12.00

Arbe Garbe GLS

$15.00

Kirchoff Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

Gilpin Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Gilpin Rose GLS

$12.00

Vino Dei Fratelli Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Turkovich Sparkling Rose GLS

$17.00

Gustave Lorentz GLS

$14.00

Andretti Sangiovese BTL

$48.00

Les Deux Gamay BTL

$68.00

Miro Zinfandel BTL

$52.00

Turkovich GSM BTL

$64.00

Domaine Les Hautes GSM BTL

$52.00

Gilpin Pinot Noir BTL

$68.00

Gilpin Signature Merlot BTL

$60.00

Gilpin Reserve Merlot BTL

$68.00

Miro Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

Gilpin Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$85.00

Heikel Petit Verdot

$68.00

Cormorant Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

Gilpin Sauv Blanc BTL

$56.00

Merisi Pinot Gris BTL

$56.00

Skinner Grenache Blanc BTL

$48.00

Turkovich Albarino BTL

$48.00

Arbe Garbe BTL

$60.00

Kirchoff Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

Gilpin Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Gilpin Rose BTL

$48.00

Vino Dei Fratelli Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Turkovich Sparkling Rose BTL

$68.00

Gustave Lorentz BTL

$56.00

Quinta do Vallado Tawny Port GLS

$13.00

Gilpin Port GLS

$15.00

Black Forest Gateau GLS

$8.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Gilpin Signature Flight

$17.00

Gilpin Reserve Flight

$20.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cup of Coffee

$4.00

Shot of Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Backyards Harvest

$14.00

Tequila Cinnamon Apple

$14.00

Whiskey Love

$14.00

Kingston Sour

$14.00

Evergreen 75

$13.00

Spiced Vodka Cranberry

$14.00

Sunset Beach

$14.00

Bonfire

$14.00

Solano Tea

$15.00

Siesta

$14.00

Double Bubbles

$13.00

California Sunpoarch

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

BackDoor Bramble

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Dirty Martini

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Dark N' Stormy

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Caribean Sour

$14.00

Whisky Love

$15.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Buttered Rum Chai

$13.00

Draft Beer

Pilsner

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Mexican Lager

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Pale Ale

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Dark N' Stormy

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Caribean Sour

$12.00

Whisky Love

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Buttered Rum Chai

$11.00

Sangria

$8.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Backyards Harvest

$13.00

Tequila Cinnamon Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Love

$12.00

Kingston Sour

$12.00

Evergreen 75

$12.00

Evergreen

$11.00

Backyard's Harvest

$12.00

Spiced Vodka Cranberry

$12.00

Sunset Beach

$12.00

Double Bubbles

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

BackDoor Bramble

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Red by the Glass

Andretti Sangiovese GLS

$10.00

Les Deux Gamay GLS

$15.00

Miro Zinfandel GLS

$11.00

Turkovich GSM GLS

$14.00

Domaine Les Hautes GSM GLS

$11.00

Gilpin Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00

Gilpin Signature Merlot GLS

$13.00

Gilpin Reserve Merlot GLS

$15.00

Miro Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$13.00

Gilpin Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$16.00

White by the Glass

Cormorant Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Gilpin Sauv Blanc GLS

$12.00

Merisi Pinot Gris GLS

$12.00

Skinner Grenache Blanc GLS

$10.00

Turkovich Albarino GLS

$10.00

Arbe Garbe GLS

$13.00

Kirchoff Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Gilpin Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

Rose and Sparkling by the Glass

Gilpin Rose GLS

$10.00

Vino Dei Fratelli Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Turkovich Sparkling Rose GLS

$15.00

Gustave Lorentz GLS

$12.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

All Day Menu

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Warm Focaccia

$9.00

Polenta Fries

$9.00

Cheese and Charcuterie

$20.00

Beef Burger

$18.00

Vegetable Crudite

$10.00

Olives

$8.00

Dixon Lamb Sliders

$22.00

Duck Tacos

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Baked Brie

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table Bistro with an elegant attention to detail and unpretentious yet refined style of service

Location

11 Town Square Place Suite B, Vacaville, CA 95688

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

