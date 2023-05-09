- Home
Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers
184 Glen Street
Glens Falls, NY 12801
Popular Items
Holy Smokes Burger
Single or double beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, battered onion rings, smoked Gouda cheese, smokehouse sauce.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and diced grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Angus Burger
100% Angus burger grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, kaiser roll, served with tavern chips & pickle
DAVIDSON FOOD MENU
SHAREABLES
Mexican Street Corn Bake
A creamy dip of roasted corn, onion & poblanos, queso fresco, crema, scallions, tortilla crumble, chipotle-aioli drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Hummus Plate
House made garlic hummus with grilled naan bread, marinated olives, cucumbers and pickled red onion.
Fried Pickles
Battered dill pickle fries, fried golden-brown. Served with chipotle-ranch.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A creamy, vegetarian dip made with a blend of cheeses, spinach & artichoke hearts. Served warm with a side of tortilla chips.
Classic Twisticks
3 Jumbo IPA Beer dough "twisted" breadsticks, dusted with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara.
Caprese Twisticks
Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks with mozzarella, garlic, tomato, basil & balsamic drizzle
Pizza Twisticks
Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks baked with garlic butter, topped with melted Mozzarella & pepperoni. Served with a side of marinara.
Pretzel Nachos
Deep fried Bavarian pretzel chips with melted cheddar, diced onion, bacon, jalapenos and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Wings
Meaty bone-in chicken wings, served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery.
Buffalo Chips
A half pound of boneless chicken breast "chips" lightly floured and fried. You choose the sauce. Served with bleu cheese, carrots & celery.
Tuna Poke
4oz of ahi tuna marinated in a sesame ginger sauce with roasted corn, poblanos, onion, cucumber and avocado served with wonton chips.
Brussels & Swine
Roasted, shaved brussel sprouts, charred pearl onions, hickory-smoked pork belly, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze & parmesan.
Turkey Poutine
Wedge fries, roasted turkey and fried cheese curds smothered in our apple, craisin & sage gravy
Chicken Tenders
Breaded white meat chicken tenders fried golden-brown, 5 per order. Served with BBQ sauce.
Basket Potato Wedges
A basket of hearty potato wedges, served with ketchup.
Basket Onion Rings
Thick-sliced fried onion rings with a crispy breading, served with ketchup.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
Reuben Dip
A warm, creamy dip of Smoked Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Cheese, and Sauerkraut, served with toasted Marble Rye.
QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and diced grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Stout BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with chipotle-ranch.
Quesadilla Short Rib
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, braised short rib & caramelized onions, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Quesadilla Veggie
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Quesadilla Cheese
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
SOUP & SALADS
Maple Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach & arugula tossed in our 100% pure maple vinaigrette, topped with apple, craisins, red onion, cucumber, feta, roasted pumpkin seeds & cornbread croutons.
DB Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, cucumbers, black beans, red peppers, shredded cheddar, house lime vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine hearts drizzled with classic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese & croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.
French Onion Soup
A crock of classic-style French Onion soup topped with house-made croutons, melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.
Ale-Simmered Chili
A hearty chili of ground turkey, sweet potato, house-brewed ale, bell peppers, tomatoes & green chilis. Topped with melted cheddar, served with corn tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
A house favorite! A creamy soup of diced chicken breast, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and celery, served with a side of corn tortilla chips.
Soup of the Day
A vegetarian broth based soup with seasonal vegetables and an added hint of. spice, served with crackers.
BURGERS
Angus Burger
100% Angus burger grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, kaiser roll, served with tavern chips & pickle
Brewer's Burger
Half-pound angus burger, gouda, spinach, pickled onions, roasted garlic & red ale aioli, over-easy egg, brioche, served with tavern chips & pickle
Pimento Burger
Angus beef burger, argula, tomato, pimento cheese spread, fried jalapenos served on a potato bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8oz Marinated patty with grilled portobello, swiss cheese & mug mayonnaise on a brioche bun
Pizziola Burger
Angus patty topped with pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, fresh spinach & basil.
Impossible® Burger
Fire-grilled plant-based Impossible® burger, lettuce, tomato, kaiser roll, served with tavern chips & pickle
Tex-Mex Burger
A grilled black bean vegetarian burger served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato.
Plant-Based Chicken Patty
A vegetarian plant-based breaded chick'n patty served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato.
Portobello Burger
A grilled, marinated portobello mushroom cap with spinach, tomato, red peppers, roasted garlic and Red Ale aioli on a potato bun.
TACOS | PUB FARE
Short Rib Tacos
3 flour tortillas with our red ale braised short rib topped with avocado creme, pickled red onion, queso fresco and cilantro.
Pork Belly Tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with hickory-smoked pork belly, Korean BBQ, sesame seeds, ginger-lime slaw. Served with a side of coconut rice.
Fish Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas filled with corn-dusted seasoned cod, roasted corn house slaw, avocado and Baja sauce. Served with a side of coconut rice.
*Gluten-Free* Fish Tacos
3 soft corn tortillas filled with pan-seared cod, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, baja sauce
Hot Turkey
Roasted turkey on white bread smothered in our apple, craisin & sage turkey gravy. Served with cranberry sauce & potato wedges.
Pub Dipper
Braised short rib with caramelized onions and melted swiss cheese on a demi baguette, toasted with garlic butter and parmesan served with au jus and potato wedges
Fish & Chips
DB Ale-battered cod loins, fried golden-brown. Served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce.
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed encrusted Ahi tuna, seared medium-rare, served with coconut rice, ginger-garlic baby carrots, cucumber wasabi drizzle.
SANDWICHES
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our house-brined chicken breast, buttermilk-battered and fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, dill pickle chips and bacon aioli.
Turkey Apple Melt
Sliced deli turkey, granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat bread, served with tavern chips & pickle
Stout BBQ Chicken Sand
Pulled Stout BBQ chicken, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, melted cheddar, bacon aioli, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle
Pub Dipper
Braised short rib with caramelized onions and melted swiss cheese on a demi baguette, toasted with garlic butter and parmesan served with au jus and potato wedges
Ale-Battered Fish Sandwich
Ale-battered golden-fried Cod loin, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun
Hot Turkey
Roasted turkey on white bread smothered in our apple, craisin & sage turkey gravy. Served with cranberry sauce & potato wedges.
Veggie Hummus Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with our house hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, herbed feta, cucumber and bell peppers.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
SIDE ORDERS
KIDS MEALS
Kid Hot Dog
All-beef hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert
Kid Mac & Cheese
Homemade shell pasta & white cheddar sauce, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Chicken Tenders
3 breaded tenders, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Pasta & Meatballs w/Sauce
Shell pasta with spaghetti sauce, beef meatballs, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Pasta with Butter
Shell pasta with butter, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled American on white, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Cheeseburger
5 oz. burger, yellow American, potato bun, served with potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
Kid Quesadilla
Kid Fish
DESSERTS
DOG MENU
BACKDOOR BURGER MENU
BURGERS & BUNDLES
Cheeseburger
Single or double beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Hamburger
Single or double beef patty, lettuce, tomato.
Signature Burger
Single or double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onion, fried pickle chips, BDB signature sauce
Bourbon Burger
Single or double beef Patty, bourbon-glazed onion, grilled portobello mushroom, extra sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Mug® root beer mayo
Holy Smokes Burger
Single or double beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, battered onion rings, smoked Gouda cheese, smokehouse sauce.
Impossible® Burger
Plant-based, vegan Impossible® patty, lettuce, tomato.
Tex-Mex Veggie Burger
Vegetarian Tex-Mex veggie & bean patty, lettuce, tomato.
Hamburger Bundle
Feed the family with our value burger bundle! 4 hamburgers and 1 large side
Cheeseburger Bundle
Feed the family with our value Cheeseburger Bundle! 4 Cheeseburgers and 1 large side.
FLAT-TOP DOGS
BLT DOG
A jumbo Vienna beef hot dog, sliced lengthwise and grilled on the flat top. Served in a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon and mayo drizzle.
CHILI DOG
A jumbo Vienna all-beef flat-top grilled hot dog. Served in a brioche bun and topped with house made chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
MAC DOG
A jumbo Vienna all-beef hot dog, flat-top grilled. Served in a brioche bun and topped with creamy & cheesy shell Mac & cheese.
FLAT-TOP DOG
WINGS, APPS & MAC
Backdoor Mac
A delicious & creamy Mac & Cheese with shell pasta, Cabot sharp cheddar cheese, panko topping
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Green leaf lettuce tossed with buffalo-style boneless wings, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Tenders
5 breaded chicken tenders, BBQ sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Lightly battered & fried dill pickle chips, chipotle ranch.
Sweet Potato Fries
A shareable size of sweet potato fries with a side of melba sauce.
6 Bone-In Wings
6 meaty, bone-in chicken wings, celery and bleu cheese
12 Bone-In Wings
A dozen meaty, bone-in chicken wings, celery and bleu cheese
Boneless Wings Single
A half-pound of boneless chicken breast pieces lightly floured and fried, celery & bleu cheese dressing.
Boneless Wings Double
A full pound of boneless chicken breast pieces lightly floured and fried, celery & bleu cheese dressing.
FRIES & ONION RINGS
KIDS' MEALS
Kid Burger Meal
Jr. beef patty on a soft potato bun, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.
Kid Cheeseburger Meal
Jr. beef patty with American cheese on a soft potato bun, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.
Kid Chicken Tender Meal
3 breaded chicken tenders BBQ sauce, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.
Kid Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled American cheese sandwich, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.
Kid Mac & Cheese Meal
Mac & cheese with shells & creamy cheddar, side of fries, fruit, beverage, Oreo® cookies.
SHAKES + SODAS
Vanilla Shake
A smooth & creamy, Vanilla milkshake.
Chocolate Shake
A rich, delicious chocolate milkshake.
Strawberry Shake
A silky, smooth strawberry milkshake.
Oatmeal Stout Shake
Oreo® Shake
A house favorite! A creamy vanilla & Oreo® cookie milkshake.
Pepsi 16 oz. fountain
12 oz. can
Diet Pepsi 16 oz. fountain
12 oz. can
Sierra Mist 16 oz. fountain
12 oz. can
Mug Root Beer 16 oz. fountain
Bottled Water
16.9 oz. bottle
EXTRA SAUCES
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801