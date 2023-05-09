Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Backdoor Burger & Davidson Brothers

No reviews yet

184 Glen Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

DAVIDSON FOOD MENU

SHAREABLES

Mexican Street Corn Bake

Mexican Street Corn Bake

$20.00

A creamy dip of roasted corn, onion & poblanos, queso fresco, crema, scallions, tortilla crumble, chipotle-aioli drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Hummus Plate

$16.00Out of stock

House made garlic hummus with grilled naan bread, marinated olives, cucumbers and pickled red onion.

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Battered dill pickle fries, fried golden-brown. Served with chipotle-ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

A creamy, vegetarian dip made with a blend of cheeses, spinach & artichoke hearts. Served warm with a side of tortilla chips.

Classic Twisticks

Classic Twisticks

$14.00

3 Jumbo IPA Beer dough "twisted" breadsticks, dusted with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara.

Caprese Twisticks

$15.00

Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks with mozzarella, garlic, tomato, basil & balsamic drizzle

Pizza Twisticks

$15.00

Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks baked with garlic butter, topped with melted Mozzarella & pepperoni. Served with a side of marinara.

Pretzel Nachos

$16.00

Deep fried Bavarian pretzel chips with melted cheddar, diced onion, bacon, jalapenos and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings

Wings

Meaty bone-in chicken wings, served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery.

Buffalo Chips

$17.00

A half pound of boneless chicken breast "chips" lightly floured and fried. You choose the sauce. Served with bleu cheese, carrots & celery.

Tuna Poke

$16.00Out of stock

4oz of ahi tuna marinated in a sesame ginger sauce with roasted corn, poblanos, onion, cucumber and avocado served with wonton chips.

Brussels & Swine

$15.00

Roasted, shaved brussel sprouts, charred pearl onions, hickory-smoked pork belly, garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze & parmesan.

Turkey Poutine

Wedge fries, roasted turkey and fried cheese curds smothered in our apple, craisin & sage gravy

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Breaded white meat chicken tenders fried golden-brown, 5 per order. Served with BBQ sauce.

Basket Potato Wedges

$10.00

A basket of hearty potato wedges, served with ketchup.

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Thick-sliced fried onion rings with a crispy breading, served with ketchup.

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!

Reuben Dip

$14.00

A warm, creamy dip of Smoked Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Cheese, and Sauerkraut, served with toasted Marble Rye.

QUESADILLAS

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and diced grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa.

Stout BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with chipotle-ranch.

Quesadilla Short Rib

$21.00

A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, braised short rib & caramelized onions, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Quesadilla Veggie

Quesadilla Veggie

$19.00

A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Quesadilla Cheese

$17.00

A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

SOUP & SALADS

Maple Spinach Salad

$17.00

Fresh spinach & arugula tossed in our 100% pure maple vinaigrette, topped with apple, craisins, red onion, cucumber, feta, roasted pumpkin seeds & cornbread croutons.

DB Chopped Salad

DB Chopped Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, cucumbers, black beans, red peppers, shredded cheddar, house lime vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Chopped romaine hearts drizzled with classic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese & croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.

French Onion Soup

$10.00

A crock of classic-style French Onion soup topped with house-made croutons, melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.

Ale-Simmered Chili

Ale-Simmered Chili

$8.00+

A hearty chili of ground turkey, sweet potato, house-brewed ale, bell peppers, tomatoes & green chilis. Topped with melted cheddar, served with corn tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Soup

$7.00+

A house favorite! A creamy soup of diced chicken breast, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and celery, served with a side of corn tortilla chips.

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

A vegetarian broth based soup with seasonal vegetables and an added hint of. spice, served with crackers.

BURGERS

Burgers served on a Kaiser Roll, Gluten-free buns and bread available for $1.50
Brewer's Burger

Brewer's Burger

$21.00

Half-pound angus burger, gouda, spinach, pickled onions, roasted garlic & red ale aioli, over-easy egg, brioche, served with tavern chips & pickle

Pimento Burger

$20.00

Angus beef burger, argula, tomato, pimento cheese spread, fried jalapenos served on a potato bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$20.00

8oz Marinated patty with grilled portobello, swiss cheese & mug mayonnaise on a brioche bun

Pizziola Burger

$20.00

Angus patty topped with pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, fresh spinach & basil.

Impossible® Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Fire-grilled plant-based Impossible® burger, lettuce, tomato, kaiser roll, served with tavern chips & pickle

Tex-Mex Burger

$18.00

A grilled black bean vegetarian burger served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato.

Plant-Based Chicken Patty

$17.00

A vegetarian plant-based breaded chick'n patty served on a potato bun with lettuce and tomato.

Portobello Burger

$17.00

A grilled, marinated portobello mushroom cap with spinach, tomato, red peppers, roasted garlic and Red Ale aioli on a potato bun.

TACOS | PUB FARE

Three tacos per order

Short Rib Tacos

$21.00

3 flour tortillas with our red ale braised short rib topped with avocado creme, pickled red onion, queso fresco and cilantro.

Pork Belly Tacos

$19.00

3 flour tortillas filled with hickory-smoked pork belly, Korean BBQ, sesame seeds, ginger-lime slaw. Served with a side of coconut rice.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 soft flour tortillas filled with corn-dusted seasoned cod, roasted corn house slaw, avocado and Baja sauce. Served with a side of coconut rice.

*Gluten-Free* Fish Tacos

$19.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with pan-seared cod, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, baja sauce

Pub Dipper

$22.00

Braised short rib with caramelized onions and melted swiss cheese on a demi baguette, toasted with garlic butter and parmesan served with au jus and potato wedges

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$27.00

DB Ale-battered cod loins, fried golden-brown. Served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce.

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Sesame seed encrusted Ahi tuna, seared medium-rare, served with coconut rice, ginger-garlic baby carrots, cucumber wasabi drizzle.

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Our house-brined chicken breast, buttermilk-battered and fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, dill pickle chips and bacon aioli.

Turkey Apple Melt

Turkey Apple Melt

$17.00

Sliced deli turkey, granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat bread, served with tavern chips & pickle

Stout BBQ Chicken Sand

$19.00

Pulled Stout BBQ chicken, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, melted cheddar, bacon aioli, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle

Ale-Battered Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Ale-battered golden-fried Cod loin, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla stuffed with our house hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, herbed feta, cucumber and bell peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

SIDE ORDERS

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Side Roasted Corn Slaw

$3.00

Side Dill Pickles

$1.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

KIDS MEALS

Served in a bento box Meals include side, beverage & dessert For our friends 10 and under

Kid Hot Dog

$13.00

All-beef hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert

Kid Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Homemade shell pasta & white cheddar sauce, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$13.00

3 breaded tenders, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Pasta & Meatballs w/Sauce

Kid Pasta & Meatballs w/Sauce

$13.00

Shell pasta with spaghetti sauce, beef meatballs, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Pasta with Butter

$13.00

Shell pasta with butter, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled American on white, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Cheeseburger

$13.00

5 oz. burger, yellow American, potato bun, served with potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.

Kid Quesadilla

$13.00

Kid Fish

$13.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Rustic Apple Tarte

$8.00

Brownie Sundae (Gluten-Free)

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Raspberry Chilis

$8.00

DOG MENU

Especially for our fluffy, four legged friends

Doghouse Burger

$5.00

Juicy 8-ounce burger, diced for easier feasting

Dotson Dogs

$5.00

Twin hot dogs, chopped up for easier feasting

Tail-Wager Chicken

$5.00

Six ounces of tender grilled chicken breast, diced for easier feasting

Mutts Bacon & Eggs

$5.00

Scrumptious bacon with scrambled eggs

BACKDOOR BURGER MENU

BURGERS & BUNDLES

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Single or double beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.99

Single or double beef patty, lettuce, tomato.

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$10.99

Single or double beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onion, fried pickle chips, BDB signature sauce

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$10.99

Single or double beef Patty, bourbon-glazed onion, grilled portobello mushroom, extra sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Mug® root beer mayo

Holy Smokes Burger

Holy Smokes Burger

$10.99

Single or double beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, battered onion rings, smoked Gouda cheese, smokehouse sauce.

Impossible® Burger

Impossible® Burger

$9.99

Plant-based, vegan Impossible® patty, lettuce, tomato.

Tex-Mex Veggie Burger

$10.99

Vegetarian Tex-Mex veggie & bean patty, lettuce, tomato.

Hamburger Bundle

$36.99

Feed the family with our value burger bundle! 4 hamburgers and 1 large side

Cheeseburger Bundle

$39.99

Feed the family with our value Cheeseburger Bundle! 4 Cheeseburgers and 1 large side.

FLAT-TOP DOGS

A jumbo Vienna all-beef flat-top grilled hot dog, served in a brioche bun.
BLT DOG

BLT DOG

$7.99

A jumbo Vienna beef hot dog, sliced lengthwise and grilled on the flat top. Served in a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon and mayo drizzle.

CHILI DOG

CHILI DOG

$7.99

A jumbo Vienna all-beef flat-top grilled hot dog. Served in a brioche bun and topped with house made chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

MAC DOG

MAC DOG

$7.99

A jumbo Vienna all-beef hot dog, flat-top grilled. Served in a brioche bun and topped with creamy & cheesy shell Mac & cheese.

FLAT-TOP DOG

$5.99

WINGS, APPS & MAC

Backdoor Mac

Backdoor Mac

$16.99

A delicious & creamy Mac & Cheese with shell pasta, Cabot sharp cheddar cheese, panko topping

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.99

Green leaf lettuce tossed with buffalo-style boneless wings, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

5 breaded chicken tenders, BBQ sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.99

Lightly battered & fried dill pickle chips, chipotle ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

A shareable size of sweet potato fries with a side of melba sauce.

6 Bone-In Wings

$8.99

6 meaty, bone-in chicken wings, celery and bleu cheese

12 Bone-In Wings

12 Bone-In Wings

$16.99

A dozen meaty, bone-in chicken wings, celery and bleu cheese

Boneless Wings Single

Boneless Wings Single

$13.99

A half-pound of boneless chicken breast pieces lightly floured and fried, celery & bleu cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings Double

$18.99

A full pound of boneless chicken breast pieces lightly floured and fried, celery & bleu cheese dressing.

FRIES & ONION RINGS

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$3.99

Deliciously fried potato wedges.

Large Fries

$5.99

A double order of deliciously fried potato wedges.

Regular Onion Rings

Regular Onion Rings

$3.99

Made with real onion, crispy fried rings.

Large Onion Rings

$5.99

A double order of crispy breaded fried onion rings.

Large Fry/Ring Combo

$6.99

KIDS' MEALS

Kid Burger Meal

$9.99

Jr. beef patty on a soft potato bun, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.

Kid Cheeseburger Meal

Kid Cheeseburger Meal

$10.99

Jr. beef patty with American cheese on a soft potato bun, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.

Kid Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

3 breaded chicken tenders BBQ sauce, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.

Kid Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.99

Grilled American cheese sandwich, side of fries, fruit, beverage & Oreo® cookies.

Kid Mac & Cheese Meal

$10.99

Mac & cheese with shells & creamy cheddar, side of fries, fruit, beverage, Oreo® cookies.

SHAKES + SODAS

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

A smooth & creamy, Vanilla milkshake.

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

A rich, delicious chocolate milkshake.

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

A silky, smooth strawberry milkshake.

Oatmeal Stout Shake

$9.99
Oreo® Shake

Oreo® Shake

$7.99Out of stock

A house favorite! A creamy vanilla & Oreo® cookie milkshake.

Pepsi 16 oz. fountain

$1.99

12 oz. can

Diet Pepsi 16 oz. fountain

$1.99

12 oz. can

Sierra Mist 16 oz. fountain

$1.99

12 oz. can

Mug Root Beer 16 oz. fountain

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

16.9 oz. bottle

EXTRA SAUCES

BDB Signature Sauce

$0.59

Mug® Root Beer Mayo

$0.59

BBQ Sauce

$0.59

BDB Smokehouse Sauce

$0.59

Chipotle Ranch

$0.59

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.59

DOG MEALS

Pup Patty Single 6 oz.

$3.49

Pup Patty Double 12 oz.

$5.49

Pup Dog (All Beef Hot Dog)

$3.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!

Website

Location

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger image
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger image
Main pic

