Backdraft Bar and Grille imageView gallery

Backdraft Bar and Grille

343 Reviews

$$

3049 Churchview Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Order Again

LUNCH SPECIALS 11AM-3PM

Fiestada Special

$3.00

Grilled Cheese w/Soup

$5.00

Soup and Salad

$5.00

Italian 6" Lunch Spec

$5.00

Steak 6" Lunch Spec

$5.00

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Combo Platter

$11.00

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Loaded Cheese French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Cheese Tator Tots

$7.00

Nacho Chips n Cheese

$6.00

Nacho Chips n Salsa

$5.00

Nachos Supreme

$8.00

Pizza Logs

$6.00

Provolone Sticks

$7.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.00

Soups and Salads

Chef Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Full House Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Steak Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Steak Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Wings

Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Wings Dozen

$14.00

Wings 25 count

$25.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Boneless Wings Dozen

$14.00

Boneless Wings 25 count

$25.00

Build Your Own Burger

1/2 lb Burger

$8.00

Burgers

BBQ Ring Burger

$9.00

Buffalo Bill Burger

$9.00

Morning Burger

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Southwest Burger

$8.50

Thai Chili Burger

$9.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.00

Turkey BLT

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Deli Club

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ham and Swiss

$8.00

Hot Open Faced Roast Beef

$9.00

Hot Open Faced Turkey

$9.00

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$10.50

Rachel

$9.00

Chicken Rancher

$9.00

Reuben

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

The Big Guy

$10.00

Steak & Bacon Club

$10.00

Subs

Philly Cheese Sub 6"

$8.00

Philly Cheese Sub (WHOLE)

$14.00

Chicken Philly Cheese Sub 6"

$8.00

Chicken Philly Cheese Sub (WHOLE)

$14.00

Italian Sub 6"

$8.00

Italian Sub (WHOLE)

$14.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Small French Fries

$3.00

Small Tator Tots

$3.00

Small Onion Rings

$4.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$5.00

Large Tator Tots

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$6.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.25

SD Salsa

$0.25

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Mac n Cheese

$3.50

Side Haluski

$3.50

Cocktail Sauce Side

$0.50

Tartar Side

$0.50

Pizza

8-Cut Pizza

$10.00

Fiestada Pizza

$3.50+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

White Pizza

$12.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Fudge Brownie A La Mode

$5.00

Wing Sauce Sides

SD Arizona Ranch

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Black n Gold

$0.50

SD Dry Cajun

$0.50

SD Dry Ranch

$0.50

SD Garlic Parm

$0.50

SD Honey BBQ

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Hot

$0.50

SD Jerk seasoning

$0.50

SD Mild

$0.50

SD Nashville Hot

$0.50

SD San Antonio Hot

$0.50

SD Seasoned Salt

$0.50

SD Southern Dry Spice

$0.50

SD Thai Chili

$0.50

SD Wet Cajun

$0.50

SD Wing Dust

$0.50

Speed Screen

Bud Light

$2.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jagermeister

$3.75

Long Island

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Titos

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Coors Lt bottle PENS

$2.00

Coors Lt 22oz PENS

$3.25

$2 CLEARANCE ITEM

$2.00

Coors Lt Pens Bucket

$13.00

Jell-O Shots

$1.00

Cinnamon Toast shot

$4.00

Miller Lt ALUMINUM

$3.50

Coors Lt ALUMINUM

$3.50

Mich Ultra ALUMINUM

$3.50

Bud Lt ALUMINUM

$3.00

Coors Lt 22oz PENS

$3.50

PENS Coors Lt Pitcher

$8.00

Domestic 2.50 Spec

$2.50

Captain $3 Spec

$3.00

Tito's $3 Spec

$3.00

Fireball $3 Spec

$3.00

Witches Brew $3 Spec

$3.00

6 Packs

Angry Orchard 6pk

$12.00

Blue Moon 6pk

$12.00

Bud Lt 6pk

$10.00

Bud Lt Lime 6pk

$10.00

Budweiser 6pk

$10.00

Coors Banquet 6pk

$10.00

Coors Lt 6pk

$10.00

Corona 6pk

$12.00

Corona Lt 6pk

$12.00

Dogfish 60 IPA 6pk

$13.00

Fat Tire 6pk

$12.00

Fathead Bumble Berry 6pk

$14.00

Fathead Head Hunter 6pk

$14.00

Guinness 6pk

$15.00

Heineken 6pk

$12.00

High Life 6pk

$10.00

IC Lt 6pk

$10.00

Iron City 6pk

$10.00

Labatt Blue 6pk

$10.00

Labatt Blue Lt 6pk

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA 6pk

$13.00

Leinenkugal 6pk

$13.00

MGD 6pk

$10.00

Mich Ultra 6pk

$10.00

Mikes Black Cherry 6pk

$12.00

Mikes Lemonade 6pk

$12.00

Miller Lt 6pk

$10.00

Modelo 6pk

$12.00

PBR 24oz 6-pack

$14.00

PBR 6pk

$9.00

Red Stripe 6pk

$12.00

Rolling Rock 6pk

$10.00

Sam Adams 6pk

$12.00

Sierra Nevada 6pk

$14.00

Smirnoff 6pk

$12.00

South Tier 2XIPA 6pk

$14.00

South Tier Seasonal 6pk

$14.00

Stella Artois 6pk

$12.00

Straub 6pk

$10.00

Truly 6pk

$13.00

Twisted Tea 6pk

$12.00

Twisted Tea Half n Half 6pk

$12.00

Twisted Tea Peach 6pk

$12.00

White Claw 6pk

$13.00

Yuengling 6pk

$10.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

OJ (Small)

$2.75

OJ (Large)

$3.25

MILK (Small)

$2.25

MILK (Large)

$3.00

CHOC MILK (Small)

$2.25

CHOC MILK (Large)

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$3.50

Bay Breeze

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Long Island

$3.00

Long Island Premium

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

PB & J

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Trash Can

$10.00

White Russian

$5.25

White Russian Premium

$6.50

Tuesday Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Pitcher

$23.00

ABSOLUT BLOODY MARY

$5.00

MIMOSA

$4.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00

Shots

Batman

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.25

Cinnamon Toast shot

$4.00

Flaming Dr Pepper

$4.50

Gatorade shot

$4.00

Grape Bomb

$4.25

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Irish Breakfast

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$4.75

Jell-O Shots

$1.00

Johnny Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Mini Beer

$4.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Peach Ring

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$4.00

Pretzel Shot

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Snake Bite

$4.00

Southern Blues

$4.00

Starburst

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apple

$4.75

Wine

Cabernet Savignon

$4.25

Chardonnay

$4.25

Lambrusco

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Moscato

$4.25

Pinot Grigio

$4.25

Pinot Noir

$4.25

White Zin

$4.25

Reisling

$4.25

Slushes

Flavored 16oz Slush

$5.00

Flavored 22oz Slush

$7.00

Flavored 32oz Slush

$9.00

Long Island 16oz Slush

$5.50

Long Island 22oz Slush

$7.50

Long Island 32oz Slush

$10.00

A LA CARTE

BACON (3-pc)

$3.00

BAGEL

$2.50

CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.00

EGGS

$1.50+

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

FRENCH TOAST

$3.00+

HAM SLICE

$3.00

PANCAKE (2-stack)

$5.00

PANCAKE (single)

$3.00

POTATO PANCAKES (5)

$2.00

SAUSAGE SPICY (2-pc)

$3.00

SAUSAGE SWEET (2-pc)

$3.00

TOAST (1-pc)

$1.00

TOAST (2-pc)

$1.50

Omelette Special

$5.99

COMBOS

Combo #1

$5.00

Combo #2

$9.00

Combo #3

$10.00

Combo #4

$7.00

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK N EGGS

$10.00

Biscuits and Saus Gravy

$8.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

PANCAKE (3-stack)

$7.00

FRENCH TOAST (3-stack)

$7.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.50

Chicken n Gravy SPECIAL

$7.00

MOTHERS DAY BRUNCH

$12.99

Omelette

KIDS MENU

Kids Big Breakfast

$5.00

Kids Cakes

$4.00

Kids French Toast (1-pc)

$4.00

Kids Eggs N At

$4.00

Lent Appetizers

HOT PEPPER CHEESE BALLS

$7.00

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$7.00

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

PIEROGIES (8)

$6.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.00

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

$3.00+

Lent Entrees

Fish and Chips Basket

$10.50

FISH SANDWICH

$10.50

Baked Cod

$10.50

Shrimp Dinner

$9.00

Popcorn shrimp basket

$9.00

8-Cut Pizza

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Fish Tacos

$10.50

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Apparel

Tshirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3049 Churchview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Directions

Gallery
Backdraft Bar and Grille image

Map
