French
American
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale Casual Southern Cuisine with flare. We serve lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday and serve brunch and dinner on Sunday. Catering is available upon request!
Location
400 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace, MD 21078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill - Port Deposit
4.6 • 1,648
19 S Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurant
The Local - 1918 Belair Rd Unit BC
No Reviews
1918 Belair Rd Unit BC Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurant
More near Havre De Grace