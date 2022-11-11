Backfin Blues Creole De Graw imageView gallery
French
American

Backfin Blues Creole De Graw Havre De Grace

review star

No reviews yet

400 N Union Ave

Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dessert Options

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Beignets

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Chscake Crème Brûlée

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders served with one side

Kid's Crab Cake

$16.00

Single, homemade crab cake served with your choice of two sides

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Bowtie pasta finished with your choice of sauce

Petite Filet Mignon

$15.00

5 oz. center-cut tenderloin, char-grilled & served with your choice of two sides

Kids Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

The NOLA classic; slow cooked creole rice with red beans served with one side

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Toasted twin baguettes topped with house marinara, asiago, & monterey jack cheese

Kid's Seafood Pizza

$13.00

Twin toasted baguette topped with house marinara, asiago, monterery jack, & choice of crawfish or baby shrimp

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Breaded Shrimp

$13.00

Corn meal breaded & deep fried jumbo shrimp; served with 1 side

Charcoal T-Shirts

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

X-Large

$22.00

XX-Large

$23.50

Mint T-Shirts

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

X-Large

$22.00

XX-Large

$23.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Casual Southern Cuisine with flare. We serve lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday and serve brunch and dinner on Sunday. Catering is available upon request!

Location

400 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Directions

Gallery
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill - Port Deposit
orange star4.6 • 1,648
19 S Main St Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
orange star4.5 • 1,148
4017 Philadelphia Rd Abingdon, MD 21009
View restaurantnext
MaGerks Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Bond Street Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
The Local - 1918 Belair Rd Unit BC
orange starNo Reviews
1918 Belair Rd Unit BC Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston
orange star4.3 • 1,504
214 Mountain Rd Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
Peach Bottom Inn Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1848 Lay Road Delta, PA 17314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Havre De Grace
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston