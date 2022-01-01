Restaurant header imageView gallery

BackFire Station

review star

No reviews yet

911 SW Court Ave

Pendleton, OR 97801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Parade Lap

Knobbies

$12.00

A big platter of sausage bites, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese chunks, & pretzel bites + Sweet-hot mustard that's become an instant fan favorite

Spark Plugs

$10.00

Homemade, cream cheese stuffed Jalapeno Poppers, wrapped in bacon-y goodness, smoked for hours + Side of Ranch

Spam-A-Lot

$11.00

Scotch Eggs

$11.00

A big platter of sausage bites, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese chunks, & pretzel bites + Sweet-hot mustard that's become an instant fan favorite

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00

Chili & Cornbread

$9.00+

Pot Stickers

$12.00+

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Quesadilla - Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken, melted cheese, olives, and green onions. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side.

Quesadilla - Cheese

$7.00

Green Flag

Roadside Diner Side Salad

$6.00

The classic Iceberg, black olives, pickled beets, shredded cheese, sunflower seeds + Dressing of your choosing (All the standards)

The Baja 1000

$13.00

Iceberg, grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, corn-jalapeno stuff, shredded cheese, topped with avocado + Side of salsa & chips

The Baja 500

$10.00

Yep, you guessed it, a smaller version of the above salad + Side of salsa & chips

Main Event

Ultimate Dog

$12.00

Sausage on a grilled bun with kraut, onions, peppers and melted cheddar cheese + Side of red potato salad or cold slaw (what Norm calls cole slaw)

Merica' Dog

$9.00

Good ol’ fashion, super simple American style hot dog + Side of red potato salad or cold slaw

B. L. T.

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes on toasted white bread with probably too much mayo + Side of red potato salad or cold slaw

B.L.A.T.O.

$14.00

The BLT, but with all the farkles: Add sliced onions, avocado and bacon jam + Side of red potato salad or cole slaw

Trail Taco #1

$12.00

3 grilled flour(or corn) tacos with Carne Asada beef, melted cheese, corn jalapeno stuff, green onions, topped with a lime-chile sauce + Side of salsa & chips

Trail Taco #2

$14.00

3 grilled flour(or corn) tacos with pork belly, pico apple pineapple salsa, avocado, cojita cheese & sweet Hawaiian sauce + Side of salsa & chips

Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken with a bacon jam base, roasted red & yellow tomatoes, caramelized onions, 5 cheese blend - Regular crust or (GF) sweet potato crust (+$2)

Wagyu Burgers

$13.00

An amazing 1/3 pound Wagyu beef patty on a ciabatta bun...yum!

New Zealand Steak Pie

$15.00

The Grilled Norman

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Steak Chimichurri Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes on toasted white bread with probably too much mayo + Side of red potato salad or cold slaw

Mad about Lasagna

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Green Salad

$2.00

Soup

$2.00

To Go charge

$2.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Coke

$3.00+

Diet

$3.00+

Dr Pepper

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Water

Soda Water

$3.00+

Body Armour

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Poweraid

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

Coffee (French Press)

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Daily Special

Loco Motor

$14.00

Appetizer Special

$10.00

Appetizer Special (Pretzel)

$6.00

Soup Special

$6.00+

Grown-up grilled cheese on house-made bread. With bacon jam, gruyere, blue cheese, sharp white cheddar, and swiss with zesty tomato-carrot soup. Cup + 1/2 sandwich - or - Bowl + whole sandwich + $5 add a shot of Hangar-One Vodka for full the adulting experience

Dessert Special

$6.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$11.00

Tableside S'Mores

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Steak Chimichurri Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes on toasted white bread with probably too much mayo + Side of red potato salad or cold slaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich Special

$11.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Spark Plug Brunchy "burrito"

$11.00

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Chicken Bloody Mary for 4

$60.00

AJ's Famous Ribs

$14.00

Hats

Backfire Hat Grey

$20.00

Backfire Hat Red

$20.00

MotoStuff Hat Orange

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff Hat Red

$20.00Out of stock

Shirts

Red BackFire - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Mens - M

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Mens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Mens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Womens - S

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Womens - M

$20.00Out of stock

Red BackFire - Womens - L

$20.00

Red BackFire - Womens - XL

$20.00

Red BackFire - Womens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - M

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Womens - S

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Womens - M

$20.00Out of stock

Grey BackFire - Womens - L

$20.00

Grey BackFire - Womens - XL

$20.00

Grey BackFire - Womens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - M

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - XL

$20.00

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Womens - S

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Womens - M

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Womens - L

$20.00

White BackFire (4th July) - Womens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

White BackFire (4th July) - Womens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

White ExploreMore - Mens - S

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Mens - M

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Mens - L

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Mens - XL

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Mens - XXL

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

White ExploreMore - Womens - S

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Womens - M

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Womens - L

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Womens - XL

$20.00

White ExploreMore - Womens - XXL

$20.00

SRC - Black - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Mens - M

$20.00

SRC - Black - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Mens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Mens - XXL

$20.00

SRC - Black - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Womens - S

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Womens - M

$20.00

SRC - Black - Womens - L

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - Black - Womens - XL

$20.00

SRC - Black - Womens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - M

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

SRC - White - Womens - S

$20.00

SRC - White - Womens - M

$20.00

SRC - White - Womens - L

$20.00

SRC - White - Womens - XL

$20.00

SRC - White - Womens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - S

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - M

$20.00

Added 10 shirts 6-29-22

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - L

$20.00

Added 20 shirts 6-29-22

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - XL

$20.00

Added 20 shirts 6-29-22

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - XXL

$20.00

Added 10 shirts 6-29-22

MotoStuff - Red - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - S

$20.00

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - M

$20.00

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - L

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - XL

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - XXL

$20.00Out of stock

MotoStuff - Orange - Mens - XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

Hoodies

Small BackFire Hooded

$40.00Out of stock

Medium BackFire Hooded

$40.00Out of stock

Large BackFire Hooded

$40.00

X Large BackFire Hooded

$40.00Out of stock

XX Large BackFire Hooded

$40.00Out of stock

Swag

Waterbottle

$30.00

BF Beer Glass

$5.00

Dog Collar with Metal Buckle

$18.00

Dog Collar with Plastic Buckle

$16.00

Dog Leash-6 ft

$18.00

Dog Travel Bowl

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BackFire Station is a place of passion. The Infernal Combustion Lounge is the perfect spot for adventurers to swap stories and enjoy tasty drinks, delicious food, or bike rentals! We also provide service, repairs and installation - all with an indelible love for adventure riding.

Location

911 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Backfire Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac's Bar & Grill - 1400 SW Dorion Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1400 SW Dorion Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
The Great Pacific
orange starNo Reviews
403 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
orange star4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Cafe - 209 S Main
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Main Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pendleton

OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
orange star4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub
orange star4.8 • 817
230 SE Court Ave Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery
orange star4.8 • 454
511 SE Court AVE Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Pendleton
orange star4.0 • 12
402 SE 9th St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pendleton
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston