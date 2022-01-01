BackFire Station
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BackFire Station is a place of passion. The Infernal Combustion Lounge is the perfect spot for adventurers to swap stories and enjoy tasty drinks, delicious food, or bike rentals! We also provide service, repairs and installation - all with an indelible love for adventure riding.
Location
911 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801
