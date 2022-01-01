- Home
Back Home Eats
No reviews yet
8 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
SPECIALS
Dave's Parboiled Brown Rice 20lb
$15.99Out of stock
Five Roses Flour 22lb
$19.99
TomBoy Cream Soda 7oz 24-pk
$22.00
Nestle Supligen 250ml
$0.75Out of stock
Dave's Coconut Water 500ml (Imported from Guyana)
$5.00
Roosters Coconut Water 500ml (Imported from Guyana)
$5.00
I-cee Banana Soda 24oz
$0.99
I-cee Big Red Soda 24oz
$0.75
I-cee Tangerine Soda 24oz
$0.50Out of stock
Lam's Plantain Chips Garlic 2.25oz
$1.75
Lam's Plantain Strips Regular 2.5oz
$1.99
Topco Pineapple Passion 200ml
$0.99
Breads & Pastries
Coconut Buns - 1pk
$1.35Out of stock
Pastry Pack - Cheeserolls - 1pk
$1.50
Pastry Pack - Pinetarts - 1pk
$1.50
Shivram's Black-Eyed Peas Cake - 3pk
$2.65
Shivram's Butterflap - 6pk
$2.75
Shivram's Plait Bread - White - 1pk
$2.50
Shivram's Salara - 2pk
$2.65
Shivram's Tennis Rolls - White - 6pk
$2.50
Shivram's Tennis Rolls - Whole Wheat - 6pk
$2.50
Shivram's Whole Wheat Slice - 1pk
$2.50
Sponge Cake 9" (Pre-order 1 day in advance))
$20.00
Beef Patty
$2.25
Chicken Patty
$2.25
Veggie Patty
$2.25
Fresh Produce
Cassava per pound
$1.49
Coconut - Green
$5.50
Coconut - Groovy/Dry
$2.00
Eddoe per pound
$2.25
Eggplant - Fancy per pound
$1.99
Garlic per pound
$3.50
Ginger per pound
$1.25
Lemon - Fancy
$0.50
Lime - Green
$0.50
Mango
$1.99
Okra per pound
$3.25
Onion per pound
$1.25
Plantain - Green/Sweet
$0.66
Tamarind Farm Sweet Tamarind 14oz
$4.99
Tomato - Plum per pound
$1.69
Natural Juices
Coconut Water - 100% Pure - 0.5 Gallon (Saturday Pickup Only)
$18.00
Coconut Water - 100% Pure - 1 Gallon (Saturday Pickup Only)
$30.00
Coconut Water - 100% Pure - 16oz
$5.50
Veggie Tarry Carrot Beet
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Carrot Punch
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Cucumber Ginger
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Ginger Beer
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Irish Moss
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Mauby Ice
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Peanut Punch
$3.99Out of stock
Veggie Tarry Pineapple Ginger
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Pineapple Passion
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Sorrel Punch
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Soursop Passion
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Strawberry Ginger
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Strawberry Passion Punch
$3.99
Veggie Tarry Strawberry Pineapple Mango
$3.99
Back Home Treats
Big Foot - Regular 25g
$0.50
Big Foot - Spicy 25g
$0.50
Break-O-Day Whole Wheat Crackers 17.6oz
$3.25
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 110g
$3.62
Cadbury Fruit & Nut 110g
$3.65
Cadbury Fruit & Nut 200g
$4.99
Cadbury Milk Chocolate 180g
$4.65
Cadbury Whole Nut 120g
$3.50
Cadbury Whole Nut 200g
$4.89
Caramel Wafer 4-Pack
$2.25
Charles Catch Candy Bar - Coconut 1.76oz
$1.75
Charles Catch Candy Bar - Original 1.76oz
$1.75
Charles Chocolates - Almond 50g
$0.99
Charles Ping Pong 50g
$1.65
Charles Tiki Coconut Craze 1.05oz
$0.99
Charles Tiki Gold Vanilla Thrilla 1.05oz
$0.99
Charles Tiki Hazelnut 1.05oz
$0.99
Chico Ginger Candy 4.4oz
$1.99
Chico Mint Chews 4.4oz
$2.25
Chico Soursop Candy 4.4oz
$1.99
Chico Toffee Chew 125g
$1.99
Crix Crackers Multigrain 10oz
$3.99
Crix Crackers Whole Wheat 10oz
$3.99
Dave's Mithai/Kurma 4oz
$2.75
Dave's Sal Sev 3oz
$2.75
Dave's Tamarind Balls 2.2oz
$1.99
Demerara Gold Sugar Cane Sticks 20oz
$2.99
Devon Bourbon Creams Biscuits 4.9oz
$1.75
Devon Chocolate Digestive Biscuit 0.78oz
$0.40
Devon Coconut Creams Biscuits 4.9oz
$1.75
Devon Custard Creams 4.9oz
$1.75
Dixie Sandwiches Biscuit - Guava 11.64oz - 1pk
$0.99
Dixie Sandwiches Biscuit - Guava 11.64oz - 6pk
$5.99
Goya Flan 2oz
$1.99
Goya Maria Chocolate Cookies 3.5oz
$1.25
Goya Maria Cookies 7oz
$1.75
Goya Soda Crackers 8oz
$2.99
Goya Vanilla Wafers 4.94oz
$1.25
Guyana Tasty Split Channa 365g
$6.99
JJV'S Plantain Chips - Mild
$2.65
JJV'S Plantain Chips - Spicy
$2.65
Lam's Cassava Strips Regular 2.5oz
$2.40
Lam's Plantain Chips Lemon 2.25oz
$1.99
Lam's Plantain Chips Regular 2.25oz
$1.99
Lam's Plantain Chips Spicy 2.25oz
$1.99Out of stock
Lam's Plantain Chips Sweet & Salty 2.25oz
$1.99
Lam's Plantain Chips Sweet 2.25oz
$1.99
Lam's Plantain Strips Sweet 2.10oz
$2.45
Maywah Salt Seow - Large 16oz
$11.25
Maywah Salt Seow - Medium 5.3oz
$3.99
Maywah Salt Seow - Small 2.5oz
$2.25
Patsy's Peanuts Salted 16oz
$6.50
Patsy's Split Channa 16oz
$6.99Out of stock
Patsy's Split Peas 14oz
$6.50
Patsy's Whole Channa 12oz
$6.99
R.B's Salted Peanuts 454g
$6.50
Smarties 38g
$1.99Out of stock
Back Home Drinks
Angostura Blood Orange & Bitters 9.3oz
$1.99
Angostura Lemon Lime & Bitters 12oz
$1.99
Angostura Sorrel & Bitters 9.3oz
$1.99
Banks Malta Supreme 275ml
$1.99
Caribbean Cool Mauby 16.9oz
$1.99
Chubby - Blueberry Blast 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Bubble Gum 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Cream Soda 250ml
$0.75Out of stock
Chubby - Go Bananas 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Orange Tango 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Pineapple Sunshine 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Reggae Gold 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Reggae Red 250ml
$0.75
Chubby - Rock N Rolla Cola 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Strawberry 8.45oz
$0.75
Chubby - Tutti Frutti Tropical Punch 8.45oz
$0.75
Coffee 12oz
$1.50
Dave's Cherry Juice 400ml (Imported from Guyana)
$6.25
Dave's Coconut Water 2L (Imported from Guyana)
$14.50Out of stock
Dave's Fruit Punch 400ml (Imported from Guyana)
$6.25
Diamond Sparkling Water 10oz
$1.75
Fresh Press Golden Apple Juice 14oz (Imported from Guyana)
$6.25
Fruit of Life Soursop Juice 10.15oz
$5.99
I-cee Banana Soda 2L
$2.99Out of stock
I-cee Cream Soda 24oz
$1.99
Jamaican Pride Sorrel Dried 2oz
$1.50
Matouk Mauby Concentrate 26oz
$6.25
Nestle Milo Tonic 400g - Powder
$5.25
Milo Tonic 3.3lb - Powder
$15.99
Nestle Milo Drink 240ml
$1.50
Nestle Peanut Punch 250ml
$1.99
Ovaltine Malt 1150g - Powder
$16.99
Ovaltine Malt 400g - Powder
$5.99
Poland Spring Water 16.9oz
$1.25
Solo Apple J 8oz
$1.65
Solo Banana Soda 20oz
$1.50
Solo Cream Soda 20oz
$1.50
Solo Kola Champagne 20oz
$1.50
Solo Sorrel 20oz
$1.50
Swank Bag 16oz
$2.50
TomBoy Banana Soda 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Banana Soda 2L
$2.99
TomBoy Cream Soda 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Cream Soda 2L
$2.99Out of stock
TomBoy Cream Soda 7oz
$0.99
TomBoy Ginger Beer 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Ginger Beer 2L
$2.99
TomBoy Kola Champagne 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Kola Champagne 2L
$2.99
TomBoy Lemonade 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Lemonade 2L
$2.99
TomBoy Lime Rickey 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Old Fashioned Lemonade 7oz
$0.99
TomBoy Orange Soda 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Pineapple Soda 12oz
$1.50
TomBoy Raspberry 12oz
$1.50
Topco Cherry Passion 200ml
$1.45
Topco Fruit Punch 200ml
$1.45
Trinidad Grapefruit Juice Unsweetened 19oz
$3.55
Trinidad Orange Juice Unsweetened 19oz
$3.65
West Indian Pride Tea Ginger & Honey 1.75oz
$3.25
Whiteways Peardrax 10oz
$1.75
Bedessee Irish Moss Sea Moss 3oz - Dry
$3.30
Frozen Produce
Meat/Fish
Rice, Grains, Beans
Canilla Long Grain Enriched Rice 3lb
$4.35
Dave's Parboiled Rice 10lb
$9.99
Golden Canilla Parboiled Rice 3lb
$4.50
Goya Barley 1lb
$1.65
Goya Black Beans 15.5oz
$1.75
Goya Black Beans 1lb
$1.99
Goya Blackeye Peas 15.5oz
$1.75
Goya Blackeye Peas 1lb
$2.70
Goya Chick Peas 15.5oz
$1.75
Goya Chick Peas 1lb
$2.25
Goya Corn Meal Coarse 24oz
$2.25
Goya Corn Meal Fine 24oz
$2.65
Goya Lentils 1lb
$2.10
Goya Red Kidney Beans 15.5oz
$1.75
Goya Red Kidney Beans 1lb
$2.45
Goya Whole Golden Corn 15.25oz
$1.50
Goya Yellow Split Peas 16oz
$1.65
Guyanese Pride Barley 14.1oz
$1.99
Guyanese Pride Sago 14oz
$1.99
Break-O-Day Vita Oats 28oz
$4.25
Guyanese Pride Split Peas Flour 28.2oz
$4.19
Chatak Soya Chunks 8oz
$2.99
Spur Tree Festival Mix 16oz
$3.50
Goya Mixed Vegetables 15oz
$1.50
Madame Jasmine Rice 20lb
$25.99
Oils & Vinegar
Baking
Campa Baking Powder 14.1oz
$3.10
Three Counties Fruit Mix 2.5lb
$9.99
Golden Ray Margarine 8oz
$2.25
Golden Cream Margarine 16oz
$3.99
Champion Baking Powder 3oz
$1.05
Flavormate Essence Almond 200ml - Alcohol Free
$3.50
Flavormate Essence Mixed 200ml - Alcohol Free
$3.50
Flavormate Essence Vanilla 200ml - Alcohol Free
$3.50
Phalkha Vegetable Ghee 28.2oz
$5.99
Champion Custard Powder 200g
$1.85
Five Roses Flour 5.5lb
$6.25
Robin Hood Flour 5.5lb
$6.25
Robin Hood Flour 22lb
$22.95
Noodles
Spices
Chief Amchar Massala 1lb
$7.99Out of stock
Chief Amchar Massala 230g
$8.99
Chief Chinese Spice 50g
$2.25
Chief Curry Powder 16oz
$7.99
Chief Curry Powder 8.1oz
$3.99
Chief Curry Powder Duck & Goat H&S 8oz
$3.99
Chief Five Spice Powder 3oz
$2.25
Chief Garam Massala 230g
$4.35
Chief Roasted Ground Geera 500g
$6.99
Chief Tumeric Dye 50g
$1.75
Dave's Garam Massala 6oz
$4.50
Guyanese Pride All Spice 6oz
$3.15
Guyanese Pride Cardamon Seed Elichee 1oz
$1.99
Guyanese Pride Cinnamon Sticks 2oz
$1.50
Guyanese Pride Cloves 2oz
$2.99
Guyanese Pride Cumin Seeds Whole Jeera 12oz
$4.99
Guyanese Pride Nutmeg 2oz
$3.75
Guyanese Pride Star Anise Whole 3oz
$2.99
Guyanese Pride Turmeric Saffron Dye 12oz
$3.99
Indi Five Spice Seasoning 40g - Dry
$1.99
Indi Madras Curry Powder 200g
$2.99
Lalah's Curry Powder 1.10lb
$4.99
Lalah's Curry Powder 3lb
$12.50
Maywah Achar Massala 7oz
$5.50
Maywah Curry Powder 2.2lb
$10.99
Maywah Curry Powder 9.7oz
$5.50
Maywah Garam Massala 14oz
$8.99
Maywah Garam Massala 28oz
$13.99
Maywah Garam Massala 7oz
$4.99
Maywah Halwa Massala 6.5oz
$6.99
Maywah Roasted Geera 12oz
$8.50
Maywah Roasted Geera 6oz
$4.99
Maywah Whole Garam Mix Massala 14oz
$8.25
Seasonings
Adobo All Purpose With Pepper 8oz
$2.25
Blue Mountain Oxtail Seasoning 6oz - Dry
$4.25
Chief All Purpose Seasoning 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Chicken Seasoning - 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Chinese Sauce 750ml
$6.99
Chief Chowmein Seasoning 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Cook-up Seasoning 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Fish Seasoning - 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Fried Rice Seasoning 40g - Dry
$1.99
Chief Green Seasoning 10oz
$2.99
Chief Green Seasoning 26oz
$5.25
Dave's Fine Thyme 45g - Dry
$4.45
Dave's Pomeroon Cassareep 12oz
$5.50
Goya Adobo All Purpose Without Pepper 8oz
$2.25
Goya Black Pepper 6oz
$8.99
Goya Garlic Powder 8oz
$4.99
Goya Iodized Salt 26oz
$1.65
Goya Onion Powder 6.75oz
$4.89
Goya Paprika 2.1oz
$4.89
Goya Sazon - Coriander and Annatto 40g
$1.99
Guyanese Pride Bay Leaves 0.5oz
$1.25
Guyanese Pride Browning 5oz
$2.50
Guyanese Pride MSG - AJEE 6oz
$1.65
Maggi Bouillon - Beef 2.82oz
$2.50
Maggi Bouillon - Chicken 2.82oz
$2.50
Maggi Bouillon - Vegetable 2.82oz
$2.50
Ricks and Sari Miracle Seasoning 9.5oz
$3.25
Spur Tree Brown Stew Seasoning 13.7oz
$5.25
Spur Tree Oxtail Seasoning 33oz
$9.99
Walkerswood Jerk Seasoning Hot 10oz
$5.50
Walkerswood Jerk Seasoning Mild 10oz
$5.50
Condiments
Brown Betty Mango Jam 250ml
$2.75Out of stock
Champion Pure Honey 1lb
$4.25Out of stock
Dave's Lime & Pepper Chunks 12.85oz
$5.99
Dr. Robert Vita Honey 16oz
$5.25
Goya Mango Jam 17oz
$4.45
Goya Pineapple Preserve 17oz
$4.45
Guyanese Pride Mango Achar 12oz
$5.99
Jamaican Pride Guava Jam 9.87oz
$3.99
Marmite 250g
$8.99
Matouk's Guava Jam 16oz
$4.65
Pepper Sauce 5oz
$9.00
Ricks and Sari Ketchup 25.4oz
$2.99
Spur Tree Reggae Table Sauce 5oz
$2.99
Swiss Tomato Ketchup 25.4oz
$3.25
Tandy's Guava Jam 12oz
$4.25
Trinidadian Pride Mango Kuchella 10oz
$3.50
Goya Tomato Paste 6oz
$1.10
Back Home Pepper Pickle
$6.00
Matouk's Hot Pepper Sauce 10oz
$3.99
Dairy/Milk
Pharmacy
Angel Senna Pods 1/2oz
$1.10
Bedessee Camphor Tablets 16oz
$15.99
Chico Cough Drops 125g
$1.99
Eastern Brand Coconut Oil 250ml
$3.25
Limacol Plain 250ml
$3.99
Nutrophos 16.9oz
$9.99
Seas of Life Cod Liver Oil Capsules 120 ct
$5.50
Shiling Oil 14ml
$9.99
Shiling Oil 4.5ml
$6.99Out of stock
Vitabiotics Feroglobin Liquid B12 200ml
$11.99
