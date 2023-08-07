Restaurant

Burgers

1/2 lb butcher's grind served with seasoned fries

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$19.00

American cheese, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, and bourbon BBQ sauce

BYO Burger

$18.00

American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce

Detroit Smash

$18.00

Mustard Seared Burger topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and House Made Thousand Island Dressing on a Sesame Seed Brioche

Poblano

$18.00

Monterey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, avocado, Roma tomato, cilantro, chile aioli

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

With whipped cream

Signature Cream Puff Sundae

$10.00

Cream puff shell filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with Sanders hot fudge

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

With strawberries and whipped cream

Detroit Style Pizza

Bourbon BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Cadillac

$19.00

Combo Pizza

$16.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce

Detroit Classic Pizza

$16.00

Double pepperoni, classic red sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

The Butcher's Word

$21.00

Uptown

$21.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Tomato Juice Can

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.00

Handhelds

Ancho Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Ancho Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, green pepper, red pepper, green onion, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, smashed avocado, chile aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, smoked cheddar, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Italian Beef

$16.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, spring lettuce, gouda cheese, Roma tomato, and pesto mayo on toasted ciabatta

Turkey Club

$14.00

Kids Menu Items

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Kid’s Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and topped with a cherry.

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

Pecorino Romano, Monterey, black pepper

Shrimp Capellini

$19.00

Wild-caught shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, and basil sautéed with roasted garlic and tossed with capellini pasta

Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Mac

$15.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Meatballs in classic red sauce over spaghetti

Salads

Backlot Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, garbanzo beans, pickled beets, Kalamata olives, feta, Greek dressing

Grilled Gem Salad

$16.00

Grilled gem lettuce, grilled wedge tomatoes, grilled scallions, house croutons, gorgonzola ranch

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cheese blend, house croutons, citrus vinaigrette

Shareables

313 Fries

$11.00

Backlot Bone in Wings 6

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Buratta

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Firecracker Dip

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Sides

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Pita Chips

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

House seasoned

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Bar

Menu Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, sugar cube, orange and lemon expression

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Ellen Austin

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, house-made ginger beer, fresh lime

Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Raspberries & Cream

$12.00

Kensington

$12.00

Following Seas

$12.00

Four Aces

$12.00

Ward 8

$12.00

Tijuana Brass

$12.00

Sanders Hot Fudge Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew concentrate

Theater Take Out

Detroit Style Pizza

Bourbon BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Cadillac

$19.00

Combo Pizza

$16.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce

Detroit Classic Pizza

$16.00

Double pepperoni, classic red sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce

The Butcher's Word

$21.00

Dips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Firecracker Dip

$13.00