Backlot Pizza + Kitchen (Elkhorn)

Popular Items

Detroit Classic Pizza
Bourbon BBQ Pizza
Combo Pizza

Shareables & Small Plates

Cajun Shrimp Flatbread

$9.00

Hummus Plate

$6.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

OG Fries

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Backlot Bone in Wings 5

$8.00

Firecracker

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Buratta

$9.00

Calamari

$16.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cheese blend, house croutons, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing

Grilled Gem Salad

$13.00

Grilled gem lettuce, grilled wedge tomatoes, grilled scallions, house croutons, gorgonzola ranch

Greek Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, garbanzo beans, pickled beets, Kalamata olives, feta, Greek dressing

Backlot Salad

$11.00

Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Classic Pizza

$9.00

Double pepperoni, classic red sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, classic red sauce

Aksarben Steak Pizza

$17.00

Flank steak, smoked cheddar, red onion, creamy steak sauce

Meatball Pizza

$13.00

Meatballs, classic red sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Uptown Pizza

$17.00

Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Combo Pizza

$12.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce

Bourbon BBQ Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce

Cadillac

$15.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, smoked cheddar, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Ancho Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Ancho Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, green pepper, red pepper, green onion, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, smashed avocado, chile aioli

Gulf Coast BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Wild-caught shrimp, spring lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomato, pesto mayo on toasted ciabatta

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, spring lettuce, gouda cheese, Roma tomato, and pesto mayo on toasted ciabatta

French Dip

$16.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Pasta

Shrimp Capellini

$15.00

Wild-caught shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, and basil sautéed with roasted garlic and tossed with capellini pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00

Meatballs in classic red sauce over spaghetti

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Pecorino Romano, Monterey, black pepper

Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Mac

$12.00

Burgers

1/2 lb butcher's grind served with seasoned fries

The Classic Burger

$16.00

American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce

Poblano Smash

$17.00

Monterey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, avocado, Roma tomato, cilantro, chile aioli

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$17.00

American cheese, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, and bourbon BBQ sauce

West Coast Burger

$16.00

Mustard Seared Burger topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and House Made Thousand Island Dressing on a Sesame Seed Brioche

Sides

Regular Fries

$4.00

House seasoned

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Extra Naans

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Garlic Parm Fires

$5.00

Extra Ciabatta Bread

$1.00

Kids Menu Items

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kid’s Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and topped with a cherry.

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Tomato Juice Can

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

With strawberries and whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

With whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

With strawberries and whipped cream

Signature Cream Puff Sundae

$10.00

Cream puff shell filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with Sanders hot fudge

Fall Apple Tart

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

The Pash

$13.00

Mimosa Bucket

$30.00

Mimosa Bucket Refill

$20.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Menu Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, sugar cube, orange and lemon expression

Vieux Carre

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Cosmopoltan

$9.00

Mule Varietal

$9.00

Tito’s Vodka, house-made ginger beer, fresh lime

Rosita

$9.00

Hab-Hazard

$12.00

False Fall

$11.00

Autummus

$11.00

Rasin' The Bar

$13.00

Gourd Intentions

$11.00Out of stock

Merry Mary

$11.00

Sideshow Martini

$13.00

Sanders Hot Fudge Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew concentrate

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$7.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon - Belgian White

$6.00

Boulevard Wheat

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Code Lemon Berry

$8.00

Coors Light Draft

$3.00

Exile Citra

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Snow Beast

$8.00

Kinkaider - Dan the Wiser

$7.00

Kros Strain - Fairy Nectar

$7.00

Keg Creek Red

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

NE Brewing Cardinal Pale

$8.00

Dark Side Porter

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.00

Sideshow Cherry Cider

$8.00

Stay Puft Brown Ale

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Omission Pale Ale (Gluten Free)

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw - Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw - Mango

$3.00

Wine

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$20.00

Black Cabra Malbec BOTTLE

$20.00

Cantina Zaccagini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BOTTLE

$27.50

Dried berries and cocoa, dry yet good fruit notes

Clos Pegase Merlot BOTTLE

$27.50

Decoy Limited Cabernet BOTTLE

$30.00

Erath Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$27.50

Joel Gott Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$22.00

La Crema Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$32.50

Mollydooker "The Boxer" Shiraz BOTTLE

$85.00

Rich & lush with notes of pepper, ripe berries, and fresh herbs

Sterling Vintner's Merlot BOTTLE

$20.00

The Prisoner Red Blend BOTTLE

$90.00

Notes of bing cherry, espresso, and roasted fig, blend of Zin, Cap, Petite Syrah, & Grenache

Unshackled Red Blend BOTTLE

$37.50

Un-Corking

$20.00

Bread & Butter Prosecco BOTTLE

$22.00

Chamisal Stainless Chardonnay BOTTLE

$22.00

Charles Krug Chardonnay BOTTLE

$30.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling BOTTLE

$20.00

Erath Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$21.00

Invivo Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$27.50

King Estate Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$27.50

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$20.00

Menage A Trois Rose BOTTLE

$20.00

Movendo Moscato BOTTLE

$20.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BOTTLE

$90.00

Rich & buttery with oak, caramel, and vanilla notes

Beer / Cocktails

Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

Dragon Juice IPA

$7.00

Son of Beast

$7.00

Dark Cherry Cider

$9.00

Pineapple Cinnamon Cider

$9.00

Blue Mermaid Lemonade

$9.00

Witch Dr. Mai Tai

$9.00

Green Dryad Cucumber Mint

$9.00

Great Fire Spicy Grapefruit

$9.00

Grab and Go

Grab and go Detroit Classic

$12.00

Grab and go Four Cheese

$12.00

Charcuterie Box

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Detroit Style Pizza, Classic Favorites, and Craft Cocktails located in Elkhorn, NE

Location

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Directions

