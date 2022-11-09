Backlot Pizza + Kitchen (Elkhorn)
36 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Detroit Style Pizza, Classic Favorites, and Craft Cocktails located in Elkhorn, NE
Location
6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Gallery