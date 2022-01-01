Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) 1925 W Gore Blvd

371 Reviews

$$

1925 W Gore Blvd

Lawton, OK 73501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
O.G
The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken

Starters

10 Count Boneless Wings

10 Count Boneless Wings

$11.00

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery

10 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

10 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

$13.50Out of stock

Boneless wings tossed with your choice of sauce, and covered with killer Queso, pickles jalapeños and crispy bacon bits, served with a side of homemade ranch dressing

12 Count Wings

12 Count Wings

$16.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/ choice of bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

15 Count Boneless Wings

$16.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu Cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders

$13.45

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$11.50

Pulled pork, creamy 57 slaw, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce on 3 slider buns

5 Count Boneless Wings

5 Count Boneless Wings

$5.50

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery

5 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

5 Count Loaded Boneless Wings

$7.50Out of stock

6 Count Wings

$8.25

Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce Served w/choice of Bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.85

Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard

BP Charred Salsa & Killer Queso

BP Charred Salsa & Killer Queso

$8.80

House Fried Corn Chips with BP Charred Salsa & Our Killer Queso

BP Pimento Dip & Chips

$8.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.35

6 Crispy Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara Sauce

Chip Refill (Red Basket)

$2.50
Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Pickles served with House Made Ranch

Fried Jalapeno Bottle Caps

Fried Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$8.75
Fried Mushroom Basket

Fried Mushroom Basket

$9.35
Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$8.50

Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso

Half Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.75

French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of House made ranch

Half Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$7.75

French Fries, Killer Queso, Red River Chili, bacon bits, green onions, and Pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch

Half Loaded Sweet Fries

$7.25

Sweet Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.50

French Fries, Killer Queso, bacon bits, green onions, and pickled jalapenos served with a side of house made ranch

Loaded Sweet Fries

$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$11.50

Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, fried onion strings, white BBQ sauce garnished with pickles

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites Served with House Made Ranch

The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken

The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Grilled BBQ Chicken, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa

The Real Deal Nacho Brisket

$14.50

24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa

The Real Deal Nacho Pulled Pork

$13.50

House corn chips, Killer queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa

Salads

Americana Chicken Cobb

Americana Chicken Cobb

$13.55

Mixed Greens and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and house vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Beer Can Chicken Chop Salad

Beer Can Chicken Chop Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onions, Ranch and House Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, grilled chicken tossed in classic sauce, Ranch dressing, Bacon Bits, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boil Egg

Farm to Market

Farm to Market

$13.75

Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce, fried chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, candied pecans, diced egg, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, sourdough croutons, House Made Ranch

Side Green Salad

$3.50

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette

Simple Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, and House vinaigrette

Sweet Dixie Pecan Chicken

Sweet Dixie Pecan Chicken

$13.55

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, granny smith apples, chopped bacon, toasted pecans, carrots, fresh avocado, fool’s gold Honey mustard on the side

The Green Machine

The Green Machine

$11.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Shredded carrots, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, pickled red onion, cucumbers, house vinaigrette

Light & Easy

Country Club Wrap

Country Club Wrap

$12.00

Garlic Herb Tortilla, shaved Turkey, Ham, crispy Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese, shredded Lettuce, Tomato, shaved White Onions and Buttermilk Ranch

Creamy Avocado Wrap

Creamy Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Sautéed mushrooms, fresh avocado, mixed greens drizzled in house vinaigrette, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, garlic herb tortilla, Served with a side salad

Josh Plate

Josh Plate

$9.75

3 Grilled chicken tenders, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, served with Borracho beans

Southern Chicken Wrap

Southern Chicken Wrap

$10.65

Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Fool’s Gold honey mustard and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Garlic Herb Tortilla, iceberg lettuce, turkey, tomato, crispy bacon, ranch served with side Salad

Craft Burgers

Buttery Pretzel Bun, Bacon Aoli, Pickles, Mixed greens, Route 66 Black Angus Beef Patty, Jameson Whiskey glaze, Sharp cheddar, PBR caramelized onions, Bad Boy Mustard
Barnyard Freak

Barnyard Freak

$12.75

Route 66 patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, fried egg, Swiss cheese

Crispy Steakhouse

Crispy Steakhouse

$12.55

Buttery toasted Brioche, flat-top Onions, crispy Bacon, Shiner Bock Mop, sharp Cheddar, caramelized Jalapeños, crispy fried Onion Strings and Chipotle BBQ

Double Wide

Double Wide

$14.50

2 Route 66 patties, 2 pieces of American cheese, Secret sauce, Crispy bacon, Pickles, lettuce, Tomato

Gringo

Gringo

$11.25

Route 66 patty, American Cheese, crispy Bacon, pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, mustard, American cheese.

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$12.55

Route 66 Patty, Mayo, Cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, bacon, Mayo, Pickles, lettuce, tomato

Kraken

Kraken

$14.50

Route 66 Cracked black pepper crusted patty cooked with a Shiner Bock Mop, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, house made fried onion ring, and a drizzle of chipotle BBQ sauce

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

2 route 66 patties, mayo, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms

O.G

O.G

$10.50

Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Buttery Brioche Bun, Mustard BBQ, Route 66 Style Patty, Sauteed in Au Jus, PBR Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Fried Mushrooms Tossed in Creole BBQ Dry Rub, Drizzled in House Made Ranch & Mustard BBQ

The B.O.B

The B.O.B

$12.95

Buttery toasted Brioche Bun, Black Angus Beef Patty, fried Egg, shaved Ham, crispy Bacon, sharp Cheddar Cheese, PBR caramelized Onions, Sriracha and Mayo

The Big Daddy

The Big Daddy

$14.00

2 route 66 patties, crispy bacon, Roasted jalapeno bacon jam, Swiss cheese, American cheese, and secret sauce served on Butter Brioche Bun

The Legend

The Legend

$15.00

2 Route 66 patties, American and Swiss, secret sauce, fried onion strings with a drizzle of jalapeno ketchup, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Urban Cowboy

Urban Cowboy

$12.95

Patty cooked in Jack Daniels Whiskey glaze, secret sauce, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sautéed red onions, lettuce tossed in house vinaigrette, tomato, pickles.

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T

B.L.A.T

$10.65

Crispy bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house vinaigrette served on Sourdough

BBQ Brisket Pimento

BBQ Brisket Pimento

$12.35

24- Hour Pepper Brisket, pickles, house made pimento cheese, crispy tobacco fried onion strings and a drizzle of bbq sauce served on a buttery Brioche bun

Blanco Chicken Sandwich

Blanco Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Your choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved red onion, fried onion strings, with a drizzle of white BBQ sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Grilled BBQ chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, French fries, caramelized PBR onions, caramelized jalapenos, with a drizzle of house BBQ and ranch drizzle on a buttery Hoagie

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Buttery toasted Sourdough, mayo, lettuce, Swiss cheese, grilled chicken, pico de Gallo, and ranch dressing

Mother Porker

Mother Porker

$11.75

Shaved ham, pulled pork, Swiss, roasted jalapeno bacon relish, BP house slaw, PBR caramelized onions, secret sauce, and pickle served on a buttery Brioche Bun

Okie Reuben

Okie Reuben

$12.75

Corned Beef, Swiss, jalapeno kraut, secret sauce, and IPA mustard served on Marble Rye

Old-School French Dip

Old-School French Dip

$11.75

Shaved sirloin, Swiss cheese, PBR onions, bad boy creamy mustard served on a toasted hoagie & Au Jus on side

Pepper Brisket Sandwich

Pepper Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

24-Hour Pepper Brisket, Swiss cheese, Secret Sauce, Lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, diced tomato, PBR caramelized onions, served on a buttery toasted hoagie

Pollo En Fuego

Pollo En Fuego

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders, smashed avocado, sriracha mayo, pepper jack cheese, caramelized fresh jalapenos served on Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, PBR Caramelized onions, pickles, BP house slaw, and BBQ sauce served on a buttery Brioche Bun

Shaved Sirloin Steak Stack

Shaved Sirloin Steak Stack

$11.25

Garlic mayo, mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette, tomatoes, shaved sirloin, PBR caramelized onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, and White BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt

Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt

$11.85

Route 66 patty, Swiss and American cheese, secret sauce, caramelized PBR onions, smoked jalapenos

T-Bam

T-Bam

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, mayo, Smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch served on buttery Sourdough

The Club

The Club

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, crispy bacon, Swiss, American, mayo, lettuce tossed in House Vinaigrette, tomato, and ranch served on Buttery toasted sourdough

Ultimate Turkey

Ultimate Turkey

$11.75

Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, Honey Mustard fool’s gold, and mayo served on Sourdough

Chicken Pimento Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Buttery Texas Toast, Mayo, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Fried Chicken Tenders, House Made Pimento Cheese, Drizzle of Chipotle BBQ sauce

Big Bites & Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)

Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)

$11.00

2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.

Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)

$11.00

2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.

Brisket Frito Pie

Brisket Frito Pie

$12.00

Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.

Catfish Platter (FRIDAYS ONLY)

Catfish Platter (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$11.50Out of stock

1/2 pound Cornmeal battered Catfish, served with French Fries, 2 jalapeño hushpuppies, garnished with BP slaw, pickles, Tarter Sauce and shaved white onions.

Cheese Burger Tacos

Cheese Burger Tacos

$9.50

2 Flour tortillas, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, pickles and killer queso served with a side of jalapeno ketchup

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.25

Hand Battered cube steak, served with garlic mashed potatoes, Texas toast, and jalapeno cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$10.50

3 pieces of fried Atlantic Cod, served with fries and tarter sauce

Spicy Pollo Tacos

Spicy Pollo Tacos

$10.50Out of stock

2 Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Fried Chicken tossed in Creole BBQ Dry Rub, Shaved Red Onions, drizzle of Baja Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos served with Borracho Beans

Steak Fingers

Steak Fingers

$11.25

Hand cut Steak fingers, served with French fries, Jalapeno cream gravy, and Texas toast

Desserts

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$9.25
Brownie Fudge Sundae

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$9.25

Warm Chocolate brownie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice cream, Hersey Chocolate syrup, Pecans, Whip Cream and a Cherry

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$8.50

Spiced Banana Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Icing and Pecans

Old Fashion Rootbeer Float

$4.50
Peach Cobbler A LA Mode

Peach Cobbler A LA Mode

$9.75

Southern Peach Cobbler, topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Cinnamon Sugar

Kids

Kids Catfish

$6.25Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Gouda Bites

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Buttery toast, American Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Black Angus Beef patty, and pickles

Sides

Borracho Beans

$2.00

BP Slaw

$2.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Creamy 57 Slaw

$2.00

Fried Onion Strings

$2.00

Fries (Boat)

$2.50

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Green Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

After Add Ons

Add American Cheese

$1.25

Add Bacon (2 Pieces)

$2.50

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.55

Add Brisket (2oz)

$3.35

Add Catfish Fillet (4oz)

$3.00

Add Chili (2oz)

$1.25

Add Chili (6oz)

$3.50

Add Croutons

$0.50

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Extra Pickles

$0.35

Add Extra Slider

$4.00

Add Fish Taco (1)

$3.00

Add Fresh Japs

$1.00

Add Fried Chicken (1)

$2.00

Add Fried Chicken (2)

$4.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Add Fried Onion Strings

$1.00

Add Grilled Chicken (1)

$2.00

Add Grilled Chicken (2)

$4.00

Add Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Ham

$2.25

Add Hard Boiled Egg (1)

$1.50

Add Hushpuppies (2)

$1.00

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

Add Jalapeño Kraut

$1.00

Add Lettuce

$0.35

Add Limewash

$0.60

Add Patty

$3.75

Add PBR Onions

$1.00

Add Pecans

$0.75

Add Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.25

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Pickled Red Onions (2oz)

$0.35

Add Pickles

$0.35

Add Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Add Pork (4oz)

$2.50

Add Raw White Onions

$0.55

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Sharp Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Add Shaved Sirloin

$2.50

Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

Add Single Biscuit

$1.75

Add Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Add Smashed Avocado

$2.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Add Toast

$1.00

Add Tomatoes

$0.35

Add Tortilla

$1.00

Add Turkey

$2.25

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Lime Wedges

$0.35

Sauces

S/D Jalapeno Gravy (2oz)

$0.45

S/D A-1

$0.50

S/D Au Jus (2oz)

$0.35

S/D Au Jus (6oz)

$1.00

S/D Bad Boy Mustard

$0.50

S/D Baja Sauce

$0.50

S/D Bleu Cheese

$0.50

S/D Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

S/D Butter

$0.65

S/D Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

S/D Classic

$0.50

S/D Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

S/D Cream Cheese

$0.50

S/D Creole Dry Rub (2oz)

$1.00

S/D Fool's Gold

$0.50

S/D Honey

$0.55

S/D Horseradish Cream

$0.50

S/D House BBQ

$0.50

S/D House Steak Sauce

$0.50

S/D House Vin

$0.50

S/D IPA Mustard

$0.50

S/D Jalapeno Bacon Jam

$0.55

S/D Jalapeno Gravy (6oz)

$1.50

S/D Jalapeno Ketchup

$0.50

S/D Mayo

$0.50

S/D Mustard

$0.50

S/D Nashville

$0.50

S/D Pico (2oz)

$0.50

S/D Queso (2oz)

$0.50

S/D Queso (6oz)

$3.00

S/D Ranch

$0.50

S/D Salsa (2oz)

$0.45

S/D Salsa (6oz)

$2.00

S/D Secret Sauce

$0.50

S/D Sesame Ginger

$0.50

S/D Sour Cream

$0.50

S/D Sriracha

$0.50

S/D Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

S/D Sweet Garlic Chili

$0.50

S/D Syrup

$0.35

S/D Tarter Sauce

$0.50

S/D Whiskey Glaze

$0.50

S/D White BBQ

$0.50

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$25.00

Glassware

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Honest Food, Craft Beer

Website

Location

1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501

Directions

Gallery
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) image
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) image
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Silver Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
529 SW C Avenue Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
Red Dirt Reloaded
orange starNo Reviews
6425 NW Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West) - 5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1
orange starNo Reviews
5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1 Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lawton

No Name Pizza
orange star4.6 • 157
7615 NW Cache Rd Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Cabo Taco
orange star4.9 • 63
7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawton
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston