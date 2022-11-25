- Home
- Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
864 Reviews
$$
13717 S RT 30 STE 101
Plainfield, IL 60544
Apps
Angry Shrimp
Cooked to a Golden Brown and Tossed in our Bonfire Sauce . No need for any dipping sauce. They scream for themselves.
Backroads Mini's
Over a half pound of grass fed beef sliders with American cheese and served with the best fries in town!
Big Arse Pretzel
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
Blastin' BBQ Fries
Our very own colossal crisp fries mounded with pulled pork, choice of BBQ, melted cheese blend, and topped with our salsa ranch, garnished with fresh green onions.
Chips and Salsa
Basket of chips and homemade salsa.
Country Fried Green Beans
Battered and breaded green beans, fried to a golden crisp and served with our very own Stacs sauce. Stacs sauce is sweet and tangy with a little bite at the end. If you haven't tried it, we think you will love it!
Crazy Curds
Breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with your choice of Ranch or Salsa Ranch.
Loaded Backroad Barrels
Our scrumptious potato barrels stuffed with cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives. Served with sour cream and beer cheese for dipping.
Nachos
We will pile and layer it high with our house made chili, white cheddar queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Onion Chippers App
Onion Chips Cooked to a Golden Brown and served with a Tangy Chipotle Ranch.
Philly Rolls
Our very own down south Philly stuffed into our hand rolled shells. Served with white queso and marinara.
Quesadilla Angry Shrimp
Our Famous Angry Shrimp smack dab in the middle of a flour tortilla and smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla Chicken
Hand Shredded Chicken smack dab in the middle of a flour tortilla and smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla Pulled Pork
Hand Pulled Pork smack dab in the middle of a flour tortilla and smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla Steak
Savory Steak bites smack dab in the middle of a flour tortilla and smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream..
Reuben Rolls
Dippable Irish classic loaded into a hand rolled shell. Accompanied with Horseradish sauce and Thousand Island for dipping.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
Tachos
We will pile and layer it high with our house made chili, white cheddar queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Wings
8 JUMBO Wings exploding with flavor. Wing Flavors: Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo, Chipotle Garlic, Bonfire, Spicy BBQ, Tangy Asian, Mango Habanero, Inferno, and Frank's Red Hot dry rub.
Burger Barn
Ain't Your Mama's Cookie Bake - Burger of the Month
Ohhh Soooo Goood! Our burger sits atop a bed of sauteed onions and Salsa Ranch. Then topped with Pepper Jack cheese, a generous scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough, pickled jalapenos and triple Applewood bacon!
3AM Country Brunch
Our hand made pork & beef burger w/ American Cheese, Baby Cakes, Applewood Bacon, Fried Bologna, Hearty Sausage Gravy, Fried Egg on a Bed of Shredded Lettuce and Stacs Sauce, Finished with a Drizzle of Cuban Mustard!
Backroad
Smoked Gouda, pulled pork, Applewood bacon, sautéed onions and house made BBQ.
Boujee Burger
Half pound Australian Wagyu patty sits atop a bed of homemade fig jam, topped with red wine sautéed onions, super white cheddar cheese and topped with our homemade garlic aioli! We recommend Rare, Medium Rare or Medium!
Bourbon Barrel
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
Cheese Head
House Made Brat Patty with Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Monterey Jack and Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and House Made Chipotle Ranch.
Dam That's Hot
Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Jalapeno, Habanero, Sweet Pepper, Sautéed Onions, Sliced Pork Belly, House Made Reaper Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato.
Decision is Yours
Two Stuffed Grilled Cheese Sandwiches as the Bun, Chipotle Mayo, Mac N Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese and Tomato.
Get Lei'd
Our Savory Burger on a bed of Shredded Lettuce, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Mango Pico de Gallo and Drizzled with our Hawaiian Zing Sauce. Served with your very own Hawaiian Lei.
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Our play on a Greek Gyro! Our juicy Burger sits atop a bed of Tzatziki sauce, freshly sliced red onion, topped with Greek Feta Cheese and a heaping portion of Kronos Gyro meat. We finish all of this with diced tomatoes, onions and a final drizzle of our Creamy Tzatziki sauce!
Rio Bravo
Monterey Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Guacamole, Fried Jalapenos and topped off with a Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.
Sexy Habanero
House Made Mango Habanero Jam, Applewood Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Philly Cream Cheese and Drizzled with our Chipotle Ranch.
Shroomer
Swiss, Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Mayo and Shredded Lettuce.
Stacs
Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Diced Pickles, Onions, and Bacon on a bed of Lettuce, Tomato, and House Made Stacs Sauce.
That’s My Jam
Smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, chunky peanut butter sauce, peppered bacon and drizzled with a tangy strawberry jam.
Tommy Want Wingy
Our Savory Burger topped with Buffalo Marinated Shredded Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Mango Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce and Finished with a Drizzle of Creamy Ranch and Buffalo Sauce.
Yellowstone
Backroads Twist on a Cowboy Burger!!! Our Juicy Burger Sits Atop a Bed of Whipped Cream Cheese, Blackberry Habanero BBQ, and Crisp Shredded Lettuce. Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, White and Yellow Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions and a Final Drizzle of that Blackberry Habanero BBQ!
You're My Boy Blue
Melted Bleu Cheese with some Chunks left, Peppered Bacon, Salsa Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Arse - Build Your Own Burger
We Spent a Lot of Time Thinking About This Stuff, But If You Know Better, We Will Make It Your Way!!
Get Your Eat On
Brisket Tacos
Served With our Luscious Cole Slaw, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses and Drizzled with our House BBQ or Spicy BBQ. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote. Dave says go spicy!
Chicken Tacos
Shredded Lettuce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese and Topped Off with Freshly Diced Pico De Gallo. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Served With our Luscious Cole Slaw, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses and Drizzled with our House BBQ or Spicy BBQ. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote. Dave says go spicy!
Fish Tacos
Loaded with Beer Battered Cod and Topped off with that Cole Slaw you Keep Hearing About, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Mango Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Ranch. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote.
Dublin Roundabouts & Gravy
Tender Filet Beef Tips Smothered in our Brown Gravy, and Laid Upon a Bed of Piping Hot Mashed Potatoes, Next to a Mound of Green Beans. Umm, So Good!
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod Cooked to a Golden Brown, Served with Fries ("Chips") and Coleslaw. Comes with a Side of Tartar Sauce and Malt Vinegar Upon Request.
Loco Moco
Hawaiian Classic Comfort Food! Our Savory 12oz Burger Sits Atop a Heaping Bed of Southern Rice and Mixed Cheeses. Then Topped with Roasted Beef Gravy and Two Fried Eggs. Finished off with a Green Onion Garnish. Soooo Good! You Have to Try It.
Penne Alla Vodka with Chicken
Freshly Grilled Chicken Upon a Bed of Penne Pasta and Tossed in a Creamy Vodka Sauce That Will Warm You All Over. Sprinkled with Parmesan, Diced Tomatoes and Green Onions. Sub Angry Shrimp for $7.
Salads
Cobb Salad Fried
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Green Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Crispy Chicken. Served with Ranch Dressing Make it Buffalo Style - Just Click the Button
Cobb Salad Grilled
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Green Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken. Served with Ranch Dressing Make it Buffalo Style - Just Click the Button
Full Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine tossed with Croutons, Red Onions and Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Full House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion and Croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine tossed with Croutons, Red Onions and Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Side House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion and Croutons.
Southwest Salad Fried
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Corn Pepper Mix, Mango Pico De Gallo, Salsa Ranch, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Strips. Served with a Chipotle Ranch Drizzle.
Southwest Salad Grilled
Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Corn Pepper Mix, Mango Pico De Gallo, Salsa Ranch, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Strips. Served with a Chipotle Ranch Drizzle.
Wedge Salad
Crisp Iceberg Wedge Topped with Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes and Sprinkled with Green Onions. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Sandwiches/Wraps
Adult Grilled Cheese
Toasted Sourdough Bread with American Cheese and Grilled Tomatoes. Served with Fries
Backroads Brisket
Hearty of Hearts Right Here. Loaded with our Slow Cooked Brisket, Sliced Pork Belly, Slathered with Merkts Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, Cole Slaw and Drizzled with our House Made BBQ. Served on a Ciabatta Bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Crispy Chicken
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and crispy Buffalo Chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled Shredded Chicken
Wrapped in our Sun Dried Tomato Basil Tortilla, Stuffed with Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Ranch and shredded Buffalo Chicken.
Deep Down South Cuban
Our Southern Twist Mixed with a Traditional Cuban Sandwich - Cuban Ham, Pulled Pork, Cuban Mustard, Pickles and Swiss Cheese.
Down South Philly
Beefy Beef Topped with Sautéed Onions, Red Peppers and Mushrooms, Smothered with Creamy Cheeses.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Pickles, Nashville Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Pepper Jack Cheese. Be a MacDaddy and top it with our Mac $1.00.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Handmade Pulled Pork, Piled High with Your Choice of BBQ or Keep It Dry and Drizzle Your Favorite Sauce Over the Top. Topped with Cole Slaw.
Reuben
Corned Beef Layered with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Smacked Between Two Slices of Marbled Rye. Served with Fries.
The Wee Ones
Soups
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Green Beans
Side of Mashed Taters w/Gravy
Side of Roasted Fuji Apples
Side of Southern Rice
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Celery
Side of Baby Cakes
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Onion Chippers
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Backroads Elote
Desserts
Birthday Dessert
Butter My Peanut
Two layers of dark chocolate with peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate icing, chocolate and caramel drizzle, and crumbled peanut butter cups!
Cake Pop - Individual
Carrot Cake
Three delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces, crushed pineapple and finished with real cream cheese icing and garnished with pecans!
Swiss Mountain
A trilevel cake with a rich Guittard Swiss chocolate cheesecake topped with delicate white chocolate mousse, finished with a layer of moist dark chocolate cake, and covered with all butter chocolate icing and drizzled with white chocolate and dark chocolate curls!
The Southern Tip
This refreshingly light pie is made with zesty key lime juice and baked in a graham cracker butter crust and topped with a mound of real whipped cream!
Extra Stuff
Bleu Cheese Dipping
Chipotle Ranch Dipping
Honey Mustard Dipping
Horsey Sauce
Ranch Dipping
Salsa Ranch Dipping
Thousand Island
No Sauce
Arse Sauce
BBQ
BBQ Blackberry
BBQ Spicy
Bonfire
Buffalo
Chipotle Garlic
Cuban Mustard
Dry Rub - Franks Red Hot
Garlic Parmesan
Horsey Sauce
Inferno
Mango Habanero
Marinara
Nashville Hot Sauce
No Sauce
Reaper Mayo
Shaken
Strawberry Jam
Tangy Asian
Tangy Peanut Butter Sauce
Avocado
Cole Slaw- 2 Ounce
Crispy Onions
Giardiniera
Green Onion
Guacamole
Habanero Mix
Hard Boiled Egg
Iceburg Lettuce
Jalapeno Pickled
Onion Chippers
Pickle
Pickle Chips
Pico De Gallo
Pineapple Slices - Two
Red Onion
Roasted Corn Mix
Sauerkraut
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Sauteed Red Peppers
Shredded Lettuce
Tomato
Applewood Bacon
Avocado
Brisket
Chili
Corned Beef
Crispy Chicken
Cuban Ham
Fried Egg
Angry Shrimp
Grilled Chicken
Ground Beef Burger
Italian Beef
Peppered Bacon
Pork Belly
Pulled Pork
Scrambled Egg
Steak
American
Beer Cheese - 3oz
Beer Cheese 6oz
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Cheddar
Merkts Cheddar
Mixed Cheese
Montery Jack
Mozzeralla
Pepper Jack
Philly Cream Cheese
Queso Cheese Sauce
Shredded Parmesan
Smoked Gouda
Swiss
White Cheddar
White Nacho Cheese - 3oz
White Nacho Cheese - 6oz
Arse Sauce
BBQ
BBQ Blackberry
BBQ Spicy
Beer Cheese - 3oz
Blue Cheese Dressing
Bonfire Sauce
Bourbon Glaze
Buffalo Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Cocktail Sauce
Cuban Mustard
Dijon Honey Mustard
Dijon Mustard
Garlic Aioli
Gravy
Guacamole
Habanero Jam
Horsey Sauce
Marinara
Mayo
Nashville Hot
Ranch
Reaper Mayo
Salsa
Salsa Ranch
Sour Cream
Stacs Sauce
Strawberry Jam
Tangy Peanut Butter Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Thousand Island
Vodka Sauce 6oz
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A neighborhood staple ever since opening, Backroads Pub & Grill is the place to go for great food, amazing service, and a memorable time. Located in Plainfield, IL, we’re serving up all of the classics alongside our very own original creations, which are made with nothing but the best ingredients. That includes everything from some good ole Irish essentials to salads, sandwiches, and 17 different burger designs. Just know that we’re always happy to host you morning, noon, or night -- after all, everything’s better on the Backroads.
