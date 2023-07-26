Backspace - Anderson 1745 W Anderson
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The backspace is an experience unique to Austin. The menu is a mix of Neapolitan pizza using our wood-fired brok oven and artisanal antipasti, and homemade pasta. Everything is grown locally, homemade in house, or specifically imported from artisanal sources in Italy or from around the country.
1745 W Anderson, Austin, TX 78757
