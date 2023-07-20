Antipasti

Marinated Olives

$8.00

evoo, chili flake, lemon

Ciabatta

$5.00

four slices, evoo, sea salt, love

Baked Ricotta

$16.00

cherry tomatoes, oregano, ciabatta

Pork Meatballs

$15.00

pomodoro, bread crumb, fontina, mint

Burrata

$19.00

sweet peppers, caper berries, sundried tomatoes

Salads

Tomato Panzanella

$13.00

cherry tomato, mozzarella, herbs, ciabatta, white balsalmic viniagrette

Farro

$14.00

arugula, orange, ricotta, olive, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts

Classic Caesar

$15.00

little gem, speckled romaine, croutons, tomatoes, radish

Pizza

Roasted Tomato

$20.00

provolone, red onion, oregano

Roasted Mushroom

$19.00

ricotta, tomato, caper, thyme

Bianca

$19.00

arugula, mozzarella, ricotta, percorino

Pepperoni Americano

$21.00

piccante salami, tomato, mozzarella, basil

Fennel Sausage

$20.00

mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic

Margherita

$16.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Marinara

$15.00

tomato, oregano, garlic (dairy-free/vegan)

Dolci

Chocolate Hazelnut Budino

$10.00

whipped crea, toffee

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$10.00

graham oat crumble, amarena cherries

Bar

Beer

Pearl Snap

$6.00

Wine

BTL - Prosecco

$55.00

BTL - Lambrusco

$51.00

BTL - Vermentino

$63.00

BTL - Chardonnay

$63.00

BTL - Sauv Blanc

$63.00

BTL - Pecorino

$59.00

BTL - Fruilano

$63.00

BTL - Roero

$55.00

BTL - Rosato

$55.00

BTL - Lambrusco (Rose)

$51.00

BTL - Moscato

$51.00

BTL - Barbera

$59.00

BTL - Sangiovese

$63.00

BTL - Aglianico

$59.00

BTL - Nebbiolo

$63.00

BTL - Nero D'Avola

$59.00

BTL - Grignolino

$66.00

BTL - Brunello Di Montalcino

$185.00

BTL - Il Rosso

$70.00

BTL - Valpolicella

$77.00

BTL - Sagrantino

$105.00

BTL - Montepulciano

$51.00

NA Beverages

N/A Bev

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

$3.00

Add On

Add - On

Side - Calabrese

$1.00

Side - Pesto

$1.00

Side - White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side - Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side - Caesar

$1.00

Side - Crostini

$1.50

Side - Ricotta

$3.00

Add - Egg

$3.00

Add - Chicken

$6.00

Add - Sausage

$4.00

Add - Proscuitto

$5.00

Add - Pepperoni

$4.00

Add - Red Pepper

$2.00

Add - Olive

$1.00

Add - Mushroom

$2.00

Add - Oregano

$1.00

Add - Cherry Tomato

$2.00

Add - Red Onion

$1.00

Add - Garlic

$2.00

Add - Basil

$2.00

Add - Arugula

$2.00