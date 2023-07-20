Backspace - Downtown 507 San Jacinto
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
The backspace is an experience unique to downtown Austin. The menu is a mix of Neapolitan pizza and artisanal antipasti. Everything is grown locally, homemade in house, or specifically imported from artisanal sources in Italy or from around the country. Our wood-fired brick oven, hand built in Italy, sets the backspace apart from other pizza restaurants.
Location
507 San Jacinto, Austin, TX 78701
