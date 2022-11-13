- Home
Backstory Coffee Roasters West Side- STP
432 Wabasha Street S
Saint Paul, MN 55107
Popular Items
Seasonal Specialties
Amaretto Cherry Mocha
This mocha features our house dark chocolate sauce accented w/cherry, sweet almond & a hint of cardamom. Can be vegan when made with oat or almond milk.
Spiced Bourbon Caramel Latte (made w/oat milk)
Oat milk latte w/vegan vanilla-brown sugar caramel sauce & mulling spices, with a dash of smoked salt & bourbon extract. Vegan, contains coconut.
Angel Mint Matcha
Kodemari matcha latte lightly sweetened with minty Angel herbal blend from Sacred Blossom.
Brewed Coffees
Featured Batch Brew
Our daily selection of batch brew coffee, brewed to perfection
Pour Over
Your choice of coffee, brewed by the cup, to order
Cafe au Lait
Our daily selection of batch brew, topped with steamed milk of your choice
Coffee with Espresso
Our daily selection of batch brew, topped with an extraction of espresso
Espresso Beverages
Espresso
A double extraction of espresso- Choose from Legend (our go-to) or our weekly feature
Americano
Espresso + water 6oz & 10oz sizes contain one double extraction of espresso, 16oz & Iced contain two double extractions.
Macchiato
Espresso + steamed milk, 3oz
Cortado
Espresso + steamed milk, 4.25oz
Cappuccino
Espresso + steamed milk, 6oz
Latte
Espresso + steamed milk 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.
Vanilla Latte
Latte + house vanilla bean syrup 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.
Miel
Latte + honey & cinnamon 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.
Caramel Latte
Latte + house brown sugar caramel sauce 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions. Contains dairy.
Mocha
Latte + house mocha sauce 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions. Mocha sauce is vegan.
Cold Brew Beverages
Cold Brew
Our signature combination of slow-steeped and flash-brewed iced coffee Choose from Narrator (chocolatey, nutty & classic) or our weekly feature (often brighter, fruitier & sweeter).
Maple Standard
Narrator Cold Brew + pure maple syrup, dash of cream or nondairy milk, cinnamon & sea salt, shaken with ice
New Growler Purchase
32oz reusable glass growler filled with the cold brew beverage of your choice Use this menu option to purchase your first growler. Return your rinsed growler and save $2 on your next growler purchase, only at the walk-up window!
Tea & Other Beverages
Sunstone Chai Latte
Spirit Tea Sunstone Chai, brewed in house & lightly sweetened w/raw sugar
Classic Matcha Latte
Spirit Tea Kodemari Matcha + steamed milk, lightly sweetened w/house vanilla bean syrup
Kodama Sencha Green Tea- Spirit Tea
Notes of toasted nori, sesame, and honeydew.
Sunstone Black Tea- Spirit Tea
Notes of honey, dark cocoa and apricot.
Angel Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom
Nettles, milky oats, mints, lemon balm, elderberries, apples, fennel & rose petals
Dreamy Herbal Tea Blend-Sacred Blossom
California poppy, wild cherry bark, tulsi, lemon balm, anise hyssop, catnip & cornflower
Inner Peace Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom
Milky oats, lemon balm, tulsi, Ashwagandha, mint chocolate
Steamer
Steamed milk + your choice of house made syrup
Hot Chocolate
House mocha sauce + steamed milk Mocha sauce is vegan.
Kid's Milk
Your choice of milk, 6oz
Pastries from Vikings & Goddesses
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Seasonal Savory Danish
Curried cauliflower & harissa cream cheese danish
Seasonal Sweet Danish
Danish w/sweet potato, pecan praline & rosemary caramel
Coffee Cake
Brown Butter Blueberry Muffin
Seasonal Savory Hand Pie
Seasonal Sweet Hand Pie
Sift Gluten Free Donuts (Available weekends until sold out)
Vegan Double Chocolate Donut (Gluten Free & Vegan)
GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN Allergens: Contains coconut, corn (baking powder) Free from: Gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, peanuts Ingredients: Sift Gluten Free flour mix (brown rice, sweet rice, millet, sorghum, and tapioca flours); applesauce (apples, water, ascorbic acid); brown sugar (sugar, molasses); organic coconut milk (organic coconut, filtered water); organic coconut oil; cocoa; organic golden flax seeds; vanilla extract (water, ethyl alcohol, glycerine, vanilla bean and other botanical extractives, natural flavors); sea salt; baking powder (cornstarch, sodium bicarbonate, monocalcium phosphate); baking soda
Double Vanilla Donut (Gluten Free)
Allergens: Contains egg, coconut, corn (baking powder) Free from: Gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts Ingredients: Sift Gluten Free flour mix (brown rice, sweet rice, millet, sorghum and tapioca flours); organic rice milk (water, organic brown rice [partially milled], organic expeller-pressed canola oil and/or organic safflower oil and/or organic sunflower oil, tricalcium phosphate, sea salt, vitamin D2, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin B12); sugar; organic coconut oil; eggs; organic golden flax seeds; apple cider vinegar; baking powder (cornstarch, sodium bicarbonate, monocalcium phosphate); vanilla extract (water, ethyl alcohol, glycerine, vanilla bean and other botanical, sea salt, nutmeg
Vanilla W/ Maple Glaze (Gluten Free)
Free from gluten, dairy, soy and peanuts. Contains eggs. Produced in a bakery that also uses almonds.
Mylk Labs Oatmeal
Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt Oatmeal Cup
Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.
Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup
Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.
Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*
Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This flavor is nut-free.
Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*
Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor is nut-free!
Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup
Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.
6-Ounce Coffee Bags
Wayfinder 6-Ounce
A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Narrator 6-Ounce
Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.
Legend 6-Ounce
Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.
Hearthside 6-Ounce
Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Winter Break Blend 6-Ounce
Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!
El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 6-Ounce *Fresh In*
This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.
Java Frinsa Collective 6-Ounce *Fresh In*
This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.
Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 6-Ounce *Fresh In*
We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.
Nightfall (Decaf) 6-Ounce
Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.
12-Ounce Coffee Bags
Wayfinder 12-Ounce
A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Narrator 12-Ounce
Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.
Legend 12-Ounce
Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.
Hearthside 12-Ounce
Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Winter Break Blend 12-Ounce
Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!
El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 12-Ounce *Fresh In*
This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.
Java Frinsa Collective 12-Ounce *Fresh In*
This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.
Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 12-Ounce *Fresh In*
We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.
Nightfall (Decaf) 12-Ounce
Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.
12oz Sample Pack
A four-pack of 12-ounce bags of coffee chosen for you from across our offerings list. From our freshest arrivals to our timeless Narrator Blend, it is designed to give you a peek into the sort of coffees we buy and how we roast them.
2-Pound Coffee Bags
Wayfinder 2-Pound
A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Narrator 2-Pound
Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.
Legend 2-Pound
Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.
Hearthside 2-Pound
Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.
Winter Break Blend 2-Pound
Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!
El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 2-Pound *Fresh In*
This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.
Java Frinsa Collective 2-Pound *Fresh In*
This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.
Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 2-Pound *Fresh In*
We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.
Nightfall (Decaf) 2-Pound
Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.
5-Pound Coffee Bags
Narrator 5-Pound
Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.
Legend 5-Pound
Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.
BCR Merchandise
BCR Diner Mug
BCR 12oz Tumbler
BCR Pin- Orange
BCR Pin- Green
BCR Pin- Blue
BCR Pin- Purple
BCR Tee Shirt- Small
Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.
BCR Tee Shirt- Medium
Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.
BCR Tee Shirt- Large
Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.
BCR Tee Shirt- XL
Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.
BCR Tee Shirt- 2X
Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.
Partner Merchandise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wholesale. Online. Coffee Bar. A quality-focused roasting company established in 2014. We aim to cultivate deeper connections between people by sharing our love of delicious coffee.
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul, MN 55107