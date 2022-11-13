Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Backstory Coffee Roasters West Side- STP

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

432 Wabasha Street S

Saint Paul, MN 55107

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Latte
Miel

Seasonal Specialties

Amaretto Cherry Mocha

Amaretto Cherry Mocha

$6.00+

This mocha features our house dark chocolate sauce accented w/cherry, sweet almond & a hint of cardamom. Can be vegan when made with oat or almond milk.

Spiced Bourbon Caramel Latte (made w/oat milk)

Spiced Bourbon Caramel Latte (made w/oat milk)

$6.00+

Oat milk latte w/vegan vanilla-brown sugar caramel sauce & mulling spices, with a dash of smoked salt & bourbon extract. Vegan, contains coconut.

Angel Mint Matcha

Angel Mint Matcha

$6.00+

Kodemari matcha latte lightly sweetened with minty Angel herbal blend from Sacred Blossom.

Brewed Coffees

Featured Batch Brew

Featured Batch Brew

$3.00+

Our daily selection of batch brew coffee, brewed to perfection

Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.00+

Your choice of coffee, brewed by the cup, to order

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Our daily selection of batch brew, topped with steamed milk of your choice

Coffee with Espresso

Coffee with Espresso

$3.75+

Our daily selection of batch brew, topped with an extraction of espresso

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A double extraction of espresso- Choose from Legend (our go-to) or our weekly feature

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso + water 6oz & 10oz sizes contain one double extraction of espresso, 16oz & Iced contain two double extractions.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso + steamed milk, 3oz

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso + steamed milk, 4.25oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso + steamed milk, 6oz

Latte

Latte

$4.85+

Espresso + steamed milk 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Latte + house vanilla bean syrup 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.

Miel

Miel

$5.75+

Latte + honey & cinnamon 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.75+

Latte + house brown sugar caramel sauce 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions. Contains dairy.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75+

Latte + house mocha sauce 10oz & Iced contain one double extraction of espresso. 16oz contains two double extractions. Mocha sauce is vegan.

Cold Brew Beverages

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our signature combination of slow-steeped and flash-brewed iced coffee Choose from Narrator (chocolatey, nutty & classic) or our weekly feature (often brighter, fruitier & sweeter).

Maple Standard

Maple Standard

$6.25+

Narrator Cold Brew + pure maple syrup, dash of cream or nondairy milk, cinnamon & sea salt, shaken with ice

New Growler Purchase

New Growler Purchase

$16.00+

32oz reusable glass growler filled with the cold brew beverage of your choice Use this menu option to purchase your first growler. Return your rinsed growler and save $2 on your next growler purchase, only at the walk-up window!

Tea & Other Beverages

Sunstone Chai Latte

Sunstone Chai Latte

$4.85+

Spirit Tea Sunstone Chai, brewed in house & lightly sweetened w/raw sugar

Classic Matcha Latte

Classic Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Spirit Tea Kodemari Matcha + steamed milk, lightly sweetened w/house vanilla bean syrup

Kodama Sencha Green Tea- Spirit Tea

Kodama Sencha Green Tea- Spirit Tea

$3.50+

Notes of toasted nori, sesame, and honeydew.

Sunstone Black Tea- Spirit Tea

Sunstone Black Tea- Spirit Tea

$3.50+

Notes of honey, dark cocoa and apricot.

Angel Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom

Angel Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom

$3.50+

Nettles, milky oats, mints, lemon balm, elderberries, apples, fennel & rose petals

Dreamy Herbal Tea Blend-Sacred Blossom

Dreamy Herbal Tea Blend-Sacred Blossom

$3.50+

California poppy, wild cherry bark, tulsi, lemon balm, anise hyssop, catnip & cornflower

Inner Peace Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom

Inner Peace Herbal Tea Blend- Sacred Blossom

$3.50+

Milky oats, lemon balm, tulsi, Ashwagandha, mint chocolate

Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk + your choice of house made syrup

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

House mocha sauce + steamed milk Mocha sauce is vegan.

Kid's Milk

$2.00+

Your choice of milk, 6oz

Pastries from Vikings & Goddesses

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.25Out of stock
Seasonal Savory Danish

Seasonal Savory Danish

$4.25

Curried cauliflower & harissa cream cheese danish

Seasonal Sweet Danish

Seasonal Sweet Danish

$4.25

Danish w/sweet potato, pecan praline & rosemary caramel

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Brown Butter Blueberry Muffin

Brown Butter Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Seasonal Savory Hand Pie

Seasonal Savory Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Seasonal Sweet Hand Pie

Seasonal Sweet Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Sift Gluten Free Donuts (Available weekends until sold out)

Vegan Double Chocolate Donut (Gluten Free & Vegan)

Vegan Double Chocolate Donut (Gluten Free & Vegan)

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN Allergens: Contains coconut, corn (baking powder) Free from: Gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, peanuts Ingredients: Sift Gluten Free flour mix (brown rice, sweet rice, millet, sorghum, and tapioca flours); applesauce (apples, water, ascorbic acid); brown sugar (sugar, molasses); organic coconut milk (organic coconut, filtered water); organic coconut oil; cocoa; organic golden flax seeds; vanilla extract (water, ethyl alcohol, glycerine, vanilla bean and other botanical extractives, natural flavors); sea salt; baking powder (cornstarch, sodium bicarbonate, monocalcium phosphate); baking soda

Double Vanilla Donut (Gluten Free)

Double Vanilla Donut (Gluten Free)

$4.00

Allergens: Contains egg, coconut, corn (baking powder) Free from: Gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts Ingredients: Sift Gluten Free flour mix (brown rice, sweet rice, millet, sorghum and tapioca flours); organic rice milk (water, organic brown rice [partially milled], organic expeller-pressed canola oil and/or organic safflower oil and/or organic sunflower oil, tricalcium phosphate, sea salt, vitamin D2, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin B12); sugar; organic coconut oil; eggs; organic golden flax seeds; apple cider vinegar; baking powder (cornstarch, sodium bicarbonate, monocalcium phosphate); vanilla extract (water, ethyl alcohol, glycerine, vanilla bean and other botanical, sea salt, nutmeg

Vanilla W/ Maple Glaze (Gluten Free)

Vanilla W/ Maple Glaze (Gluten Free)

$4.00Out of stock

Free from gluten, dairy, soy and peanuts. Contains eggs. Produced in a bakery that also uses almonds.

Mylk Labs Oatmeal

Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt Oatmeal Cup

Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt Oatmeal Cup

$4.65

Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.

Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup

Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup

$4.65

Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.

Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*

Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*

$4.65

Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This flavor is nut-free.

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup *Nut Free*

$4.65

Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor is nut-free!

Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

$4.65

Wholesome vegan, gluten-free oatmeal- great as-is, or with steamed milk & a touch of maple or honey. This oatmeal flavor contains almonds.

6-Ounce Coffee Bags

Wayfinder 6-Ounce

Wayfinder 6-Ounce

$9.75

A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Narrator 6-Ounce

Narrator 6-Ounce

$9.75

Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.

Legend 6-Ounce

Legend 6-Ounce

$10.25

Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.

Hearthside 6-Ounce

Hearthside 6-Ounce

$10.25Out of stock

Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Winter Break Blend 6-Ounce

$11.25Out of stock

Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

$12.25Out of stock

This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.

Java Frinsa Collective 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

Java Frinsa Collective 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

$12.25

This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 6-Ounce *Fresh In*

$13.75Out of stock

We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.

Nightfall (Decaf) 6-Ounce

Nightfall (Decaf) 6-Ounce

$10.25Out of stock

Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.

12-Ounce Coffee Bags

Wayfinder 12-Ounce

Wayfinder 12-Ounce

$16.00

A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Narrator 12-Ounce

Narrator 12-Ounce

$16.00

Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.

Legend 12-Ounce

Legend 12-Ounce

$17.00

Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.

Hearthside 12-Ounce

Hearthside 12-Ounce

$17.00Out of stock

Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Winter Break Blend 12-Ounce

$19.00

Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

$21.00

This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.

Java Frinsa Collective 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

Java Frinsa Collective 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

$21.00

This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 12-Ounce *Fresh In*

$24.00

We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.

Nightfall (Decaf) 12-Ounce

Nightfall (Decaf) 12-Ounce

$17.00

Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.

12oz Sample Pack

12oz Sample Pack

$65.00

A four-pack of 12-ounce bags of coffee chosen for you from across our offerings list. From our freshest arrivals to our timeless Narrator Blend, it is designed to give you a peek into the sort of coffees we buy and how we roast them.

2-Pound Coffee Bags

Wayfinder 2-Pound

Wayfinder 2-Pound

$42.50

A great morning cup, Wayfinder is designed to offer a sweet and snappy, lighter roast, coffee experience. The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Narrator 2-Pound

Narrator 2-Pound

$42.50Out of stock

Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.

Legend 2-Pound

Legend 2-Pound

$45.25

Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.

Hearthside 2-Pound

Hearthside 2-Pound

$45.25

Hearthside offers a rich, spicy and full-bodied cup - perfect for any darker roast lover! The components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of two really great coffees from Mexico and Honduras. It's great! Certified Organic.

Winter Break Blend 2-Pound

$50.50

Winter Break Blend is our highly-reviewed seasonal holiday blend made up of a cheerful party of three great coffees from different farms, processing methods, and countries: A washed processed coffee from Guatemala APROCAFE, a semi-processed coffee from Brazil Rio da Cobra, and a natural processed coffee from Honduras Las Delicias Farm. These coffees were chosen and blended to craft a flavor profile inspired by the holidays, with desserty notes of mulled wine and nougat. We are proud to offer this year's version of a classic. Happy holidays from us to you!

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 2-Pound *Fresh In*

El Salvador El Aguacatal Farm 2-Pound *Fresh In*

$56.00

This offering is comprised of a single variety coffee discovered in El Salvador in 1949. The farm owner, Jose Engilberto Hernandez, developed a meticulous semi-washed processing system, which imparts the coffee with a sweet & creamy profile to compliment its flavor notes of toffee, cranberry & green apple.

Java Frinsa Collective 2-Pound *Fresh In*

Java Frinsa Collective 2-Pound *Fresh In*

$56.00

This coffee is from the historic region of Java. Jave is known for the unique coffee flavors created by its combination of rich volcanic soil, monsoon weather patterns, regional variety hybrids & wet hulling methods. In this coffee, look for notes of almond, grapefruit & soft spices, with a round body & clean finish.

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 2-Pound *Fresh In*

Gold Mountain Coffee Growers Natural 2-Pound *Fresh In*

$64.00Out of stock

We've been working with Gold Mountain Coffee Growers for a few years now. The relationship started back in 2017 when one of their team visited the Twin Cities & sought us out to talk coffee! We immediately recognized their dedication to quality, & they have had a place on our menu every year since. This selection of coffee is an interesting one. Instead of being from one farm, it consists of selections from various members’ farms that were separated by the day they were picked and which had a specific flavor. This is known as a “day lot." These cherries were noted to have a special praline and soft fruit character at the time of harvest. When tasting this coffee, we noted flavors of apple cider, mango, and baklava with a really creamy body & sweet, smooth finish.

Nightfall (Decaf) 2-Pound

Nightfall (Decaf) 2-Pound

$45.25Out of stock

Nightfall (Decaf) is our year-round decaffeinated offering featuring a mellow, nutty and deeply satisfying cup. The components of this decaf change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Currently, it is comprised of a really great decaffeinated coffee from Huila, Colombia.

5-Pound Coffee Bags

Narrator 5-Pound

Narrator 5-Pound

$85.00

Narrator is a timeless blend crafted to produce a chocolatey, nutty and full-bodied cup - a real crowd-pleaser! Designed to be very versatile in brewing, the components of this blend change a few times a year as new coffees roll in and older coffees go out of stock for the season. Certified Organic.

Legend 5-Pound

Legend 5-Pound

$90.00

Legend is a classic blend designed to offer a creamy and sweet, medium roast, coffee experience. The component coffees change based on seasonality (like all of our blends). It is designed to be very versatile - great for batch brew, espresso or cold brew alike. When brewing as espresso, we recommend the following recipe: 19 grams dose weight 28-30 grams beverage weight 25-27 seconds 8-10 days off roast When brewing as batch brew, we recommend a 1:16 coffee to water ratio.

BCR Merchandise

BCR Diner Mug

BCR Diner Mug

$15.00
BCR 12oz Tumbler

BCR 12oz Tumbler

$28.00
BCR Pin- Orange

BCR Pin- Orange

$7.00
BCR Pin- Green

BCR Pin- Green

$7.00
BCR Pin- Blue

BCR Pin- Blue

$7.00
BCR Pin- Purple

BCR Pin- Purple

$7.00
BCR Tee Shirt- Small

BCR Tee Shirt- Small

$20.00

Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.

BCR Tee Shirt- Medium

BCR Tee Shirt- Medium

$20.00

Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.

BCR Tee Shirt- Large

BCR Tee Shirt- Large

$20.00

Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.

BCR Tee Shirt- XL

BCR Tee Shirt- XL

$20.00Out of stock

Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.

BCR Tee Shirt- 2X

BCR Tee Shirt- 2X

$20.00Out of stock

Our first run of Backstory Coffee Roasters T-shirts is here! It features an owl wielding a coffee branch on the front left chest, and our BCR tree crest across the back. Printed locally by Phenom Print Studio on American Apparel brand shirts, style 1301. Available in Cream.

Partner Merchandise

Tappers Maple Syrup Bottle

Tappers Maple Syrup Bottle

$13.00
Angel- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

Angel- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

$16.00
Dreamy- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

Dreamy- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

$16.00
Inner Peace- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

Inner Peace- Sacred Blossom Herbal Tea Blend

$16.00

Brewing Equipment

3-Cup Chemex Brewer

$42.00
3-Cup Chemex Filters

3-Cup Chemex Filters

$10.50
6-Cup Chemex Brewer

6-Cup Chemex Brewer

$47.00
6-Cup Chemex Filters

6-Cup Chemex Filters

$10.50

Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder- Black *SALE*

$139.00Out of stock

Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder- White *SALE*

$139.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wholesale. Online. Coffee Bar. A quality-focused roasting company established in 2014. We aim to cultivate deeper connections between people by sharing our love of delicious coffee.

Website

Location

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul, MN 55107

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

