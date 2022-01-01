Restaurant header imageView gallery

Backstreet Grille & Tavern

604 Reviews

$$

531 Pearl St

Stoughton, MA 02702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.00

House seafood stuffing, lemon wine sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Deep fried, lightly seasoned, served with sriracha ranch dipping sauce

Mozzerella Stix

$7.00

Fried breaded mozzarella with a side of our marinara sauce

Onion Things

Onion Things

$7.00

Hand dipped, beer washed fried onions

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

A dozen boneless chicken wings, choose your sauce: Buffalo | BBQ | Sweet Chili | Teriyaki | Golden Honey | Garlic Parmesan

Chicken Wings

$10.00

One pound of chicken wings, choose your sauce: Buffalo | BBQ | Sweet Chili | Teriyaki | Golden Honey | Garlic Parmesan

Backstreet chilli

$8.95

Our own crispy tortilla chips, melted cheese, chopped scallions, homemade chili, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Crispy skins, cheddar cheese, bacon, chopped scallions, sour cream

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$13.00

Boneless buffalo tenders, onion things, potato skins, baby back ribs

Salads/Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Chef’s selection

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Chef’s creamy, full of clams recipe

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Three wine vegetarian stock, croutons, melted cheese

Quart Clam Chowder

Quart Clam Chowder

$17.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Fresh greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, house croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chopped Romaine hearts, house garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00+

Baby greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions, Greek dressing

Tuscan Salad

Tuscan Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, toasted walnuts, sweetened cranberries, angel hair pasta, honey-lemon vinaigrette

Classic Entrees

Haddock

$19.00

Fresh North Atlantic Haddock, served with two sides

Salmon

Salmon

$21.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillet, served with two sides

Scallops

Scallops

$23.00

Fresh native large sea scallops, served with two sides

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Six large shrimp, served with two sides

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00

Seafood stuffed jumbo shrimp, baked en casserole, lemon, white wine, choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Haddock fillet, coleslaw, fries & tartar sauce

Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$23.00

Crispy fried sea scallops, shrimp, haddock, onion things, fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce

Seafood Casserole

Seafood Casserole

$22.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops, cracker crumbs, lemon, white wine, baked en casserole, choice of two sides

Seafood Leah

Seafood Leah

$23.00

Shrimp, sea scallops, fresh garden vegetables, marinated & pan-roasted, served on a bed of Florentine rice, with soup or salad

Chicken Kabobs

$17.00

Marinated chicken & seasoned vegetables, grilled, served on a bed of Florentine rice, with soup or salad

Chicken Tenders Platter

Chicken Tenders Platter

$12.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins, fries, choice of dipping sauce

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$17.00

House-made carved turkey breast with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and your choice of three sides.

Signature Entrees

Sweet Chili Salmon

Sweet Chili Salmon

$20.00

Broiled salmon topped with sweet chili glaze, develops a lovely caramelized top while cooking. Choice of two sides.

Scallops and Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, onions & peppers in a spicy tomato sauce, served over pasta or rice, with salad or soup

Seafood Florentine

Seafood Florentine

$23.00

Lobster, scallops & shrimp with mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, garlic, sherry wine, served with pasta or rice, choice of salad or soup

Coffee Rub Sirloin

$23.00

12 oz. N.Y. sirloin seasoned with our coffee & brown sugar dry spice rub, choice of two sides

Steaks & Chops

New York Sirloin

New York Sirloin

$22.00

12 oz. choice, lightly seasoned, char-grilled

Teriyaki Tips

Teriyaki Tips

$22.00

Marinated, char-grilled sirloin tips

BBQ Steak Tips

$24.95

Marinated, char-grilled sirloin tips

Turkey Tips

Turkey Tips

$18.00

Marinated, oven roasted

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$17.00

Twin center-cut boneless pork chops, applesauce

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

BBQ sauce, a house favorite

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

BBQ sauce, a house favorite

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$27.00

French boned, seasoned New Zealand lamb rack, served with mint jelly

Prime Rib Full Cut

Prime Rib Full Cut

$29.95

14 oz. Tender Boneless prime rib, slow roasted and seasoned with a herb crust, served with au jus and hand-carved to order, with two sides.

Combo Dishes

BBQ Combo

$23.00

Choice of two: BBQ sirloin tips | BBQ boneless chicken | baby back ribs

Teriyaki Combo

$23.00

Teriyaki sirloin tips & Teriyaki boneless chicken

Surf & Turf

$26.00

12 oz. Choice N.Y Sirloin, grilled, lightly seasoned, your choice: two large baked-stuffed shrimp or four marinated & grilled shrimp

Surf & Prime

Surf & Prime

$27.00

Our English cut 10 o.z. Prime rib with your choice of grilled marinated shrimp or baked stuffed shrimp

Italian

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

Hand-breaded, house marinara, mozzarella

Marsala

Marsala

Mushrooms, prosciutto , Marsala wine brown sauce

Scaloppine

Scaloppine

Sweet Vermouth, garlic, basil, mushrooms, spinach

Giuseppe

Marsala wine, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella

Scampi

Garlic, lemon, white wine, fresh herbs

Picatta

Picatta

Lemon, white wine, capers, spinach

Sandwiches/Burgers

Bulldog Burger

Bulldog Burger

$12.00

1⁄2 lb. choice Angus beef burger with lettuce, tomato & pickles, with fries & any two toppings: Cheese | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Bacon

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken sandwich

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic focaccia, au jus for dipping

Turkey Stuffer

$11.00

House-roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, ciabatta roll

Kids

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$6.00

Your choice of pasta with tomato sauce & meatballs

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00

Hand-breaded, house marinara, mozzarella

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Served with coleslaw

Kids Haddock

$13.00

Baked | Broiled | Fried Served with two sides

Kids Teriyaki Steak Tips

$14.00

Our marinated, choice steak tips, served with two sides

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Served with fries

Additional Sides

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$3.00
Smashed Potato

Smashed Potato

$3.00

Loaded Smashed Potato

$5.50

Baked Potato

$3.00
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Roasted potato with cheese, bacon and scallions

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Steak Fries

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Florentine Rice

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Desserts

A rich six layer slice with raspberry drizzle
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

New York Steakhouse Cheesecake with Strawberries

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

A rich six layer slice with raspberry drizzle

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

A rich, moist hand crafted chocolate ganache is surrounded by a delectable chocolate cake.

Grapenut Pudding

$4.00
Raspberry Lemon Drop

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Vanilla genoise, lemon mousse and a hint of European raspberry preserves, finished with a lemon glaze, and a raspberry medallion

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

Classic Italian coffee flavored dessert, made of ladyfingers, mascarpone custard, and whipped cream.

Entrees

Arugala Salad

$11.95

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Bulldog Burger

$13.95

1⁄2 lb. choice Angus beef burger with lettuce, tomato & pickles, with fries & any two toppings: Cheese | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Bacon

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Eggs Florentine

$12.95

French Toast

$11.95

Grilled Caeser Salad

$11.95

Mushroom Omelette

$11.95

One Egg

$4.95

Prime and Eggs

$19.95

Two Eggs

$6.95

Vegetable Scramble

$11.95

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.95

Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins, fries, choice of dipping sauce Honey Mustard | BBQ | Buffalo

Chicken Wings Basket

$15.95

Brunch Buffet Adult

$27.95

Brunch Buffet Kid

$13.95

Sides

Bacon

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Side Egg

$2.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.95

Home Fries

$2.95

English Muffin

$2.95

White Toast

$2.95

Wheat Toast

$2.95

Bagel

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

531 Pearl St, Stoughton, MA 02702

Directions

Gallery
Backstreet Grille & Tavern image
Backstreet Grille & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backstreet Grille & Tavern - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
531 Pearl Street Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1113 - Stoughton, Washington St.
orange star4.2 • 671
319 Washington Street Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
La Stalla - 559 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
559 Washington Street Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Stoughton House of Brews
orange star4.6 • 436
28 Porter Street Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Stone L'Oven Pizza Canton
orange starNo Reviews
8 Washington St Canton, MA 02021
View restaurantnext
Yai's Kitchen - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
87-95 Sharon St Stoughton, MA 02072
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stoughton
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston