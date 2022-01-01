Backstreet Grille & Tavern
531 Pearl St
Stoughton, MA 02702
Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms
House seafood stuffing, lemon wine sauce
Fried Pickles
Deep fried, lightly seasoned, served with sriracha ranch dipping sauce
Mozzerella Stix
Fried breaded mozzarella with a side of our marinara sauce
Onion Things
Hand dipped, beer washed fried onions
Chicken Tenders
A dozen boneless chicken wings, choose your sauce: Buffalo | BBQ | Sweet Chili | Teriyaki | Golden Honey | Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Wings
One pound of chicken wings, choose your sauce: Buffalo | BBQ | Sweet Chili | Teriyaki | Golden Honey | Garlic Parmesan
Backstreet chilli
Our own crispy tortilla chips, melted cheese, chopped scallions, homemade chili, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream
Potato Skins
Crispy skins, cheddar cheese, bacon, chopped scallions, sour cream
Combo Platter
Boneless buffalo tenders, onion things, potato skins, baby back ribs
Salads/Soups
Soup of the Day
Chef’s selection
Clam Chowder
Chef’s creamy, full of clams recipe
French Onion Soup
Three wine vegetarian stock, croutons, melted cheese
Quart Clam Chowder
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, house croutons
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine hearts, house garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Baby greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onions, Greek dressing
Tuscan Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, toasted walnuts, sweetened cranberries, angel hair pasta, honey-lemon vinaigrette
Classic Entrees
Haddock
Fresh North Atlantic Haddock, served with two sides
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillet, served with two sides
Scallops
Fresh native large sea scallops, served with two sides
Grilled Shrimp
Six large shrimp, served with two sides
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Seafood stuffed jumbo shrimp, baked en casserole, lemon, white wine, choice of two sides
Fish & Chips
Haddock fillet, coleslaw, fries & tartar sauce
Fisherman's Platter
Crispy fried sea scallops, shrimp, haddock, onion things, fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce
Seafood Casserole
Haddock, shrimp, scallops, cracker crumbs, lemon, white wine, baked en casserole, choice of two sides
Seafood Leah
Shrimp, sea scallops, fresh garden vegetables, marinated & pan-roasted, served on a bed of Florentine rice, with soup or salad
Chicken Kabobs
Marinated chicken & seasoned vegetables, grilled, served on a bed of Florentine rice, with soup or salad
Chicken Tenders Platter
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins, fries, choice of dipping sauce
Roast Turkey Dinner
House-made carved turkey breast with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and your choice of three sides.
Signature Entrees
Sweet Chili Salmon
Broiled salmon topped with sweet chili glaze, develops a lovely caramelized top while cooking. Choice of two sides.
Scallops and Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, onions & peppers in a spicy tomato sauce, served over pasta or rice, with salad or soup
Seafood Florentine
Lobster, scallops & shrimp with mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, garlic, sherry wine, served with pasta or rice, choice of salad or soup
Coffee Rub Sirloin
12 oz. N.Y. sirloin seasoned with our coffee & brown sugar dry spice rub, choice of two sides
Steaks & Chops
New York Sirloin
12 oz. choice, lightly seasoned, char-grilled
Teriyaki Tips
Marinated, char-grilled sirloin tips
BBQ Steak Tips
Marinated, char-grilled sirloin tips
Turkey Tips
Marinated, oven roasted
Pork Chops
Twin center-cut boneless pork chops, applesauce
Half Rack Ribs
BBQ sauce, a house favorite
Full Rack Ribs
BBQ sauce, a house favorite
Rack of Lamb
French boned, seasoned New Zealand lamb rack, served with mint jelly
Prime Rib Full Cut
14 oz. Tender Boneless prime rib, slow roasted and seasoned with a herb crust, served with au jus and hand-carved to order, with two sides.
Combo Dishes
BBQ Combo
Choice of two: BBQ sirloin tips | BBQ boneless chicken | baby back ribs
Teriyaki Combo
Teriyaki sirloin tips & Teriyaki boneless chicken
Surf & Turf
12 oz. Choice N.Y Sirloin, grilled, lightly seasoned, your choice: two large baked-stuffed shrimp or four marinated & grilled shrimp
Surf & Prime
Our English cut 10 o.z. Prime rib with your choice of grilled marinated shrimp or baked stuffed shrimp
Italian
Parmigiana
Hand-breaded, house marinara, mozzarella
Marsala
Mushrooms, prosciutto , Marsala wine brown sauce
Scaloppine
Sweet Vermouth, garlic, basil, mushrooms, spinach
Giuseppe
Marsala wine, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
Scampi
Garlic, lemon, white wine, fresh herbs
Picatta
Lemon, white wine, capers, spinach
Sandwiches/Burgers
Bulldog Burger
1⁄2 lb. choice Angus beef burger with lettuce, tomato & pickles, with fries & any two toppings: Cheese | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Bacon
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken sandwich
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic focaccia, au jus for dipping
Turkey Stuffer
House-roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, ciabatta roll
Kids
Kids Pasta & Meatballs
Your choice of pasta with tomato sauce & meatballs
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
Hand-breaded, house marinara, mozzarella
Kids Fish & Chips
Served with coleslaw
Kids Haddock
Baked | Broiled | Fried Served with two sides
Kids Teriyaki Steak Tips
Our marinated, choice steak tips, served with two sides
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with fries
Additional Sides
Desserts
Cheesecake
New York Steakhouse Cheesecake with Strawberries
Chocolate Cake
A rich six layer slice with raspberry drizzle
Chocolate Lava Cake
A rich, moist hand crafted chocolate ganache is surrounded by a delectable chocolate cake.
Grapenut Pudding
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Vanilla genoise, lemon mousse and a hint of European raspberry preserves, finished with a lemon glaze, and a raspberry medallion
Tiramisu
Classic Italian coffee flavored dessert, made of ladyfingers, mascarpone custard, and whipped cream.
Entrees
Arugala Salad
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Burger
Breakfast Sandwich
Bulldog Burger
1⁄2 lb. choice Angus beef burger with lettuce, tomato & pickles, with fries & any two toppings: Cheese | Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Bacon
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine
French Toast
Grilled Caeser Salad
Mushroom Omelette
One Egg
Prime and Eggs
Two Eggs
Vegetable Scramble
Chicken Tenders Basket
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins, fries, choice of dipping sauce Honey Mustard | BBQ | Buffalo
Chicken Wings Basket
Brunch Buffet Adult
Brunch Buffet Kid
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
531 Pearl St, Stoughton, MA 02702