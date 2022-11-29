Restaurant header imageView gallery

Back Street Grill Salisbury

review star

No reviews yet

401 Snow Hill Road

Salisbury, MD 21804

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger To Go
Basket of Fries
BYO Sandwich

Appetizers to GO

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

5 Fried Chicken Tenders

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$9.99

6 Coconut Breaded Fried Shrimp served with Tangy Orange Marmalade Sauce

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.99

6oz with Grilled Bread

Crab Pizza

Crab Pizza

$12.99

7” Flat Bread Sliced in Quarters

Crabby Fries

$14.99

Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese

Jerk Chicken

$8.99

6oz House Recipe with Honey Mustard

Lite Fare

$7.99

Assorted Veggies served with Ranch

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Cheddar Bacon Green Onions with Ranch

Potato Skins

$7.99

Quesadilla Cheese N Pico

$6.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$8.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Quesadillas Cheese Only

$5.99

Seafood Skins

$11.99

5 potato skins topped w/ crab dip, shrimp & provolone. Garnish w/ green onions, serve w/ sour cream

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$10.99

Sesame Encrusted

Wings

Wings

$13.99

8 Wings served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Burgers to GO

BYO Black Bean Burger To Go

$8.99
BYO Burger To Go

BYO Burger To Go

$8.99

BYO Veggie Burger To Go

$8.99

Vegan

NA Beverages to GO

Apple Juice

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$2.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Water

Soup

du Jour

$4.99+

Check our Facebook page for today's soup

Seafood du Jour

$5.99+

Seafood Soup of the Day- Check our Facebook page to see if we have another seafood soup in addition to Cream of Crab.

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$5.99+

Cream Base

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$5.99+

Our Twist on a Creole Classic over White Rice

Soup & Sandwich or Salad

Soup & Salad

$6.99

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$6.99

1/2 Sand & Side Salad

$7.99

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons tossed in Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Onion & Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons tossed in Dressing

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Onion & Croutons

BYO Salad

$8.99

Build to Order

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Iceberg, Tomato, Corn Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Corn & Bean Pico

Bookmaker Salad

$9.99

Iceberg & romaine lettuce w/ chilled shrimp, provolone cheese, salami, onions, olives & hot peppers with a creamy, peppery dressing

Asian Salad

$8.99

Mixed Lettuces, Craisins, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed Lettuces, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg & Feta Cheese

BLT Salad

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Egg & Croutons

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Mixed Lettuces, Cucumber, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Peas & Croutons

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

6oz Tuna Steak Seasoned & Cooked to Temp

Back Street Deluxe

$7.99

Grilled Turkey and Ham on a Croissant topped with Cheddar & Grilled Pineppale

Beef Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

House Roasted Top Round Shaved, Grilled with Onions, Peppers & Provolone with Mayonaise

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

An "offensive amount of bacon" on White Toast served with a side of Mayo

BYO Sandwich

$7.99

Built to Order Cold or Grilled

Chicken Cheeseteak Sub

$8.99

House Marinated Chicken Diced, Grilled with Onions, Peppers & Provolone with Mayonaise

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

6oz on a Kaiser Roll served with Honey Mustard

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Cuban

$8.99

French Deluxe Sandwich

$17.99

8 oz. Ribeye Steak topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions

French Dip

$7.99

House Roasted Top Round Shaved, cooked in & served with Au Jus

Gobbler

$7.99

Turkey, bacon, tomato & Swiss on Pumpernickle with Thousand Island Dressing

Mini Italian Sub

$8.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola & Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Mayo & Hot Pepper Relish

Neptune Wrap

$15.99

Shrimp Salad, 2oz Claw Crab Meat, Lettuce & Tomato in Flour Tortilla Wrap

Oyster Po' Boy

$10.99

Parkside Special

$7.99

Whole Tomato top removed & split open, stuffed with Tuna, Chicken or Shrimp Salad

Reuben Corned Beef

$8.99

Grilled Corned Beef, Swiss & Kraut on Rye with Thousand Island Dressing

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.99

8 oz.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Shrimp Cooked in Beer, Lemon, Onion & Old Bay. Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Served on Kaiser

The Boss

$11.99

Marinated Flank Steak cooked to Temp on a Kaiser with Red Onion & Horsey Sauce

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Grilled Turkey, Swiss & Kraut on Rye with Thousand Island Dressing

Egg Salad

$7.99

Entrees

10 oz Ribeye

$20.99

10oz Hand Cut New York Strip Seasoned & Cooked to temp

Coconut Shrimp Entrée

$16.99

8 Coconut Breaded Fried Shrimp Served with Tangy Orange Marmalade Sauce

Crabby Chicken

$14.99

6oz House Marinated & Grilled Chicken topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese

Double Crab Cake Entrée

$36.99

Two 5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cakes

Fried Oyster Entree

$16.99

8 Single Fried Oysters

New York Strip

$22.99

10oz Hand Cut New York Strip Seasoned & Cooked to temp

Single Crab Cake Entrée

$21.99

5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Surf N Turf

$36.99

10oz Hand Cut New York Strip Seasoned & Cooked to temp with a 5oz Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Sides BSG

Pasta Salad ($$)

$2.99

House Made with Italian Dressing, Salad Supreme, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Green Peppers

Side Fries ($$)

$2.99

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries

White Rice ($$)

$2.99

Fruit Cup ($$)

$2.99

Coleslaw ($$)

$2.99

Sautéed Spinach ($$)

$2.99

Starch du Jour ($$)

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$4.99

7" Flat Bread with Marinara & Provolone Cheese

Kids Tenders

$4.99

3 Chicken Fingers & Fries

PB & J Sandwich

$3.59

on White Bread

Kids Sliders

$4.99

2 Mini American Cheesebugers w/ Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

on Hot Dog Bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled White Bread & American Cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla & Cheddar Cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.25

Homemade Served with whipped cream & Caramel Sauce

Special Dessert

$7.50

Whole Pecan Pie

$15.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Pie Slice

$3.99

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Bulk Order

Chicken Salad Half Pint

$6.00

Chicken Salad Pint/LB

$12.00

Coleslaw Half Pint

$3.00

Coleslaw Pint/LB

$5.25

Pasta Salad Half Pint

$3.25

Pasta Salad Pint/LB

$5.75

Pint Cream of Crab

$11.00

Pint Jambalaya

$11.00

Pint Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Quart Cream of Crab

$17.00

Quart Jambalaya

$17.00

Quart Seafood Soup du Jour

$17.00

Quart Soup du Jour

$15.00

Shrimp Salad Half Pint

$9.00

Shrimp Salad Pint/LB

$18.00

Tuna Salad Half Pint

$5.50

Tuna Salad Pint/LB

$9.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauce

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast casual restaurant & bar with indoor and outdoor seating, also offering Carry-out! Sandwiches come with chips & pickles unless specified.

Website

Location

401 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804

Directions

Gallery
Back Street Grill image
Back Street Grill image
Back Street Grill image

