1257 Taylor st

San Francisco, CA 94108

Small Plates

Wood Fired Focaccia

$9.00

Olive + anchovy tapenade

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Sea Salt, Mandarin

Burrata

$16.00

Sundried Tomato Pesto, Basil

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Honey, cherry, lemon

Chicory and Beet

$16.00

Apple, pear, sharp cheddar, white balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan Kale and Kohlrabi Salad

$16.00

radish, cucumber, pickled red onion, Colatura dressing

Short Ribs

$25.00

Red wine, Brussels sprouts, crispy onion

Salmon

$22.00

Eggplant and tomato ragu, basil

Wagyu Tartare

$20.00

Wood Fired Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella

Snob Hill

$22.00

Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Arugula, Fig Jam

Salsiccia

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Kale, Roasted Garlic Sausage, Pickled Onions

Shrooms

$23.00

Mushroom Purée, Mozzarella, Brie, Roasted Mushrooms

That’s Hot, Honey

$22.00

Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Parmesan

BPM

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Anchovy, Olives, Mozzarella, Fried Capers, Toasted Breadcrumbs

Dessert

Fennel Panna Cotta with Candied Lemon

$9.00

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

$9.00

White wines

Marioni "Seas & Desist" 2021

$72.00

Marioni Seas & Desist 2021 Sonoma Valley Chardonnay

Sonshine Vins "Blanksia" 2020

$75.00

Sonshine Vins Blanksia 2020 Loire Valley Chardonnay

Domaine Regis Minet "Vielles Vignes" 2021

$68.00

Domaine Regis Minet Vielles Vignes 2021 Loire Valley, France Sauvignon Blanc

Dunites "Albarino" 2021

$66.00

Dunites Albarino 2021

Francois de Nicolay "Les Maizieres Blanc" 2019

$108.00

Francois de Nicolay Les Maizieres Blanc 2019 Rully, Burgundy, France Chardonnay

Jo Landron "Melonix" 2020

$64.00

Jo Landron- Domaine de la Louvetrie Melonix 2020 Loire Valley, France Melon de Bourgogne

Sete "Tropicale" 2021 (1.5L)

$150.00

Sete Tropicale 2021 (1.5L) Lazio, Italy Ottonese, Trebbiano, Moscato

Alessandro Viola "Note di Bianco" 2021

$58.00

Domaine Brand "La Fleur Au Fusil" 2020

$93.00

Field Chardonnay 2020

$62.00

Red wines

Domaine des Terres Dorées "Beaujolais l'Ancien" 2020

$50.00

Domaine des Terres Dorées Beaujolais l'Ancien 2020 Beaujolais Gamay

Emme Wines "Enhorabuena" 2021

$59.00

Rosalind Reynolds Enhorabuena 2021 Redwood Valley Carignan

Emme Wines "Qu'est-ce que signifie : Éphémère ?" 2021

$69.00

Emme Wines Qu'est-ce que signifie : Éphémère ? 2021 Amador County Grenache

Sonshine Vins "Petal" 2020

$79.00

Sonshine Vins Petal 2020 Loire Valley Muscat Rouge + Grolleau

Dan Marioni "Merlo" 2019

$56.00

Marioni Merlo 2019 Sonoma Valley Merlot

Poderge Magia "Lambrusco" 2019

$64.00

Poderge Magia Lambrusco 2019 Emilia-Romagna Lambrusco

Vinas Mora "Andreis" 2020

$86.00

Vinas Mora "Andreis" 2020 Primošten, Croatia Babich

Inconnu "Kitsune Red" 2019

$74.00

Inconnu "Kitsune Red" 2019 Napa, CA Cabernet, Merlot

Iruai "Tierra Extrana" 2021

$76.00

Iruai Tierra Extrana 2021 Rogue Valley, Oregon Cabernet Franc

Pierre Borel "Bourgeuil Clos de Pavée" 2019

$70.00

Pierre Borel Bourgeuil Clos de Pavée 2019 Loire Valley, France Cabernet Franc

Iruai "Cosmic Cowboy" 2019

$63.00

Iruai Cosmic Cowboy 2019 Berkeley, California Cabernet Sauvignon

Domaine Leonine "Malophet" 2020

$68.00

Domaine Leonine Malophet 2020 Languedoc, France Carignan

Domaine des Moriers "Beaujolais-Villages" 2019

$71.00

Domaine des Moriers Beaujolais-Villages 2019 Gamay

No Control "Rockaille Billy" 2020

$69.00

No Control Rockaille Billy 2020 Auvergne Gamay

Maison Blanche, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France 2018

$96.00

Maison Blanche 2018 St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France Cabernet Franc and Merlot

Subject to Change "FKA" 2021

$63.00

Subject to Change FKA 2021 Mendocino, California Merlot, Pinotage, Chardonnay

Darling Pinot Noir 2019

$132.00

Darling Pinot Noir 2019 Petaluma Gap, CA Pinot Noir

Radovan Suman "Modri" 2019

$130.00

Radovan Suman Modri 2019 Zavrh, Slovenia Pinot Noir

Dunites "SLO Coast Syrah" 2020

$72.00

Dunites SLO Coast Syrah 2020 San Louis Obispo, CA Syrah - Grenache

Vieux Telegraphe "CDP La Crau" 2018

$180.00

Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf de Pape La Crau 2018 Rhone Grenache

Vini Viti Vinci "La Croix Buteix" 2019

$89.00

Vini Viti Vinci La Croix Buteix 2019 Irancy, Burgundy Pinot Noir

Cantina Giardino "Aglianico Rosso" 2020 1.5L

$119.00

Jean Foillard "Beaujolais Villages" 2020

$56.00

Deux Punx "Old Vine Zinfandel" 2020

$53.00

End of Nowhere "Phantom Limb" 2021

$42.00

Williamson Passion 2016

$89.00

Orange

Philippe Chevarin "Le Fleuve" 2020

$58.00

Philippe Chevarin Le Fleuve 2020 Loire Valley Melon

Cantina Giardino "Gaia" 2020

$92.00

Cantina Giardino Gaia 2020 Campania, Italy Fiano

Altolandon "Sin FIltros" 2020

$52.00

Altolandon Sin FIltros 2020 Castilla-La Mancha, Spain Grenache Blanc

Judith Beck "Mish Mash" 2021

$70.00

Judith Beck Österreich Mish Mash 2021 Burgenland, Austria Gruner Veltliner, Neuburger, Scheurebe, Weissburgunder, and Welschriesling

Ocho "What ru waiting for?" 2020

$46.00

Ocho What ru waiting for? 2020 Kakheti, Georgia Kisi

Fresh Wine Co. "Fire Fuego" 2021

$56.00

Sparkling

Frank Peillot "Montagnieu" Brut 2017

$55.00

Frank Peillot Montagnieu Brut 2017 Savoie Altesse + Mondeuse + Chardonnay

Marie Courtin "Resonance" Champagne 2019

$165.00

Laherte Freres "Meunier Rosé" NV

$125.00

Pierre Paillard "Les Parcelles" NV

$120.00

Pet Nat

Dan Marioni "Dog Fight" 2021

$66.00

Dan Marioni Dog Fight 2021 Sonoma, California Pinot Noir

Oro di Diamanti "Vines Sum" 2020

$54.00

Oro di Diamanti Vines Sum 2020 Emilia-Romagna, Italy Pinot Noir

Subject to Change "Monster Party" 2021

$79.00

Subject to Change Monster Party 2021 Mendocino, CA Petite Syrah

Leon Gold "Pink Gold" 2021

$66.00

Leon Gold Pink Gold 2021 Swabia, Germany Trollinger

Poderge Magia Lambrusco 2019

$64.00

Poderge Magia Lambrusco 2019 Emilia-Romagna

Rosé

Chateau de Trinquevedel "Tavel" 2021

$46.00

Chateau de Trinquevedel Tavel 2021 Southern Rhone Grenache 60%, Cinsault 18%, Clairette 12%, Syrah 5%, Mourvèdre 5%

Jordi Llorens "Si Si Macabeu" 2020

$53.00

Jordi Llorens Si Si Macabeu 2020 Catalonia, Spain Cinsault, Syrah, Carignan

Domaine Taillandier "six roses" 2021

$54.00

Domaine Taillandier six roses 2021 Languedoc, France Cinsault, Syrah, Carignan

Le Coste "Litrozzo Rosato" 2021 1L

$70.00

Le Coste Litrozzo Rosato 2021 Lazio Italy Aleatico, Sangiovese, Merlot

Frenchtown Farms Cecilia

$76.00

BTG

Oro di Diamanti "Vines Sum" 2020 (BTG)

$14.00

Oro di Diamanti Vines Sum 2020 Pignoletto Emilia Romagna, Italy

Laherte Frères, Champagne Rosé NV (BTG)

$28.00

Laherte Frères NV Champagne, France Pinot Meunier Rosé

Jo Landron "Melonix" 2020 (BTG)

$12.00

Jo Landron Melonix 2020 Melon de Bourgogne Loire Valley, France

Dan Marioni "Sirena/Seas+Desist" 2021 (BTG)

$16.00

Dan Marioni Sirena/Seas+Desist 2021 Sonoma, California Chardonnay

Altolandon SinFiltros, La Mancha, Spain 2020

$13.00

Altolandon SinFiltros 2020 La Mancha, Spain Grenache Blanc

Domaine Taillendier "6 Roses" 2021 (BTG)

$13.00

Domaine Taillendier 6 Roses 2021 Languedoc, France Cinsault + Syrah + Carignan Blend

Terres Dorees Beaujolais L'Ancien 2020 (BTG)

$13.00

Terres Dorees Beaujolais L'Ancien 2020 Burgundy, France Gamay

Iruai Cosmic Cowboy 2021 (BTG)

$14.00

Iruai Cosmic Cowboy 2021 Berkely California Cabernet Sauvignon

Pierre Borel Clos de Pavée 2019 (BTG)

$16.00

Pierre Borel Clos de Pavée 2019 Loire Valley, France Cabernet Franc

Domaine Balivet "Bugey Cerdon" NV

$13.00

Domaine Roland Schmitt "Vendages Tardives" 2018

$14.00

Phillipe Chevarin "Le Fleuve" 2020

$14.00

Field Chardonnay

$15.00

Franck Peillot "Montagnieu Brut"

$17.00

End of Nowhere "Phantom Limb"

$12.00

Domaine Regis Minet "Vielles Vignes"

$16.00

Marioni "Merlo"

$14.00

Emme Wines 'qu'est ce que signifie: ephemere?'

$16.00

Sweet Wine

Domaine Roland Schmitt "Vendages Tardives" 2018

$80.00

Domaine Balivet "Bugey Cerdon" NV

$59.00

🤘 Agave Shot

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

San Pellegrino 25.3 oz

$8.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa 11.15 oz

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

11 oz

Coca Cola

$3.00

11oz

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

10oz

Tea

$4.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Drake's Flyway Pilsner

$7.00

Fort Point Lobos

$10.00

Ten Barrel Apocolypse IPA

$7.00

Deschutes Obsidian Stout

$7.00

Cider

Cidrerie du Vulcain Transparante 2020

$68.00

Cidrerie du Vulcain Transparante 2020 Fribourg, Switzerland

Apple Cider

$8.00

Ace Cider

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Back to Back is a vinyl-spinning wine bar located in Nob Hill, serving new and old world wines along with wood fired pizzas and small plates.

1257 Taylor st, San Francisco, CA 94108

