Back to Back
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Back to Back is a vinyl-spinning wine bar located in Nob Hill, serving new and old world wines along with wood fired pizzas and small plates.
Location
1257 Taylor st, San Francisco, CA 94108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
No Reviews
692 Geary St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurant