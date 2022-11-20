- Home
Backwoods Brewing Company Carson
1,663 Reviews
$$
1162 Wind River Hwy
Carson, WA 98610
Small
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Small Build Your Own Pizza

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified.
Small Acadian Pizza
Small Acadian Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions
Small Bakin Chicken Pizza
Small Bakin Chicken Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella. *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small BBQ Hawaiian
Small BBQ Hawaiian

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, pineapple, house made Canadian bacon
Small Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza

Red sauce and pizza cheese
Small Classic
Small Classic

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Small Hawaiian Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, Pineapple
Small Hungry Logger Pizza
Small Hungry Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Small Little Logger Pizza
Small Little Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
Small Lumberjack Pizza
Small Lumberjack Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage
Small Margherita Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic
Small Over the Rainbow
Small Over the Rainbow

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos
Small Pepperoni Express Pizza
Small Pepperoni Express Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Small Pepperoni Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese and pepperoni
Small Red, White & Blue Pizza
Small Red, White & Blue Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Seahawk Pizza
Small Seahawk Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions
Small Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza
Small Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Smokey the Pizza
Small Smokey the Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Timber Beast Pizza
Small Timber Beast Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Small Tree Hugger Pizza
Small Tree Hugger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano
Small Tropic Thunder Pizza
Small Tropic Thunder Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos
Small Whistle Punk
Small Whistle Punk

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews
Small - Gluten Free
Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified.
Gluten Free Acadian Pizza
Gluten Free Acadian Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions
Gluten Free Bakin Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Bakin Chicken Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free BBQ Hawaiian
Gluten Free BBQ Hawaiian

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple
Gluten Free Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Red sauce and pizza cheese
Gluten Free Classic
Gluten Free Classic

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives,
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Gluten Free Hungry Logger Pizza
Gluten Free Hungry Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Gluten Free Little Logger Pizza
Gluten Free Little Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
Gluten Free Lumberjack Pizza
Gluten Free Lumberjack Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic
Gluten Free Over the Rainbow
Gluten Free Over the Rainbow

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos
Gluten Free Pepperoni Express Pizza
Gluten Free Pepperoni Express Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese and pepperoni
Gluten Free Red, White & Blue Pizza
Gluten Free Red, White & Blue Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Seahawk Pizza
Gluten Free Seahawk Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions
Gluten Free Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza
Gluten Free Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Smokey the Pizza
Gluten Free Smokey the Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Timber Beast Pizza
Gluten Free Timber Beast Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Gluten Free Tree Hugger Pizza
Gluten Free Tree Hugger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano
Gluten Free Tropic Thunder Pizza
Gluten Free Tropic Thunder Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos
Gluten Free Whistle Punk
Gluten Free Whistle Punk

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews
Medium
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Medium Build Your Own Pizza

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified
Medium Acadian Pizza
Medium Acadian Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions
Medium Bakin Chicken Pizza
Medium Bakin Chicken Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium BBQ Hawaiian
Medium BBQ Hawaiian

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple
Medium Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza

Red sauce and pizza cheese
Medium Classic
Medium Classic

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Medium Hawaiian Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Medium Hungry Logger Pizza
Medium Hungry Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Medium Little Logger Pizza
Medium Little Logger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon
Medium Lumberjack Pizza
Medium Lumberjack Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage
Medium Margherita Pizza
Medium Margherita Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic
Medium Over the Rainbow
Medium Over the Rainbow

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos
Medium Pepperoni Express Pizza
Medium Pepperoni Express Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Medium Pepperoni Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni
Medium Red, White & Blue Pizza
Medium Red, White & Blue Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Seahawk Pizza
Medium Seahawk Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions
Medium Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza
Medium Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pull pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Smokey the Pizza
Medium Smokey the Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Timber Beast Pizza
Medium Timber Beast Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Medium Tree Hugger Pizza
Medium Tree Hugger Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano
Medium Tropic Thunder Pizza
Medium Tropic Thunder Pizza

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos
Medium Whistle Punk
Medium Whistle Punk

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews
Large
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified
Large Acadian Pizza
Large Acadian Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions
Large Bakin Chicken Pizza
Large Bakin Chicken Pizza

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.*
Large BBQ Hawaiian
Large BBQ Hawaiian

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple
Large Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot
Large Cheese Pizza
Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Classic
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Hungry Logger Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Little Logger Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Lumberjack Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Margherita Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Over the Rainbow
Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Pepperoni Express Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Red, White & Blue Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Seahawk Pizza
White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza
Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Smokey the Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onions, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Timber Beast Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Tree Hugger Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Tropic Thunder Pizza
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Whistle Punk
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Appetizers
Chips and Queso
Juanita's tortilla chips and house made queso
Chips and Salsa
Juanita's tortilla chips and Penny's salsa (GF,DF)
House Made Beer Pretzel Sticks
Three Copperline Amber pretzels with Little Town Lager beer cheese
Hummus Platter
Roasted red pepper hummus served with feta cheese, tomato wedges, peppadew peppers, cucumbers, carrots and pita
Mac and Cheese
Oven baked house mac & cheese. Add bacon, chicken, house smoked brisket or house smoked pulled pork for $4.
Smoked Salmon Spread
House smoked salmon spread served with carrot sticks, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, baguette and pita bread
Soup & Salad
Build Your Own Salad
Backwoods
Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and feta, dressed with our house mango citrus vinaigrette (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Fall
Mixed greens, arugula, butternut squash, spiced pecans, red onions and blue cheese dressed with our honey pear vinaigrette (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
NW Fiesta
Mixed greens, black bean and corn salsa, Juanita's, grape tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella, dressed with our jalapeno lime ranch (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Twisted Caesar
Romaine, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, parmesan, and a lemon twist with our classic caesar dressing (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Trail Grazer
Kale, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, banana peppers, candied walnuts, dressed in our lemon herb vinaigrette and garnished with cotija cheese and balsamic reduction (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
House
Mixed greens, red onions, sunflower seeds and tomatoes with your choice of dressing. (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Gorge Bowl
Sauteed quinoa, onions, grape tomatoes, garlic and black bean & corn salsa served over fresh arugula and cabbage. Topped with sweet potatoes, radish, pickled veggies and lemon juice. Add any of our house made dressings - .5 (GF,V) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Soup of the Day
Served with house made baguette
Smokehouse Chili
Sweet and spicy chili loaded with house smoked meats. (GF,DF)
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork, white cheddar, cilantro cabbage slaw, pickled onions, house BBQ sauce and aioli on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Brisket Sandwich
House smoked brisket, provolone, cheddar, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, horseradish mayo and honey mustard on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Butternut Squash Grilled Cheese
Butternut squash, guava paste, truffle mayo, and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas Toast ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Italian Sub
Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, smoked mozzarella and light aioli on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef cooked with Copperline Amber, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss cheese on dark Russian rye bread ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Kids
Dessert
Sides
Side of Baguette
Side of BBQ Sauce
House made BBQ sauce
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Dressing
Side of Hummus
Side of Juanitas
Side of Kettle Chips
Side of Marinara
Side of Pita
Side of Potato Salad
Side of white cheddar bacon potato salad.
Side of Salmon Spread
Side of White Sauce
Smoked Meats
Smoker Platter
Our smoker platter features our 10 hour smoked pulled pork, 12 hour smoked beef brisket, and house made linguica sausage. Served with BBQ brisket mac & cheese, white cheddar bacon potato salad, pickled veggies, Texas toast, and Backwoods BBQ sauce. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Brisket by the lb
12 hour smoked beef brisket. Served by the pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Brisket by the 1/2 lb
12 hour smoked beef brisket. Served by the 1/2 pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Pulled Pork by the lb
10 hour smoked pulled pork. Served by the pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Pulled Pork by the 1/2 lb
10 hours smoked pulled pork. Available by the 1/2 pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Linguica Sausage
House made smoked linguica sausage. Single sausage served ala carte. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
BBQ Brisket Mac and Cheese
House made mac and cheese, topped with BBQ brisket. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1162 Wind River Hwy, Carson, WA 98610