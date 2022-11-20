Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Backwoods Brewing Company Carson

1,663 Reviews

$$

1162 Wind River Hwy

Carson, WA 98610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

House Made Beer Pretzel Sticks
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Twisted Caesar

Small

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$8.50

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Acadian Pizza

$14.00

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Bakin Chicken Pizza

$15.00

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.75

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella. *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small BBQ Hawaiian

$11.00

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, pineapple, house made Canadian bacon ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Classic

$13.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, Pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Hungry Logger Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Little Logger Pizza

$14.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Lumberjack Pizza

$13.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Over the Rainbow

$16.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Pepperoni Express Pizza

$15.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese and pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Red, White & Blue Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Seahawk Pizza

$14.50

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Smokey the Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Timber Beast Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Tree Hugger Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Tropic Thunder Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small Whistle Punk

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Small - Gluten Free

Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$12.50

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Acadian Pizza

$18.00

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Bakin Chicken Pizza

$19.00

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.75

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free BBQ Hawaiian

$15.00

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Classic

$17.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Hungry Logger Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Little Logger Pizza

$18.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Lumberjack Pizza

$17.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Over the Rainbow

$20.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Pepperoni Express Pizza

$19.50

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese and pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Red, White & Blue Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Seahawk Pizza

$18.50

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Smokey the Pizza

$20.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Timber Beast Pizza

$19.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Tree Hugger Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Tropic Thunder Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gluten Free Whistle Punk

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Acadian Pizza

$22.75

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Bakin Chicken Pizza

$23.75

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.75

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium BBQ Hawaiian

$20.25

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.25

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Classic

$22.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Hungry Logger Pizza

$27.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Little Logger Pizza

$24.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Lumberjack Pizza

$21.75

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Margherita Pizza

$21.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Over the Rainbow

$25.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Pepperoni Express Pizza

$24.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$16.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Red, White & Blue Pizza

$20.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Seahawk Pizza

$23.25

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

$27.25

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pull pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Smokey the Pizza

$25.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Timber Beast Pizza

$25.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Tree Hugger Pizza

$22.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Tropic Thunder Pizza

$20.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Medium Whistle Punk

$28.25

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$16.50

Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Acadian Pizza

$25.25

White sauce, pizza cheese, tomato slices, zucchini, garlic, mushrooms, sweet onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Bakin Chicken Pizza

$28.25

White sauce, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.75

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, red onions, green peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large BBQ Hawaiian

$22.25

Red sauce & BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house made Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Blazin Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.25

Red sauce and Frank's Red Hot, pizza cheese, bacon, chicken, red onions, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Classic

$25.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$20.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Hungry Logger Pizza

$30.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Little Logger Pizza

$28.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, salami, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Lumberjack Pizza

$25.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Margherita Pizza

$26.25

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, tomato slices, topped with balsamic ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Over the Rainbow

$29.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, bacon, sweet onions, pineapple, jalapenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Pepperoni Express Pizza

$28.75

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$18.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Red, White & Blue Pizza

$24.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, black olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Seahawk Pizza

$27.75

White sauce, pizza cheese, salami, spinach, mushrooms, pineapple, and red onions ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

$30.25

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Smokey the Pizza

$29.00

Red sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked linguica sausage, bacon, sweet onions, smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Timber Beast Pizza

$29.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, olives, blue cheese *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Tree Hugger Pizza

$26.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red onions, tomatoes, oregano ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Tropic Thunder Pizza

$23.25

Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, fresh jalepenos ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Large Whistle Punk

$32.25

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, brisket, sweet onions, peppadews ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Appetizers

Chips and Queso

$5.50

Juanita's tortilla chips and house made queso

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Juanita's tortilla chips and Penny's salsa (GF,DF)

House Made Beer Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Three Copperline Amber pretzels with Little Town Lager beer cheese

Hummus Platter

$14.50

Roasted red pepper hummus served with feta cheese, tomato wedges, peppadew peppers, cucumbers, carrots and pita

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Oven baked house mac & cheese. Add bacon, chicken, house smoked brisket or house smoked pulled pork for $4.

Smoked Salmon Spread

$15.50

House smoked salmon spread served with carrot sticks, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, baguette and pita bread

Soup & Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$4.00+

Backwoods

$8.50+

Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and feta, dressed with our house mango citrus vinaigrette (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Fall

$10.50+

Mixed greens, arugula, butternut squash, spiced pecans, red onions and blue cheese dressed with our honey pear vinaigrette (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

NW Fiesta

$10.00+

Mixed greens, black bean and corn salsa, Juanita's, grape tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella, dressed with our jalapeno lime ranch (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Twisted Caesar

$10.50+

Romaine, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, parmesan, and a lemon twist with our classic caesar dressing (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Trail Grazer

$11.00+

Kale, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, banana peppers, candied walnuts, dressed in our lemon herb vinaigrette and garnished with cotija cheese and balsamic reduction (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

House

$4.50+

Mixed greens, red onions, sunflower seeds and tomatoes with your choice of dressing. (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Gorge Bowl

$16.50

Sauteed quinoa, onions, grape tomatoes, garlic and black bean & corn salsa served over fresh arugula and cabbage. Topped with sweet potatoes, radish, pickled veggies and lemon juice. Add any of our house made dressings - .5 (GF,V) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Served with house made baguette

Smokehouse Chili

$5.00+

Sweet and spicy chili loaded with house smoked meats. (GF,DF)

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

House smoked pulled pork, white cheddar, cilantro cabbage slaw, pickled onions, house BBQ sauce and aioli on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

House smoked brisket, provolone, cheddar, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, horseradish mayo and honey mustard on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Butternut Squash Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Butternut squash, guava paste, truffle mayo, and Swiss cheese on grilled Texas Toast ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Italian Sub

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, mixed greens, smoked mozzarella and light aioli on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Reuben Sandwich

$15.50

Corned beef cooked with Copperline Amber, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss cheese on dark Russian rye bread ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Kids

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

With house made cheese sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Cheddar and provlone on grilled texas toast

Hummus Plate

$6.00

Pita, carrot sticks, cucumbers and hummus (DF)​

Kids 5-in. Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids 5-in. Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids 5-in. Hawaiian Pizza

$6.00

Dessert

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

$6.95

Apple fritter meets coffee cake. Served warm, drizzled with caramel and topped with vanilla ice cream

Maple Pecan Brownie

$7.95

Rich chocolate brownie, topped with maple icing and spiced candied pecans *Contains cayenne*

Sides

Side of Baguette

$2.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$2.00

House made BBQ sauce

Side of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Hummus

$3.00

Side of Juanitas

$3.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Potato Salad

$5.50

Side of white cheddar bacon potato salad.

Side of Salmon Spread

$4.00

Side of White Sauce

$2.00

Smoked Meats

Smoker Platter

$37.95

Our smoker platter features our 10 hour smoked pulled pork, 12 hour smoked beef brisket, and house made linguica sausage. Served with BBQ brisket mac & cheese, white cheddar bacon potato salad, pickled veggies, Texas toast, and Backwoods BBQ sauce. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Brisket by the lb

$22.00Out of stock

12 hour smoked beef brisket. Served by the pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Brisket by the 1/2 lb

$12.00Out of stock

12 hour smoked beef brisket. Served by the 1/2 pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Pulled Pork by the lb

$16.00

10 hour smoked pulled pork. Served by the pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Pulled Pork by the 1/2 lb

$8.50

10 hours smoked pulled pork. Available by the 1/2 pound. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Linguica Sausage

$6.00

House made smoked linguica sausage. Single sausage served ala carte. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

BBQ Brisket Mac and Cheese

$15.00

House made mac and cheese, topped with BBQ brisket. ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1162 Wind River Hwy, Carson, WA 98610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Backwoods Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorges Beer Co - Cascade Locks
orange starNo Reviews
390 Wa Na Pa St. Cascade Locks, OR 97014
View restaurantnext
pFriem Family Brewers
orange star4.3 • 2,065
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Double Mountain - Hood River
orange star4.4 • 2,649
8 4th St Hood River, OR 97031-2123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Carson
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston