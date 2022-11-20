Backwoods Brewing Company Carson

Small Smokey BBQ Pork Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce and BBQ sauce, pizza cheese, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, green peppers and smoked mozzarella *Selecting "Sub Vegan Cheese" will substitute out the pizza cheese only. Please specify if you would like vegan cheese to replace all cheeses listed.* ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦