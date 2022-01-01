Main picView gallery

Backwoods Burgers - Oakdale 1214 W F ST

No reviews yet

1214 W F ST

Oakdale, CA 95361

Order Again

Popular Items

The Blue Collar
The Tumbleweed
Fries

Burgers

The Blue Collar

$10.00

Thousand Island, American Cheese

The Tumbleweed

$11.00

Haystack Onion, Peppered Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet BBQ Sauce

The Big Kahuna

$11.00

Angus Burger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Pulled Pork, Teriyaki Glaze

The Mexicana

$11.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Peppered Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatillo Salsa

The Infinity

$12.00

**Vegetarian** Plant-Based Patty (Beyond), Guacamole

The Big Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

Angus Burger Loaded With Mac N' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon Bits

Sliders

$11.00

*TEMPORARILY OUT OF PRETZEL BUNS* *SERVED ON OIL TOP SLIDER BUN* Three Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, and Pickle. Served With Side Of Jalapeño Beer Cheese.

The Ribeye

$17.00

6- oz Ribeye, Haystack Onion, A-1 Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese

Ribeye Sliders

$16.00

*TEMPORARILY OUT OF PRETZEL BUNS* *SERVED ON OIL TOP SLIDER BUN* Two Sliders with Ribeye, Pepperjack Cheese, Haystack Onion, Mayo and Pickle.

Blue Moon Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Bacon

Sandwiches

California Chipotle Pesto

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole, Southwest Chipotle Pesto Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Ciabatta Roll

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion, Teriyaki Glaze, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Sourdough

Jalapeno Turkey Melt

$11.00

Oven-Browned Turkey Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, Haystack Onion, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Ciabatta Roll

The Portobello

$10.00

**Vegetarian** Portobello Mushroom, Balsamic Glaze, Spring Mix, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, on a Hamburger Bun

Chicken Burger

$11.00

Ground Chicken Patty, Avocado, Mayo, Spring Mix, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on a Ciabatta Roll.

Salads

Southwest

$15.00

Chicken or Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Corn Salad, Guacamole, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese

Backwoods Cobb

$13.00

Chicken or Pulled Pork, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Egg, Bacon, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese or Fries and Soft Drink or Milk

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese or Fries and Soft Drink or Milk

Kids Sliders

$9.00

*TEMPORARILY OUT OF PRETZEL BUNS* *SERVED ON OIL TOP SLIDER BUN* Two Sliders, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle Served With Choice of Mac N' Cheese or Fries and Soft Drink or Milk.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Linguica Baked Beans

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Topped with Bacon Bits and Shredded Cheese

Corn Salad

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Pulled Pork, Linguica Baked Beans, and Shredded Cheese

Side Salad

$6.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1214 W F ST, Oakdale, CA 95361

Directions

