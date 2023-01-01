Restaurant header imageView gallery

Backwoods Golf

review star

No reviews yet

6155 West Republic Road

Brookline Statio, MO 65619

Food

Appetizers

Bone - N - Wings 6 Pieces

$10.99

Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)

Bone - N - Wings 10 Pieces

$13.99

10 pieces. Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)

Boneless Wings 1/2 Lb

$10.99

Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)

Boneless Wings 1 Lb

$13.99

Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)

Tacos

$10.99

Warm flour tortilla s stuffed with Cajun coleslaw, pico, cojita cheese, and your favorite protein with lime, and sour cream on the side

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, jalapeño, homemade pico, and sour cream

Loaded Tots

$10.49

Lots of beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, fresh diced tomatoes and a drizzle of ranch to finish them off

Quesadillas

$7.99

Warm flour tortillas with caramelized peppers and onions, shredded mixed cheese, stuffed with your favorite protein with sour cream, and salsa on the side

Chips & Dip Trio

$7.49

Queso, guacamole, and salsa

Beer Cheese & Pretzels Bites

$9.49

Warm salted pretzel bites served with fat tire beer cheese

Ranch Seasoned Cheese Curds

$8.99

New. Wisconsin cheese curds, ranch seasoning, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch or chipotle southwest ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99

New. Thick cut battered and fried, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch or chipotle southwest ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.99

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, ranch dressing, and topped off with 5 blend pizza cheese

Pork Belly Flatbread

$10.49

Crispy pork belly, Hawaiian sauce, pineapple, red onion, and topped off with 5 blend pizza cheese

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.99

Zesty pizza sauce, five cheese blend, and pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and ranch dressing

Philly Steak Sliders

$10.99

Sliced sirloin, onions, peppers, and swiss

Beer Battered Cod Sliders

$8.99

Corona beer battered cod, Cajun slaw, and key lime tartar sauce

Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders

$7.99

Caramelized ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, and mayo

The Greens

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onions

Backwoods Club Salad

$9.49

Crisp iceberg, honey ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, shredded carrots, croutons, and tomatoes

House Salad

$6.99

Crisp iceberg, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and balsamic dressing

Wraps

Blt Wrap

$9.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Served in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Choice of breaded or grilled chicken, chopped romaine, diced tomato, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing. Served in a flour tortilla

Vegetable Wrap

$8.99

Assorted seasonal vegetables, diced tomato, and red onion, served in flour tortilla

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with your choice of cheese: american, cheddar, or swiss

Beer Cheese Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with fat tire beer cheese and grilled onions

Tex Mex Burger

$12.99

Guacamole, jalapeños, topped with warm queso

The Hangover

$13.99

Topped with fried egg, tots, cheddar cheese, and splash of Tabasco sauce

Impossible Burger

$15.99

The veggie burger everyone has been talking about

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce served with your favorite protein

Desserts

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$5.99

Fresh Baked Cookie & Ice Cream

$5.99

Aviary Bakery Tidbits Flight

$7.99

Chocolate, turtle, Reese s peanut butter cup, and lemon

Signature Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Plump chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pesto aioli on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American and cheddar grilled cheese on Texas toast

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Chicken tenders, belgian waffles, pure vanilla syrup with a splash of hot sauce and topped with whipped cream

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce

Backwoods Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

New. Buttermilk marinated, lettuce, sliced tomato, fried pickle and chipotle mayo

Backwoods Club Sandwich

$10.99

New. Roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and your choice of aioli

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$11.99

New. Alaskan cod, coleslaw, sliced tomato, key lime tartar sauce

Sides

Side Of Tots

$2.49

Side Of Fries

$2.49

Side Of Chips

$2.29

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Ceaser

$0.75

Chipolte Ranch

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

4 Oz Beer Cheese

$2.49

4 Oz Salsa

$1.99

Guac

$1.99

Ice Cream

$2.49

Chipolte Mayo

$0.75

NA Drinks

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Body Armor

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

Powerade

$2.99

Specialty Drinks

Backwoods Specialty Drinks

Backwoods Birdie

$6.00

Malibu rum, flavored deep eddy vodka or truly flavored vodka + mixer

Backwoods John Daly

$7.00

Absolut vodka + unsweet or sweet tea + lemonade

Backwoods Mimosa

$7.00

J roget champagne + orange juice

Backwoods Sunrise

$8.00

Jose cuervo + orange juice + grenadine + orange

Backwoods Mojo

$8.00

Cruzan light rum + mint + blueberries or strawberries + lemonade + sprite + lime

Backwoods Bloody Mary

$8.00

Absolut vodka + jimmy luv's bloody Mary mix + lime + lemon

Backwoods Transfusion

$8.00

Absolut vodka + ginger ale + grape juice + lime juice

Backwoods Tea

$10.00

Jose silver + pinnacle + beefeater + cruzan light + triple sec + sour + coke + lemon

Backwoods Margarita

$9.00

1 Juan Blanco + simple syrup + lemon or lime juice + triple sec + lemon. Substitute for any tequila for $1 more

Backwoods Manhattan

$11.00

Makers mark + bitters + sweet vermouth + cherry

Backwoods Old Fashion

$11.00

Makers mark + bitters + sugar + orange + cherry

Liquor

Whiskey

Jim Beam Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$6.00

American Honey Whiskey

$6.00

Truman Reserve Whiskey

$7.00

Makers Mark Whiskey

$8.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Hayden Whiskey

$9.00

Rye

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Irish Whiskey

Proper 12 Whiskey

$7.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Scotch

$10.00

Vodka

Pinnacle Vodka

$5.00

Absolut Vodka

$6.00

Truly Vodka

$6.00

Strawberry lemonade, wild berry or pineapple mango

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

Cran, peach, lemon, orange or grapefruit

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater Gin

$6.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Rum

Cruzan Light Rum

$5.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Jose Silver Tequila

$7.00

Jose Gold Tequila

$7.00

1 Juan Blanco Tequila

$9.00

1 Juan Reposado Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Tequila

$10.00

Patron Tequila

$10.00

Liqueurs

Khalua

$5.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Midori Melon

$5.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beers

Busch Light Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.50

Big Wave Draft

$6.00

Stella Draft

$6.00

Cans and Bottles

Domestic Buckets

$16.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser Select 55

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Busch

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Infusions

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.50

$12 Busch Bucket

$12.00

Premiums

Premium Buckets

$22.00

Bud Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.50

Stella Cidre

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Avery El Gose Session Sour

$5.50

Avery White Rascal Belgium

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Elysian Contact Haze

$6.00

Kona Big Wave Ale

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Boulevard Space Camper Ipa

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$6.50

Seltzers

Bud Light Hard Soda Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$5.00

NUTRL

$5.00

Wine - Red

Bota Box Pinot Noir Wine

$6.00

Bota Box Cabernet Wine

$6.00

Wine - White

Bota Box Chardonnay Wine

$6.00

Bota Box Pinot Grigio Wine

$6.00

Bota Box Moscato Wine

$6.00

J. Rogét Spumante Wine

$6.00

Bay Fees

Tee Fees

Weekday Morning

$20.00

Weekday Afternoon

$30.00

Weekday Evening

$38.00

Friday Morning

$30.00

Friday Afternoon

$40.00

Friday Evening

$45.00

Saturday Morning

$35.00

Saturday Afternoon

$40.00

Saturday Evening

$45.00

Sunday/Thursday Morning

$30.00

Sunday/Thursday Afternoon

$38.00

Sunday/Thursday Evening

$40.00

Trackman Morning

$40.00

Trackman Evening

$60.00

Membership Fee

$5.00

Golf Items

Merch

Ladie's Performance Polo

$55.00

Backwoods Logo Ball Sleeve

$6.99

Men's Performance Polo

$55.00

Hat

$27.49

Srixon Gloves

$16.99

Single Logo Ball

$2.49

Poker Chip & Tee

$3.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Charged Cotton Long Sleeve

$60.00

Hot Hands

$2.00

Head Cover

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Body Armor

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

Water

Golf

Driver Rental

$10.00

Hybrid Rental

$5.00

Membership

Individual Monthly

$125.00

Couples Monthly

$200.00

Family Monthly

$325.00

Corporate Monthly

$575.00

Individual Bi-Annual

$600.00

Couples Bi-Annual

$1,000.00

Family Bi-Annual

$1,500.00

Corporate Bi-Annual

$2,250.00

Individual Yearly

$900.00

Couples Yearly

$1,450.00

Family Yearly

$2,750.00

Corporate Yearly

$3,850.00

Clubs

Cleveland XL Driver

$249.99

Cleveland XL Lite Driver

Srixon ZX7 Driver

Srixon ZX5 Driver

Cleveland XL Irons

Srixon ZX Individual Irons

Srixon ZX Fairway Wood

Srixon ZX Hybrid

Cleveland XL 3 Wood

$139.99

Cleveland XL 5 Wood

Womens Bloom Putter

Srixon ZX 6 Piece Iron Set

Srixon ZX 7 Piece Iron Set

Srixon ZX 8 Piece Iron Set

Happy Hour

Specials

$3 Busch Light Draft

$3.00

$3 Bud Light Draft

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6155 West Republic Road, Brookline Statio, MO 65619

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

