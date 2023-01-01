Backwoods Golf
6155 West Republic Road
Brookline Statio, MO 65619
Food
Appetizers
Bone - N - Wings 6 Pieces
Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)
Bone - N - Wings 10 Pieces
10 pieces. Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)
Boneless Wings 1/2 Lb
Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)
Boneless Wings 1 Lb
Sauces/rubs: buffalo, BBQ, dry rub ranch seasoning, dry rub blackened seasoning, red dirt road dry rub (new)
Tacos
Warm flour tortilla s stuffed with Cajun coleslaw, pico, cojita cheese, and your favorite protein with lime, and sour cream on the side
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, jalapeño, homemade pico, and sour cream
Loaded Tots
Lots of beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, fresh diced tomatoes and a drizzle of ranch to finish them off
Quesadillas
Warm flour tortillas with caramelized peppers and onions, shredded mixed cheese, stuffed with your favorite protein with sour cream, and salsa on the side
Chips & Dip Trio
Queso, guacamole, and salsa
Beer Cheese & Pretzels Bites
Warm salted pretzel bites served with fat tire beer cheese
Ranch Seasoned Cheese Curds
New. Wisconsin cheese curds, ranch seasoning, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch or chipotle southwest ranch sauce
Fried Pickles
New. Thick cut battered and fried, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch or chipotle southwest ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, ranch dressing, and topped off with 5 blend pizza cheese
Pork Belly Flatbread
Crispy pork belly, Hawaiian sauce, pineapple, red onion, and topped off with 5 blend pizza cheese
Pepperoni Flatbread
Zesty pizza sauce, five cheese blend, and pepperoni
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and ranch dressing
Philly Steak Sliders
Sliced sirloin, onions, peppers, and swiss
Beer Battered Cod Sliders
Corona beer battered cod, Cajun slaw, and key lime tartar sauce
Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders
Caramelized ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, and mayo
The Greens
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onions
Backwoods Club Salad
Crisp iceberg, honey ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, shredded carrots, croutons, and tomatoes
House Salad
Crisp iceberg, feta cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and balsamic dressing
Wraps
Blt Wrap
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Served in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choice of breaded or grilled chicken, chopped romaine, diced tomato, shredded parmesan cheese, caesar dressing. Served in a flour tortilla
Vegetable Wrap
Assorted seasonal vegetables, diced tomato, and red onion, served in flour tortilla
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Burger topped with your choice of cheese: american, cheddar, or swiss
Beer Cheese Burger
Burger topped with fat tire beer cheese and grilled onions
Tex Mex Burger
Guacamole, jalapeños, topped with warm queso
The Hangover
Topped with fried egg, tots, cheddar cheese, and splash of Tabasco sauce
Impossible Burger
The veggie burger everyone has been talking about
Pasta
Desserts
Signature Items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Plump chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pesto aioli on a brioche bun
Grilled Cheese
American and cheddar grilled cheese on Texas toast
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken tenders, belgian waffles, pure vanilla syrup with a splash of hot sauce and topped with whipped cream
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
Backwoods Chicken Sandwich
New. Buttermilk marinated, lettuce, sliced tomato, fried pickle and chipotle mayo
Backwoods Club Sandwich
New. Roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and your choice of aioli
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
New. Alaskan cod, coleslaw, sliced tomato, key lime tartar sauce
Sides
Specialty Drinks
Backwoods Specialty Drinks
Backwoods Birdie
Malibu rum, flavored deep eddy vodka or truly flavored vodka + mixer
Backwoods John Daly
Absolut vodka + unsweet or sweet tea + lemonade
Backwoods Mimosa
J roget champagne + orange juice
Backwoods Sunrise
Jose cuervo + orange juice + grenadine + orange
Backwoods Mojo
Cruzan light rum + mint + blueberries or strawberries + lemonade + sprite + lime
Backwoods Bloody Mary
Absolut vodka + jimmy luv's bloody Mary mix + lime + lemon
Backwoods Transfusion
Absolut vodka + ginger ale + grape juice + lime juice
Backwoods Tea
Jose silver + pinnacle + beefeater + cruzan light + triple sec + sour + coke + lemon
Backwoods Margarita
1 Juan Blanco + simple syrup + lemon or lime juice + triple sec + lemon. Substitute for any tequila for $1 more
Backwoods Manhattan
Makers mark + bitters + sweet vermouth + cherry
Backwoods Old Fashion
Makers mark + bitters + sugar + orange + cherry
Liquor
Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
Vodka
Tequila
Beer & Wine
Draft Beers
Cans and Bottles
Premiums
Premium Buckets
Bud Zero (Non-Alcoholic)
Mango Cart
Stella Cidre
Angry Orchard
Modelo
Avery El Gose Session Sour
Avery White Rascal Belgium
Michelob Ultra
Elysian Contact Haze
Kona Big Wave Ale
Blue Moon
Boulevard Space Camper Ipa
Yuengling
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
Wine - White
Bay Fees
Tee Fees
Weekday Morning
Weekday Afternoon
Weekday Evening
Friday Morning
Friday Afternoon
Friday Evening
Saturday Morning
Saturday Afternoon
Saturday Evening
Sunday/Thursday Morning
Sunday/Thursday Afternoon
Sunday/Thursday Evening
Trackman Morning
Trackman Evening
Membership Fee
Golf Items
Merch
Membership
Clubs
Cleveland XL Driver
Cleveland XL Lite Driver
Srixon ZX7 Driver
Srixon ZX5 Driver
Cleveland XL Irons
Srixon ZX Individual Irons
Srixon ZX Fairway Wood
Srixon ZX Hybrid
Cleveland XL 3 Wood
Cleveland XL 5 Wood
Womens Bloom Putter
Srixon ZX 6 Piece Iron Set
Srixon ZX 7 Piece Iron Set
Srixon ZX 8 Piece Iron Set
Happy Hour
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
