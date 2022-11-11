Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Backyard Ale House

2,043 Reviews

$$

523 Linden St

Scranton, PA 18503

Order Again

Popular Items

Just-A-Chicken
Just-A-Burger
Turkey Burger

Starters

Chili - Cup (8oz)

Chili - Cup (8oz)

$5.50

Ground and diced beef, tomatoes, peppers, kidney beans, deglazed with Downtown Brown Ale, topped with grated aged cheddar & a dollop of sour cream.

Chili - Bowl (12oz)

$7.95

French Onion

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Beer battered chicken tenders served with honey mustard.

Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$7.95

House-cut potato chips with sour cream and house-made onion dip.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Four cheese-blend with Panko - simple and satisfying. 1/2 Pan has 10-12 portions as a side. Full Pan has 20-25 portions as a side.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.50

A spicy chicken and buffalo wing sauce dip topped bleu cheese crumbles.

House Cut Fries

$4.50

Fresh house-cut fries, fried then seasoned to perfection.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Onion Rings

$4.95

Beer battered and deep fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.95

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.50

Wings

Wings - Bone In

Wings - Bone In

$10.50

Eight Crispy Jumbo Wings, celery sticks, buffalo bleu cheese.

Boneless Bites

Boneless Bites

$9.95

Diced chicken, flour coated and deep-fried served with celery sticks, bleu cheese.

Plant Based Boneless Bites

$11.95

Salads

Seasonal Patio Salad

Seasonal Patio Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, apple slices, dried cranberries, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and apple vinaigrette dressing.

Ceasar - Full

Ceasar - Full

$9.95

Romaine, roasted garlic croutons, three cheese blend, creamy Caesar dressing.

Ceasar - Side

$4.95

House Salad - Full

$9.95

House Salad - Side

$4.95

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Burgers

Just-A-Burger

Just-A-Burger

$10.50

6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.95

6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.

Impossible Burger

$10.95

Turkey Burger

$10.95

Sammies

Nashville Chicken

$10.95

Chicken marinated in buttermilk, floured and fried. Covered in spicy cayenne-based sauce. Topped with sliced pickles and mayo.

Jerk Chicken Sammie

$11.95

Just-A-Chicken

$10.50

Fried or Grilled | Plain or Spicy. Lettuce, tomato & onion.

Backyard Philly

$10.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak topped ‘wit’ Backyard Cheddar Ale and served on a National Bakery Hoagie Roll. Add fried onions, mushrooms, and peppers.

Brisket Sammie

Brisket Sammie

$11.50

Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Pork butts rubbed with a house seasoning mix & slowly braised. Served with a sweet BBQ sauce.

Banjo Pig

$10.95

Pulled Pork, prosciutto, dill pickles, imported Swiss, Dijon mustard on a Ciabatta roll.

Shrimp & Chorizo Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Tacos

Flank Steak Tacos

$12.95

Grilled Flank Steak, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro & Lime

Vegetarian Tacos

$12.95

Ground Impossible Burger, Southwest Quinoa, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime.

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Chipotle Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime Sriracha Crema.

Smoked BBQ

Meats are smoked low & slow using regional hardwoods. *Items are cooked fresh daily and subject to availability. ** You may see a pink smoke ring around your meat, it’s just a product of the smoking process.

Baby Back Ribs- 1/4 Rack

$7.95

Baby Back Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$14.95

Baby Back Ribs - 3/4 Rack

$21.95

Baby Back Ribs - Full

$28.95

Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.95

8 Pack of our Smoked Wings with house dry rub.

Smoker Sampler

$21.95

Cornbread

$1.00

Snacks/Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.50

Fresh house-cut fries, fried then seasoned to perfection.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Onion Rings

$4.95

Beer battered and deep fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.95

Coated in Parmesan and fresh Dill, served with Ranch.

Basket Of Chips

$2.00

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Little Dippers - 2oz

$0.75

Big Dippers - 4oz

$1.50

Slaw

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft American pub fare. Huge selection of Craft beer. Craft cocktails. Downtown Scranton's largest patio dining space.

Website

Location

523 Linden St, Scranton, PA 18503

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Ale House image
Backyard Ale House image
Backyard Ale House image
Backyard Ale House image

