Seafood
Backyard Bayou - SJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
3210 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scott's Chowder House - - St. John
No Reviews
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurant