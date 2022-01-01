Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Backyard Bayou - SJ

review star

No reviews yet

3210 S White Rd

San Jose, CA 95148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp (lb)
COMBO #1
Garlic Noodles

A LA CARTE

Pick your Seafood. Pick your Sauce. Pick your Heat.

Shrimp (lb)

$16.00

Crawfish (lb) Fresh

$18.00

Clams (lb)

$16.00

Mussels (lb)

$16.00

Headless Shrimp (lb)

$18.00

Periwinkle (lb)

$16.00

King Crab Legs (lb)

$65.00

Lobster (whole)

$55.00

Whole Dungeness Crab

$55.00

Clean Crab

$60.00

Snowcrab Legs

$45.00

COMBO

COMBO #1

$50.00

COMBO #2

$79.00

COMBO #3

$108.00

RICE & NOODLES

Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Lobster Garlic Noodles

$32.00

Whole Crab Garlic Noodles

$45.00

Jambalaya

$16.00

Cajun Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

Sausage Rice Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$16.00

CRISPY BASKETS

Fried Shrimp (12) w/Fries

$14.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab (2) w/Fries

$16.00

Chicken Tenders (4) w/Fries

$10.00

Fried Fish (8) w/Fries

$14.00

Fried Oysters (12) w/Fries

$16.00

Po Boys & Rolls

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$17.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Catfish Po Boy

$15.00

Oyster Po Boy

$17.00

Chicken Tender Po Boy

$15.00

APPETIZERS

Clam Chowder

$8.00

GUMBO

$8.00

Raw Oysters (half dozen)

$15.00

Raw Oysters (dozen)

$22.00

Chicken wings (6)

$8.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Oysters (12)

$14.00

fried Shrimp (14)

$12.00

fried Fish (8)

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Fried Frog Legs

$16.00

CAJUN TACO (3)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Wrap (12)

$12.00

SIDES

Reg Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.00

Lemon Pepper Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Lobsters

$25.00

Extras

Boiled Potatoes (3PCS)

$3.00

Corn On The Cob (1PCS)

$1.00

Sausage Hotlinks (10 slices)

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Boiled Egg (2)

$3.00

Party Tray

Mac&Cheese Tray

$62.00

Garlic Noodle Tray

$35.00

Jambalaya Tray

$75.00

Po Boy Tray

$62.00

Cajun Fries Tray

$26.00

Clam Chowder

$62.00

Cajun Shrimp Fried Rice

$45.00

Happy hours

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST IPA

$3.50

APPERTIZERS

Clam Chowder

$5.00

GUMBO

$5.00

Raw Oysters

$9.00+

CHICKEN WINGS

$4.00+

Fried Calamari

$6.00

Fried Oysters (12)

$6.00

fried Shrimp (14)

$6.00

Fried Shrimp Wrap (12)

$6.00

fried Fish (8)

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fried Frog Legs (8)

$8.00

TACO (3) Fish

$6.00

TACO (3) Shrimps

$6.00

TACO (3) Oysters

$6.00

A LA CARTE PROMO

SHRIMP

$16.00

CRAWFISH

$16.00

CLAMS

$16.00

MUSSLES

$16.00

PERIWINKLES

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

3210 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95148

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Bayou image
Backyard Bayou image
Backyard Bayou image

Similar restaurants in your area

SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - St. John
orange starNo Reviews
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
326 Commercial St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
3155 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Curry Pizza House - San Jose (Evergreen)
orange star4.7 • 4,136
4035 Evergreen Village Sq (STE: 10) San Jose, CA 95135
View restaurantnext
24 Beach Hut Deli - 24 San Jose (Silver Creek)
orange star4.4 • 1,691
4878 San Felipe Rd San Jose, CA 95135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston