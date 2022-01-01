Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Mendel's Backyard BBQ

1,290 Reviews

$$$

9472 HARDING AVE

SURFSIDE, FL 33154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Poppers
BBQ Burger
The Backyard Cobb

Small Plates

BBQ Sundae.

$18.00

Layered Slaw, Mendel's Beans, BBQ Beef & Crispy Onions.

Brisket Truffle Poutine

$26.00

Fries, Mushroom Truffle Sauce, Smoked Brisket.

Chicken Poppers

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Lightly Smoked & Fried Wings

Chili & Chips

$17.00

Dirty Fries

$26.00

Fries, Chopped Smoked Brisket, BBQ Aoli.

Mendel's Championship Beans

$16.00

BBQ Baked Beans, Smoked Beef, Touch of Heat.

Sausage Duo

$18.00

Sausage of the Day & Sweet Italian Sausage with Peppers, Onion, Kraut.

Chicken Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Pico Fries

$22.00

Fries Covered with Pico de Gallo, Chopped smoked Chicken, Avocado, Sriracha, Garlic Aoli.

Katie's Krazy Fries

$26.00

Macho Nacho

$24.00Out of stock

Pulled Brisket Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Cancun Sizzler Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Vacation In Paris

$27.00Out of stock

Cancun Streets

$37.00Out of stock

Haitian Bouillon

$9.00Out of stock

Short Ribs & Grit

$45.00Out of stock

Salads

The Backyard Cobb

$28.00

Grilled Chicken, Beef Bacon, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Fire Roasted Corn & Peppers, Romaine.

Caesar

$14.00

Sides

Green Beans

$8.00

House Cut Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Creamy Cole Slaw

$8.00

Grilled Corn

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Bun

$2.00

Pickles

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Corn Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$22.00

Smoked Pull Beef, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions.

BBQ Burger

$26.00

Burger Topped With Pulled Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions.

Classic Beef Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

The Works Burger

$26.00

Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Beef Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato.

The Plain Burger

$18.00

Hot Dog

$14.00

Big Ol Pastrami Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$24.00Out of stock

Supper Plates

Crispy BBQ Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$28.00

Chicken Breast, Side Mushroom Truffle Gravy.

Grilled Boneless Rib Eye Steak

$60.00

16 OZ American Beef.

Pulled Smoked Beef

$36.00

The Schnitzel

$28.00

Smoker

All Out Smoker Platter (Dino)

$200.00Out of stock

Back Ribs, Dino Rib, Quarter pound Burnt Ends, Quarter pound Smoked Brisket, KC Smoked Chicken.

Back Ribs

$50.00

Burnt Ends

$36.00

Half pound of tender, juicy pieces of brisket points, A signature KC BBQ dish, (nothing burnt about it)

Combo Platter

$80.00

Quarter pound Burnt Ends, Quarter pound Smoked Brisket, Rack of Back Ribs.

Combo Platter Dino

$100.00Out of stock

Combo Platter Veal

$100.00

Dinosaur Beef Short Rib

$75.00Out of stock

KC Half Chicken

$28.00

Juicy, just the right amount of smoke. BBQ sauce on the side.

Smoked Brisket

$36.00

Smoked for Approximately 10 Hours & Sliced to Order

Veal Ribs

$58.00

Fatty, Tasty, Smokey Goodness.

Smoked Boneless Short Rib

$60.00Out of stock

Smoked Pastrami

$34.00Out of stock

Catering 9/13 Pan Takeout

9/13 Pan Poppers

$85.00

9/13 Pan Sliced Brisket (4 LBS)

$176.00

9/13 Pan Burnt Ends (4 LB)

$176.00

9/13 Pan Pulled Beef (4Pounds)

$160.00

9/13 Pan Wings

$70.00

9/13 Pan Fries

$35.00

9/13 Pan Ceasasr

$50.00

9/13 Pan Green Beans

$45.00

9/13 Pan Backribs

$200.00

Soda

20oz Coke

$3.50

20oz Diet Coke

$3.50

20oz Sprite

$3.50

20oz Sprite Zero

$3.50Out of stock

20oz Fanta

$3.50

20oz Coke Zero

$3.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

20 Oz Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi

$3.00

Diet Lemon

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award Winning BBQ !!

Website

Location

9472 HARDING AVE, SURFSIDE, FL 33154

Directions

Gallery
Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew image
Banner pic
Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Street Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
9460 HARDING AVENUE SURFSIDE, FL 33154
View restaurantnext
Drinking Pig BBQ - 845 NE 151 St
orange star5.0 • 43
845 NE 151 street Miami, FL 33162
View restaurantnext
Hometown Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
1200 NW 22nd Street Miami, FL 33142
View restaurantnext
Scruby's BBQ - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
251 N.University Dr Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Davie
orange star4.2 • 1,851
5989 S. University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Bird Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,275
11575 SW 40th St Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SURFSIDE

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SURFSIDE
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston