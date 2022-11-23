Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Backyard Bowls Motor Way - Downtown SB

2,251 Reviews

$

331 Motor Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Bowl
Island Bowl
Power Bowl

Backyard Bowls

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 510

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 430

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 580

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

$15.50

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey Calorie count for large size is 720

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$12.00

Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 420

Warrior Bowl

Warrior Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 700

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$13.00

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 660

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen

Supergreen Smoothie

Supergreen Smoothie

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey

Hercules Smoothie

Hercules Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey

Blue Moon Smoothie

Blue Moon Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey

Golden Lion Smoothie

Golden Lion Smoothie

$11.00

Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk, Lion's Mane, Ashwaganda, Turmeric, Cardamom, Ginger, Bee Pollen, Honey

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Cardamom Ashwaganda, Vanilla, Cashew Mylk, Coconut Mylk, Chia Seeds, Bee Pollen, Honey

Mint Chip Mantra

Mint Chip Mantra

$11.00

Hemp mylk, banana, spinach, fresh mint, dates, almond butter, Four Sigmatic Protein, vanilla, cacao nibs, honey

Dune Day Crusher

Dune Day Crusher

$11.00

Cashew mylk, Dune cold brew, banana, peanut butter, dates, Mikuna chocho protein, cinnamon, cacao nibs, cocoa powder

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

Almond Butter, Local Berry Preserves, Coconut Yogurt, Blueberry, Bee Pollen

Avo + Egg

Avo + Egg

$12.00

organic egg, avocado, harissa, red onion, sprouts, flake salt

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Plant-based Coconut Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Spartan Museli

Spartan Museli

$9.00

Rolled Oats, Almonds, Flax Seed, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Coconut Flakes - All Soaked in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hemp Seed, Honey

Beverages

Better Booch - Golden Pear

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50
Better Booch - Morning Glory

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$1.99+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Dune Coffee

Dune Coffee

$3.00+
Guayaki - Yerba Mate

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50
Harmless Coconut Water

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+
Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99
Health Ade - Pomegranate

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.65

Juice, 16 oz cup

$2.50

Juice, 20 oz cup

$2.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Mylk, 16 oz cup

$3.00

Mylk, 20 oz cup

$3.50
Olipop - Root Beer

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49
Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Path Water

$2.25+
Sanzo - Lychee

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99
Sanzo - Mango

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99
Tepache - Blue - Original

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99
Tepache - Red - Picante

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99
Tepache - White - Traditional

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99
Vive - Electro Restore

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99
Vive - Immunity Boost

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99
Vive - Wellness Rescue

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99
Vybes - Blueberry Mint

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99
Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Grab 'n Go

Bites of Luv - Chocolate Chip

Bites of Luv - Chocolate Chip

$2.99
Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Honey Mama's - Oregon Mint

$3.99+
Honey Mama's - Original Dutch

Honey Mama's - Original Dutch

$3.99+

La Reina Honey

$16.95

Ocean Ranch Organics Pepitas (Santa Barbara stores only)

$4.99
Rusty's Chips

Rusty's Chips

$2.99

Vamos Coconut

$2.99

Vamos Hibiscus

$2.99
Vamos Passionfruit

Vamos Passionfruit

$2.99

Just Fruit

$4.00

Just Granola

$3.00

Custom bowl or smoothie

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$13.80
Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$10.00

Miscellaneous

Banana

$1.00

Just Fruit

$4.00

Just Granola

$3.00

Juice, 16 oz cup

$2.50

Juice, 20 oz cup

$2.50

Mylk, 16 oz cup

$3.00

Mylk, 20 oz cup

$3.50

Just Gluten-free Granola

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Location

331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Bowls image
Backyard Bowls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Savoy Cafe & Deli
orange star4.5 • 564
24 W. Figueroa St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - State Street
orange starNo Reviews
508 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Altos Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 271
318 N Milpas St Santa Barbara, CA 93103
View restaurantnext
4 Eggs & Pizza - Victoria Court
orange star4.9 • 56
1221 State St #10 Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1324 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Montecito
orange starNo Reviews
1187 Coast Village Road Montecito, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - 3130 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,111
3130 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston