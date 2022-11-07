Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Backyard Bowls DTLA - 801 S. Hope Street

2,050 Reviews

$

801 S. Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Berry Bowl
Power Bowl
Island Bowl

Backyard Bowls

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 510

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 430

$13.00

Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 580

$15.50

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey Calorie count for large size is 720

$12.00

Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 420

$13.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 700

$13.00

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 660

Smoothies

$10.00

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey

$10.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey

$10.00

Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey

$11.00

Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk, Lion's Mane, Ashwaganda, Turmeric, Cardamom, Ginger, Bee Pollen, Honey

$10.00

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Cardamom Ashwaganda, Vanilla, Cashew Mylk, Coconut Mylk, Chia Seeds, Bee Pollen, Honey

$11.00

Hemp mylk, banana, spinach, fresh mint, dates, almond butter, Four Sigmatic Protein, vanilla, cacao nibs, honey

$11.00

Cashew mylk, Dune cold brew, banana, peanut butter, dates, Mikuna chocho protein, cinnamon, cacao nibs, cocoa powder

Toasts

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime

$9.00

Almond Butter, Local Berry Preserves, Coconut Yogurt, Blueberry, Bee Pollen

$12.00

organic egg, avocado, harissa, red onion, sprouts, flake salt

Breakfast Bowls

$9.00

Plant-based Coconut Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

$9.00

Rolled Oats, Almonds, Flax Seed, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Coconut Flakes - All Soaked in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hemp Seed, Honey

Beverages

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50
$5.00
$3.00+

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99
$4.65

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Path Water

$2.25+

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49
$3.00+
$5.00
$4.65

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50

Boxed Water

$1.99+

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99

Little West - Celery

$6.49Out of stock

Little West - Gold 'N Greens

$6.49Out of stock

Little West - Orange

$6.49Out of stock

Little West - Quench

$6.49Out of stock

Little West Juice

$7.50Out of stock

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Path Water

$2.25+

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Grab 'n Go

Bites of Luv - Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Honey Mama's - Oregon Mint

$3.99+

Honey Mama's - Original Dutch

$3.99+

La Reina Honey

$16.95

Ocean Ranch Organics Pepitas (Santa Barbara stores only)

$4.99

Rusty's Chips

$2.99

Vamos Coconut

$2.99

Vamos Hibiscus

$2.99

Vamos Passionfruit

$2.99

Custom bowl or smoothie

$13.80
$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

801 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

