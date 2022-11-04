Backyard Bowls Santa Monica - 7th & Arizona
2,175 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
Location
1317 7th Street Unit A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heroic Italian Santa Monica
No Reviews
514-516 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant