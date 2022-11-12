Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake 3504 W. Sunset Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

3504 W. Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Bowl
Power Bowl
Island Bowl

Backyard Bowls

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 510

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 430

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 580

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

$15.50

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey Calorie count for large size is 720

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$12.00

Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 420

Warrior Bowl

Warrior Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 700

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$13.00

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 660

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen

Supergreen Smoothie

Supergreen Smoothie

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey

Hercules Smoothie

Hercules Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey

Blue Moon Smoothie

Blue Moon Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey

Golden Lion Smoothie

Golden Lion Smoothie

$11.00

Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk, Lion's Mane, Ashwaganda, Turmeric, Cardamom, Ginger, Bee Pollen, Honey

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Cardamom Ashwaganda, Vanilla, Cashew Mylk, Coconut Mylk, Chia Seeds, Bee Pollen, Honey

Mint Chip Mantra

Mint Chip Mantra

$11.00

Hemp mylk, banana, spinach, fresh mint, dates, almond butter, Four Sigmatic Protein, vanilla, cacao nibs, honey

Dune Day Crusher

Dune Day Crusher

$11.00

Cashew mylk, Dune cold brew, banana, peanut butter, dates, Mikuna chocho protein, cinnamon, cacao nibs, cocoa powder

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

Almond Butter, Local Berry Preserves, Coconut Yogurt, Blueberry, Bee Pollen

Avo + Egg

Avo + Egg

$12.00

organic egg, avocado, harissa, red onion, sprouts, flake salt

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Plant-based Coconut Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Spartan Museli

Spartan Museli

$9.00

Rolled Oats, Almonds, Flax Seed, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Coconut Flakes - All Soaked in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hemp Seed, Honey

Beverages

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Dune Coffee

Dune Coffee

$3.00+

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+Out of stock

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50Out of stock

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50Out of stock

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.65

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Path Water

$2.25+Out of stock

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49
Grab 'n Go

Bites of Luv - Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Honey Mama's - Oregon Mint

$3.99+

Honey Mama's - Original Dutch

$3.99+

La Reina Honey

$16.95Out of stock

Ocean Ranch Organics Pepitas (Santa Barbara stores only)

$4.99

Rusty's Chips

$2.99

Vamos Coconut

$2.99

Vamos Hibiscus

$2.99

Vamos Passionfruit

$2.99

Custom bowl or smoothie

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$13.80
Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Location

3504 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake image
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake image
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake image

