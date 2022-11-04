Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Backyard Bowls - Studio City 12080 Ventura Place

review star

No reviews yet

12080 Ventura Place

Studio City, CA 91604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Berry Bowl
Island Bowl
Hercules Smoothie

Backyard Bowls

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 510

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$10.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 430

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 580

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)

$15.50

Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey Calorie count for large size is 720

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$12.00

Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 420

Warrior Bowl

Warrior Bowl

$13.00

Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 700

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$13.00

Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey Calorie count for regular size is 660

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen

Supergreen Smoothie

Supergreen Smoothie

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey

Hercules Smoothie

Hercules Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey

Blue Moon Smoothie

Blue Moon Smoothie

$10.00

Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey

Golden Lion Smoothie

Golden Lion Smoothie

$11.00

Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk, Lion's Mane, Ashwaganda, Turmeric, Cardamom, Ginger, Bee Pollen, Honey

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

Blueberry Fields Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Cardamom Ashwaganda, Vanilla, Cashew Mylk, Coconut Mylk, Chia Seeds, Bee Pollen, Honey

Mint Chip Mantra

Mint Chip Mantra

$11.00

Hemp mylk, banana, spinach, fresh mint, dates, almond butter, Four Sigmatic Protein, vanilla, cacao nibs, honey

Dune Day Crusher

Dune Day Crusher

$11.00

Cashew mylk, Dune cold brew, banana, peanut butter, dates, Mikuna chocho protein, cinnamon, cacao nibs, cocoa powder

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

Almond Butter, Local Berry Preserves, Coconut Yogurt, Blueberry, Bee Pollen

Avo + Egg

Avo + Egg

$12.00

organic egg, avocado, harissa, red onion, sprouts, flake salt

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Plant-based Coconut Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Spartan Museli

Spartan Museli

$9.00

Rolled Oats, Almonds, Flax Seed, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Coconut Flakes - All Soaked in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hemp Seed, Honey

Beverages

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Dune Coffee

Dune Coffee

$3.00+

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.65

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Path Water

$2.25+

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49
Dune Coffee

Dune Coffee

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.65

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

Better Booch - Golden Pear

$4.50

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.50

Boxed Water

$1.99+

Guayaki - Yerba Mate

$2.99+

Guayaki Spark - Classic Gold

$3.50

Guayaki Spark - Lima Limon

$3.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$2.95+

Health Ade - Ginger-Lemon

$4.99

Health Ade - Pomegranate

$4.99

Little West - Celery

$6.49

Little West - Gold 'N Greens

$6.49

Little West - Orange

$6.49

Little West - Quench

$6.49

Little West Juice

$7.50

Olipop - Root Beer

$2.49

Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla

$2.49

Path Water

$2.25+

Sanzo - Lychee

$2.99

Sanzo - Mango

$2.99

Tepache - Blue - Original

$3.99

Tepache - Red - Picante

$3.99

Tepache - White - Traditional

$3.99

Vive - Electro Restore

$3.99

Vive - Immunity Boost

$3.99

Vive - Wellness Rescue

$3.99

Vybes - Blueberry Mint

$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Grab 'n Go

Bites of Luv - Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Honey Mama's - Oregon Mint

$3.99+

Honey Mama's - Original Dutch

$3.99+

La Reina Honey

$16.95

Ocean Ranch Organics Pepitas (Santa Barbara stores only)

$4.99

Rusty's Chips

$2.99

Vamos Coconut

$2.99

Vamos Hibiscus

$2.99

Vamos Passionfruit

$2.99

Custom bowl or smoothie

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$13.80
Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12080 Ventura Place, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Bowls - Studio City image
Backyard Bowls - Studio City image
Backyard Bowls - Studio City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove - 8303 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.7 • 4,687
8303 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Melrose Bite - 7801 Melrose Ave #1a
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1550 N. Vine Street Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Century City
orange starNo Reviews
10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1383 Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
10216 Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Studio City

Laurel Tavern
orange star4.2 • 3,810
11938 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Spitz - Studio City
orange star4.6 • 3,722
3737 Cahuenga Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Studio City
orange star4.5 • 1,294
13029 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Vitello's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 866
4349 Tujunga Ave Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Rouge
orange star4.1 • 735
11282 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Studio City
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston