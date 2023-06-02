Backyard Burgers and Wings 5 Provident Way

Restaurant info

While we don’t have a back yard, we have a side yard patio, and boy—do we have burgers and wings! Owner Shane Pine is really proud of the smash burgers: “It’s the high heat, searing the burger on a flat top and getting that carmelized crust…” mmmmmm mmmmmm We also have a full bar – including offerings from Four Pines Brewing Company, just down the road in Hampton. So head here for the side yard patio, the cozy bar, the burgers, the wings, the apps and because the feeling of kicking back in your back yard should never be too far away.