Backyard Burgers and Wings 5 Provident Way

review star

No reviews yet

5 Provident Way

Seabrook, NH 03874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Full Menu

Snacks

Nachos

$16.00

Choice of chicken, shaved steak, or ground beef; with cheese, pico de gallo, and white queso sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with ranch

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

Housemade guacamole with tortilla chips

Cauliflower

$12.00

Fresh cauliflower fried or grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Cream cheese and served with chipotle aioli

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.00

With a garlic honey drizzle and scallion over a bed of arugula

Soft Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Two pretzels with white queso dip or cheese sauce

Poutine Fry Chips

$12.00

House specialty fry chips, cheese curds, and gravy with scallions

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Fried tater tots, bacon, and cheese sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Fried tomatoes on a bed of arugula with goat cheese and chipotle aioli

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand-tossed fried chicken strips and choice of sauce

Quesadilla

$14.00

Blend of cheese, pico de gallo, sautéed onions, and peppers. Choice of shaved steak, grilled chicken, to ground beef

Burgers

BYOB

$12.00

Our signature patties are seasoned and flame grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion upon request

The Classic

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese

American

$11.00

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, with special sauce

The Backyard

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ

The Leo

$12.00

Sauteed onions, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ sauce

Philly

$12.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese sauce

Hawaiian

$12.00

Pepper jack, grilled pineapple, bacon, and teriyaki aioli

Taco

$12.00

Cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

The Goddess

$12.00

Arugula, guacamole, red onion, and goat cheese

The Big Italian

$14.00

Pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Black bean patty, guacamole, sauteed onions, and pepper jack cheese

The Nuclear Brook Tower

$13.00

Ghost pepper cheese, onion rings, jalapeños, and BBQ sauce

Single Famous Back Yard Smash Burgers

$7.00

Angus ground beef, smashed onto a seasoned and buttered hot griddle, cooked until the edges are crispy and the juices are bubbling. Served with American cheese. These 4 ounces of burgers are loaded with flavor you'll love!

Double Famous Back Yard Smash Burgers

$10.00

Angus ground beef, smashed onto a seasoned and buttered hot griddle, cooked until the edges are crispy and the juices are bubbling. Served with American cheese. These 4 ounces of burgers are loaded with flavor you'll love!

Triple Famous Back Yard Smash Burgers

$13.00

Angus ground beef, smashed onto a seasoned and buttered hot griddle, cooked until the edges are crispy and the juices are bubbling. Served with American cheese. These 4 ounces of burgers are loaded with flavor you'll love!

Wings

Small Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Large Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Extra Large Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$24.00

Party Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$30.00

Small Boneless Tenders

$9.00

Large Boneless Tenders

$13.00

Extra Large Boneless Tenders

$17.00

Party Boneless Tenders

$21.00

Sandwiches and Subs

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken, tomato, lettuce, red onions, and chipotle aioli

The Fenway

$12.00

Italian sausage, grilled peppers, and onions, and cheese sauce on a sub roll

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.00

Shaved steak, sautéed peppers, and onions, melted provolone cheese, on a sub roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

Smash burger patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and diced pickles, on a sub roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Provolone cheese, on a sub roll fried chicken fingers, and housemade marinara sauce

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and onions, with a choice of cheese and sauce

Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onions, with a choice of cheese and sauce

Pulled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Pulled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red onion, basil mayo, and flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Pulled chicken, caesar dressing, croutons, and flour tortilla

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Shaved steak, sautéed peppers, and onions, mayo, melted provolone cheese, and flour tortilla

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.00

Smash burger patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, diced pickles, and flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, and creamy ranch sauce, flour tortilla

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

BBQ chicken tenders, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and flour tortilla

Pepperoni and Steak Wrap

$12.00

Shaved steak, pepperoni, sautéed onions, mayo, melted provolone cheese, and flour tortilla

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, celery, red onions, assorted cherry tomatoes, and sunflower seeds, with a lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Caprese Bowl

$12.00

Assorted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, fresh basil over mixed greens with basil vinaigrette, and balsamic glaze

Summer Salad Bowl

$15.00

Vegetable quinoa blend with cucumber, red onion, goat cheese, and sunflower seeds, with a lemon vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kids Smash with Cheese

$9.00

Kids Smash No Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Only includes the tortilla wrap and cheese with the option of adding protein for an upcharge

Sides

Side Backyard House Fries

$5.00

Side Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Desserts

Fried Cinnamon Buns

$9.00

Two fried cinnamon buns topped with house-made icing and caramel

Heather's Homemade Brownie

$9.00

Our own oven-baked brownie is served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Donut Special

$9.00

Two donuts served with ice cream

Kids Brownie

$4.00

A scoop of ice cream and a square of Heathers Homemade Brownie

Misc

Double Angus Beef

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Lemon-Lime

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Blueberry

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Water

Bottles

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle Mountain Dew

$3.50

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.50

Bottle Gingerale

$3.50

Bottle Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle Orange

$3.50

Bottle Pepsi Vanilla

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Energy

Redbull

$4.00

Kids

Kids Bev

$2.50

Free Kids Bev w/ Meal

Float

Cola Float

$5.00

Blueberry Float

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

DCF Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

While we don’t have a back yard, we have a side yard patio, and boy—do we have burgers and wings! Owner Shane Pine is really proud of the smash burgers: “It’s the high heat, searing the burger on a flat top and getting that carmelized crust…” mmmmmm mmmmmm We also have a full bar – including offerings from Four Pines Brewing Company, just down the road in Hampton. So head here for the side yard patio, the cozy bar, the burgers, the wings, the apps and because the feeling of kicking back in your back yard should never be too far away.

Location

5 Provident Way, Seabrook, NH 03874

Directions

