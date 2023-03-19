Backyard Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Making delicious and healthy meals don’t have to be impossible. But it is our mission. Bringing great meals to your door when you don’t have the time or energy.
Location
12867 Sw 134th Ter, Miami, FL 33186
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isla Del Encanto - 12850 Southwest 120th Street
No Reviews
12850 Southwest 120th Street Miami, FL 33186
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant