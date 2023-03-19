Restaurant header imageView gallery

Backyard Cantina

12867 Sw 134th Ter

Miami, FL 33186

Popular Items

Build your own Bowl
Panko Crusted Salmon
Creamy Couscous


Bowls

Build your own Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Extras

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Cilantro and citrus blended and mixed with white rice.

Lemon Parsley Brown Rice

$5.00

Citrus flavors mixed with brown rice.

Vegan Caesar Salad

$5.00

Leafy greens chopped, tossed in a vegan Caesar dressing and topped with a gluten free toasted panko.

Lemon Honey Arugula Salad

$5.00

Arugula spring mix with tomatoes, sliced parm and toasted sunflower seeds. All tossed in a lemon honey vinaigrette.

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted potatoes tossed in a seasoned garlic butter.

Panko Cheesy Pasta

$5.00

Pasta mixed with a cheese sauce and topped with toasted panko crust.

Creamy Couscous

$5.00

Couscous mixed with vegetables and topped with a creamy sauce.

Garbanzo Stew

$5.00

Chickpeas stewed with vegetable broth and mixed with seasoning and vegetables.

Garlic Parm Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Roasted broccoli tossed in minced garlic and parm cheese.

Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet and savory roasted sweet potatoes.

Rosemary Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Seasoned mushroom mixed with rosemary.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Charred Churrasco

$8.00

Panko Crusted Salmon

$9.00

Turkey Meatballs with White Sauce

$6.00

Lemon Garlic Aioli

Lemony and garlic sauce

Vegan Caesar Dressing

Vegan based Caesar dressing

Avocado Crema

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Lemon and honey dressing

Homemade Hot Sauce

Peppers and tomatoes spicy sauce

Chimichurri

Cilantro, red onions and chili pepper chimichurri

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making delicious and healthy meals don’t have to be impossible. But it is our mission. Bringing great meals to your door when you don’t have the time or energy.

Location

12867 Sw 134th Ter, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

