Backyard Grill

Order Again

appetizers

Brisket or pulled pork. Shredded smoked cheddar on 12’ inch chipotle tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Brisket or pulled pork. Fresh tortilla chips topped with shredded smoked cheddar, white queso cheese, tomatoes onions, jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.

4 piece chicken strips

$10.99

Pretzel crusted chicken strips served with French fries.

quesadilla

$11.99

Brisket or pulled pork. Shredded smoked cheddar on 12’ inch chipotle tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.

smoked salmon dip & chips

$7.99

Our house smoked salmon mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, Worchester sauce, minced chives and lemon zest served with tortilla chips.

wings

$14.99

Our wings are smoked and then deep fried. served plain or sauced with our signature BBQ or Nashville hot sauce

steamer clams

steamer clams

$14.99

Served with butter and lemon

steamed shrimp

$12.99+

Our peel and eat shrimp are steamed and tossed in old bay seasoning. Served with lemon and butter

Meat sampler platter

$28.99

1/2 lb. pulled pork, 1/2 lb. brisket ends, 1/2 lb. sausage, 3 bone St. Louis ribs

steamed muscles

steamed muscles

$14.99

Served with butter and lemon

Calamari rings

$10.99

Lightly battered and fried. Served with spicy garlic pepper sauce.

pulled pork sliders

$7.99

JUBILEE CHEESE NACHOS

$6.00

soups & salads

classic ceasar

$9.99

Crispy romaine tossed in Ceasar dressing with a parmesan, Romano, asiago cheese blend and croutons. Add smoked salmon 3.00. Add shrimp. 3.00

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$13.99

Crisp salad blend with smoked salmon, egg, brisket, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, cumbers. served with your choice of dressing

brisket chili

$5.99+

Our house made chili is thick and hearty, made with our smoked brisket ends

seafood dinners

cod & chips

cod & chips

$16.99

Our English style 10oz cod lightly battered and deep fried. Served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, and hushpuppies

halibut & chips

halibut & chips

$14.99

3 pieces of our halibut Lightly battered and served with hushpuppies, coleslaw, French fries, tartar sauce and lemon

grilled salmon

grilled salmon

$18.99

Our salmon filet is charbroiled to perfection. Served on a lemon dill aioli with two sides of your choice and hushpuppies.

Rainier Captains Platter

Rainier Captains Platter

$19.99

Our take on this classic. Our house fried halibut fillet, oysters, prawns, calamari rings, house coleslaw, French fries, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon

Admirals Platter

$21.99

10 oz. cod lightly battered and fried. Served with prawns, oysters and our house coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and hushpuppies

fried catfish

$17.99

Seasoned and fried catfish fillet served with French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar sauce and lemon regular or Cajun

sandwiches

Piled high on ciabatta with caramelized onions, and banana peppers.

Po Boy

$15.49

Your choice of shrimp, oyster, or catfish, seasoned, lightly battered, and fried, served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and our garlic pepper sauce. With one side of your choice.

brisket sandwich

brisket sandwich

$15.99

Our smoked brisked ends, grilled and piled high, topped with caramelized smoked onions and our house BBQ sauce. Served on grilled ciabatta bread.

smoked sausage sandwich

$12.99

Piled high on ciabatta with caramelized onions, and banana peppers.

pulled pork sandwich

$14.99

Our house smoked pulled pork on a grilled roll, topped with our house slaw, onion tanglers and our house BBQ sauce.

prime rib dip

$14.99

Our house smoked prime rib. Thinly sliced & piled on our grilled ciabatta roll, topped with caramelized smoked onions and white queso. Served with au jus.

Main street burrito

$14.99

12-inch chipotle tortilla, stuffed with pulled pork, smoked sausage, house coleslaw, smoked cheddar, white queso cheese and our house BBQ sauce

Dinners

Dinners include two sides of your choice

St. Louis Ribs

$19.00+

Seasoned with our house rub. Smoked slow and low for fall off the bone ribs. 1/2 rack or full rack

Mountain Beef Ribs

Mountain Beef Ribs

$10.99

Seasoned with our house rub, smoked slow and low for a tender slab of beef. 1-2 lb average - price changes depending on market prices

pulled pork dinner

$16.99

Our pork is seasoned with our rub and slow smoked until tender, served with sauce on the side.

1/2 chicken

1/2 chicken

$14.99

Seasoned and then smoked and topped with a house glaze of honey, lemon juice, and brown sugar. Melt In your mouth delicious.

smoked sausage dinner

$14.99

Our House Smoked Sausage is served with two sides of your choice

Porkys pork chops

Porkys pork chops

$18.99

2 8oz porterhouse porkchops, season and grilled. Served with 2 sides of your choice and applesauce.

Steaks & burgers

Steaks and burgers are cooked just the way you like it on an open flame. Steaks include two sides of your choice; Option to add shrimp to any steak, Burgers include one side of your choice. Add our house made bacon jam to any burger for 99¢.

Porterhouse

$28.99

16oz porterhouse steak, grilled over an open flame any way you like it. Topped with garlic butter and served with two sides of your choice.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$21.99+

12 or 20 oz choice ribeye, cut in house, seasoned, and grilled over an open flame to perfection. Topped with garlic butter and served with 2 sides of your choice. add shrimp 6.00

Classic Hamburger

$9.99

7oz special blend patties charbroiled just the way you like it. Topped with lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served on a glossy burger bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

7oz special blend patties charbroiled just the way you like it. Topped with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served on a glossy burger bun

western BBQ burger

western BBQ burger

$12.99

7oz. burger charbroiled and topped with our house smoked cheddar, bacon, grilled smoked onions, and our house signature BBQ sauce.

The Backyard Burger

$15.99

2 7oz patties. Charbroiled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. On a glossy burger bun.

The Beast Burger

The Beast Burger

$14.99

Our feature burger! An 8 oz patty - mix of 25% bison, 25% wagyu beef, 25% New Zealand elk, and 25% wild boar. Topped with 2 strips of hardwood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and bacon jam.

Family Meal

Small Family Meal

$42.99

1lb pulled pork, 1lb sausage,1b brisket ends, 2 large sides, 2 cornbread.

Large Family Meal

Large Family Meal

$79.99

1/2Chicken, 1-1/2 lb pulled pork, 1-1/2 lb sausage, 1-1/2 lb. brisket ends. 4 large sides, 4 cornbread.

by the pound

Pound pulled pork

$16.00

Pound 1/2 chicken

$10.00

Pound house smoked sausage

$12.00

Pound brisket ends

$17.00

Pound bbq beans

$4.00

Pound coleslaw

$3.00

Pound potato salad

$3.00

Pound green beans

$4.00

Pound okra

$3.00

Pound smoked mac & cheese

$4.00

Kids

Kids meals are served with French Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Kids cheeseburger

$6.99

kids corndog

$4.99

Kids chicken strips

$5.49

kids pulled pork

$5.99

kids halibut & chips

$6.49

UNDER $12

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.49

Backyard Brisket Salad

$11.49

Chicken Bacon Avocado Ranch Salad

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Cranberry-walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.49

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss & Bacon Burger

$11.99

specials

brisket dinner

brisket dinner

$19.99

Our Brisket is tender and Juicy, Seasoned with our championship rub, then smoked slow and low for 14 hours. Served with two sides of your choice. Available on Thursdays only

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$12.99

Our Smoked Meatloaf is served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy, plus one side of your choice. Sundays only

Father's day special

$27.99

sides

Southern Green beans

$2.99

smoked bbq beans

$3.99

french fries

$3.99

House smoked mac & cheese

$4.99

House Coleslaw

$1.99

Corn on the cob

$1.99

potato salad

$2.99

fried okra

$2.99

hush puppies

$2.99

baked potato

$2.49

loaded baked potato

$3.48

sweet baked potato

$3.49

veggies

$2.99

cornbread

$2.99

house side salad

$2.49

Truffle parmesan fries

$4.99

drinks

soda

$2.49+

lemonade

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Kids lemonade

$2.99

iced tea

$3.99

sweet tea

$3.99

apple juice

$2.50

orange juice

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.29+

grapefruit juice

$2.50

tomato juice

$2.95+

coffee

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

milk

$1.99+

chocolate milk

$2.99+

Desserts

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Chocolate Finale Cake

$4.29

Fudge Lava Cake

$4.29

Pineapple upside down cake

$4.29

Red velvet cake

$4.29

Carmel apple pie

$4.29

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.29

Boston Cream pie

$4.29

Coconut Cream pie

$4.29

Chocolate Cream pie

$4.29

Lemon Bar

$3.29

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29

Carmel Fudge cheesecake

$5.29

Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$5.29

Sunday Brunch

2 Egg Breakfast

$9.99

2 Eggs Breakfast w/Meat

$11.49

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

French Toast & Eggs

$11.49

Main Street Slam

$11.99

Full Stack

$6.99

Short Stack

$5.49

Steak & Eggs

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.49

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$12.99

Brisket Omelet

$12.99

Brisket Chili Omelet

$12.99

Hangover Special

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.49

4 sausage

$4.29

4 bacon

$4.26

ham steak

$6.99

Toast

$2.49

1 biscuit w/ gravy

$3.79

1 Pancake

$2.19

side hashbrowns

$2.89

Side Home Fries

$2.89

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Avovado

$1.69

Taco Tuesday

Traditional Beef Tacos

$5.00

Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Mexican Street Tacos

$7.00

Shrimp Tacos

$8.00

Fish Tacos

$6.00

Cajun Fish Tacos

$7.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$9.00

Apple Pork Belly Tacos

$9.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.00

Brisket Tacos

$9.00

Ribeye Tacos

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$8.00

$4 Margarita

$4.00

Italian Night

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

shrimp & clam linguine

$16.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Steak Pizzaiola

$18.99

Pesto Pasta

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon & Broccoli Tortellini

$16.49

Parmesan Chicken

$14.99

Shrimp Tortellini

$15.99

Chicken & Shrimp Carbonara

$15.99

Lasagna

$11.99

Italian Night Sides & Desserts

Soup

$2.99+

side salad

$1.99

side Cesar salad

$2.49

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Full Ceasar Salad

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cannoli

$6.99

Bottle Wine

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

216 West Main Avenue, Morton, WA 98356

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Grill image
Backyard Grill image

