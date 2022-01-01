Backyard Grill
216 West Main Avenue
Morton, WA 98356
appetizers
Nachos
Brisket or pulled pork. Fresh tortilla chips topped with shredded smoked cheddar, white queso cheese, tomatoes onions, jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
4 piece chicken strips
Pretzel crusted chicken strips served with French fries.
quesadilla
Brisket or pulled pork. Shredded smoked cheddar on 12’ inch chipotle tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
smoked salmon dip & chips
Our house smoked salmon mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, Worchester sauce, minced chives and lemon zest served with tortilla chips.
wings
Our wings are smoked and then deep fried. served plain or sauced with our signature BBQ or Nashville hot sauce
steamer clams
Served with butter and lemon
steamed shrimp
Our peel and eat shrimp are steamed and tossed in old bay seasoning. Served with lemon and butter
Meat sampler platter
1/2 lb. pulled pork, 1/2 lb. brisket ends, 1/2 lb. sausage, 3 bone St. Louis ribs
steamed muscles
Served with butter and lemon
Calamari rings
Lightly battered and fried. Served with spicy garlic pepper sauce.
pulled pork sliders
JUBILEE CHEESE NACHOS
soups & salads
classic ceasar
Crispy romaine tossed in Ceasar dressing with a parmesan, Romano, asiago cheese blend and croutons. Add smoked salmon 3.00. Add shrimp. 3.00
Cobb salad
Crisp salad blend with smoked salmon, egg, brisket, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, cumbers. served with your choice of dressing
brisket chili
Our house made chili is thick and hearty, made with our smoked brisket ends
seafood dinners
cod & chips
Our English style 10oz cod lightly battered and deep fried. Served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, and hushpuppies
halibut & chips
3 pieces of our halibut Lightly battered and served with hushpuppies, coleslaw, French fries, tartar sauce and lemon
grilled salmon
Our salmon filet is charbroiled to perfection. Served on a lemon dill aioli with two sides of your choice and hushpuppies.
Rainier Captains Platter
Our take on this classic. Our house fried halibut fillet, oysters, prawns, calamari rings, house coleslaw, French fries, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and lemon
Admirals Platter
10 oz. cod lightly battered and fried. Served with prawns, oysters and our house coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and hushpuppies
fried catfish
Seasoned and fried catfish fillet served with French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar sauce and lemon regular or Cajun
sandwiches
Po Boy
Your choice of shrimp, oyster, or catfish, seasoned, lightly battered, and fried, served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and our garlic pepper sauce. With one side of your choice.
brisket sandwich
Our smoked brisked ends, grilled and piled high, topped with caramelized smoked onions and our house BBQ sauce. Served on grilled ciabatta bread.
smoked sausage sandwich
Piled high on ciabatta with caramelized onions, and banana peppers.
pulled pork sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork on a grilled roll, topped with our house slaw, onion tanglers and our house BBQ sauce.
prime rib dip
Our house smoked prime rib. Thinly sliced & piled on our grilled ciabatta roll, topped with caramelized smoked onions and white queso. Served with au jus.
Main street burrito
12-inch chipotle tortilla, stuffed with pulled pork, smoked sausage, house coleslaw, smoked cheddar, white queso cheese and our house BBQ sauce
Dinners
St. Louis Ribs
Seasoned with our house rub. Smoked slow and low for fall off the bone ribs. 1/2 rack or full rack
Mountain Beef Ribs
Seasoned with our house rub, smoked slow and low for a tender slab of beef. 1-2 lb average - price changes depending on market prices
pulled pork dinner
Our pork is seasoned with our rub and slow smoked until tender, served with sauce on the side.
1/2 chicken
Seasoned and then smoked and topped with a house glaze of honey, lemon juice, and brown sugar. Melt In your mouth delicious.
smoked sausage dinner
Our House Smoked Sausage is served with two sides of your choice
Porkys pork chops
2 8oz porterhouse porkchops, season and grilled. Served with 2 sides of your choice and applesauce.
Steaks & burgers
Porterhouse
16oz porterhouse steak, grilled over an open flame any way you like it. Topped with garlic butter and served with two sides of your choice.
Ribeye
12 or 20 oz choice ribeye, cut in house, seasoned, and grilled over an open flame to perfection. Topped with garlic butter and served with 2 sides of your choice. add shrimp 6.00
Classic Hamburger
7oz special blend patties charbroiled just the way you like it. Topped with lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served on a glossy burger bun
Classic Cheeseburger
7oz special blend patties charbroiled just the way you like it. Topped with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served on a glossy burger bun
western BBQ burger
7oz. burger charbroiled and topped with our house smoked cheddar, bacon, grilled smoked onions, and our house signature BBQ sauce.
The Backyard Burger
2 7oz patties. Charbroiled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. On a glossy burger bun.
The Beast Burger
Our feature burger! An 8 oz patty - mix of 25% bison, 25% wagyu beef, 25% New Zealand elk, and 25% wild boar. Topped with 2 strips of hardwood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and bacon jam.
Family Meal
by the pound
Kids
specials
brisket dinner
Our Brisket is tender and Juicy, Seasoned with our championship rub, then smoked slow and low for 14 hours. Served with two sides of your choice. Available on Thursdays only
Meatloaf
Our Smoked Meatloaf is served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy, plus one side of your choice. Sundays only
Father's day special
sides
Southern Green beans
smoked bbq beans
french fries
House smoked mac & cheese
House Coleslaw
Corn on the cob
potato salad
fried okra
hush puppies
baked potato
loaded baked potato
sweet baked potato
veggies
cornbread
house side salad
Truffle parmesan fries
drinks
Desserts
NY Cheesecake Slice
Chocolate Finale Cake
Fudge Lava Cake
Pineapple upside down cake
Red velvet cake
Carmel apple pie
Blueberry Cheesecake
Boston Cream pie
Coconut Cream pie
Chocolate Cream pie
Lemon Bar
Lemon Meringue Pie
Carmel Fudge cheesecake
Carmel Apple Cheesecake
Sunday Brunch
2 Egg Breakfast
2 Eggs Breakfast w/Meat
Ham Steak & Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
French Toast & Eggs
Main Street Slam
Full Stack
Short Stack
Steak & Eggs
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Smoked Salmon Omelet
Brisket Omelet
Brisket Chili Omelet
Hangover Special
Breakfast Sides
