FOOD

Shareables

Backyard Chicken Strips (4)

$12.00
Backyard Salad

$9.00

Romaine Tomato Cucumber Bacon Ranch Dressing

Chips & Queso

$9.00
Chips and salsa

$6.00
Crack Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips Queso Pulled Pork Backyard Sauce Caramelized onions Jalapeños

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Chicken Parmesan Croutons Caesar Dressing

Home Run

$20.00

Fried Pickles Mozerella Sticks Backyard Dry rub tenders Guest Choice: pulled pork or Buffalo chicken Sliders

Hummus Spread

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Plate O' Fries

$7.00

Specialty Sliders (4)

$12.00

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00+

Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+
Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Meat Lovers

$20.00+

Mediterranean

$15.00
PB&J

$18.00+

Pepperoni

$15.00+
Pesto Dream

$18.00+

Supreme

$20.00+

Sammies

Bird In A Bun

$13.00

Chicken Pickles Lettuce Tomato Pickled Onion

Cousin Vinny

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Not Your Father's BBQ

$14.00

Pulled Pork Backyard Sauce Pickled Slaw

The Classic

$12.00

2 Patties Lettuce Tomato Pickled Onion Pickles

Viva La Tejas

$14.00

Texas Toast Mushrooms Burger Patty Red Bell Peppers Green Bell Peppers Mushrooms Onions Honey-Siracha Sauce Swiss and Pepeprjack

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chicago-ish Dog

$9.00

Sweets & Treats

Churros

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Brown Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Kiddo Corner

Hot doggo + French Fries

$8.00
Chicken Strips (3) + French Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese + French Fries

$8.00

Kids Sliders + French Fries

$10.00

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Pink Lemonade

Sides

Grilled Chicken Thigh

$4.00

SD S Ranch

$0.50

SD L Ranch

$1.00

SD Ceaser

$1.00

SD Siracha Mayo

$0.50

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SD Mango Hab

$0.50

SD Garlic Parm

$0.50

SD Backyard Sauce

$0.50

SD Hummus

$4.00

SD 4oz Queso

$3.00

SD 4oz Salsa

$3.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Open Food

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SD Hot Honey

$0.50

To-go Drinks

TO GO Cocktails

TG Blue Hawaiian

$8.00+

TG Cactus Flower

$8.00+

TG Cherry Old Fashioned

$10.00

TG Cucumber Martini

$8.00

TG Daiquiri

$6.00+

TG Dos Besitos

$12.00+

TG Frozen Margarita

$5.00

TG Gimlet

$7.00+

TG Honolulu No. 2

$10.00

TG Manhattan

$9.00+

TG Old Fashioned

$9.00+

TG Ranch Water

$9.00+

TG San Antonio

$10.00+

TG Spicy Bloody Mary

$12.00

TG The Fig Lebowski

$9.00

TG Triple Threat Margarita

$8.00+

TG Vodka Soda

$7.00+

TO GO Wine/Seltzers

TG Lucky Dog Filtered Sake

$8.00

TG Snow Angel Nigori Sake

$8.00

TG Real Ale Seltzer

$5.00

TG White Claw

$6.00

TG Sway Rose

$8.00

TG Bev Sauv Blanc

$10.00

TG Bev Pinot Grigio

$10.00

TG Bev Sparling Rose

$10.00

TG Xarmont Txakoli

$14.00

TG Butter Chardonnay

$10.00

TG Freakshow Cabernet

$8.00

TG Sangria

$7.00

TO GO Drafts

TG Altstadt Hefeweizen

$5.50

TG Altstadt Kolsch

$5.50

TG Axis IPA

$6.00

TG Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.50

TG Karbach Love Street Kolsch

$6.00

TG Austin Eastcider Pineapple

$6.50

TG Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$8.00

TG Bud Light Draft

$5.00

TG Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00

TG Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

TG Dos XX Draft

$5.00

TG Modelo Draft

$5.00

TG Yuengling Draft

$5.00

TG Yuengling Flight Draft

$5.00

TO GO Bottles/Cans

TG Real Ale Fresh Kicks IPA

$5.00

TG Real Ale Squirt Gun IPA

$5.00

TG Bud Light

$5.00

TG Coors Light

$5.00

TG Dos XX

$5.00

TG Lonestar

$4.00

TG Lonestar Light

$4.00

TG Michelob Ultra

$5.00

TG Modelo

$5.00

TG Yuengling

$5.00

TG Yuengling Flight

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Sodas/Juices

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

Can Big Red

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

MX Coke

$4.00

OJ

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pickle Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Pitcher Lemonade

$12.00

Pitcher Refill

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Refill Lemonade

$0.10

Refill Tea

$0.10

Root Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea Pitcher

$12.00

Tonic

$3.00

Tropical Juice Punch

$3.50

N/A Cocktails

Anti-Margarita

$10.00

Anti-Margarita-DOF 1/2oz simple 3/4oz lime 1/4oz Lyre’s Bitter Red 1oz Fassionola 2oz Virgin blend Shake and strain into DOF, orchid garnish

Athletic NA Free Wave Hazy IPA

$5.00

Athletic NA Upside Dawn Blonde

$5.00

Crispy Gal

$9.00

Healthy Addiction

$10.00

Healthy Addiction-collin’s 1/2oz demerara 1/2oz fall 1oz lime 1oz tepache 2oz Virgin Blend Shake strain into collins. After adding ice, use 2 heavy dashes of NA old fashioned bitters. Garnish w pineapple and cherry on pick.

XOXO, Kraig

XOXO, Kraig-DOF 1/2oz simple 1/2oz NASA blend 2oz ritual whiskey Stir over fat ice 50x, lemon peel garnish

Yes I'm Serious

$10.00

Yes, I’m Serious- Squall 3/4oz demerara syrup 1/4oz lime juice 3/4oz passionfruit puree 1.5oz pineapple 2oz Virgin Blend Shake and double strain into squall. Lemon flag garnish