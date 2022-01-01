Backyard Public house 1811 Broadway

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1811 West Broadway

Spokane, WA 99201

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$2.75

RC

$2.75

Diet RC

$2.75

7up

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Raspberry Seltzer

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Club Soda

Tonic

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Staff Red Bull

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Raffle Ticket

$5.00

Sharables 3PO

Courthouse Pretzels

$12.75

Handmade Salted Soft Pretzels Served With Cheese Sauce And Beer Mustard

Green Goddess

$13.75

Creamy Cool Dip Made With A Blend Of Fresh Herbs. Chives, And Green Onions. Served With Tortilla Chips And Fresh Vegetables

Wing Central

$18.25

Choose Buffalo, Bbq, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, Korean Bbq *Excluded From Happy Hour Pricing | Split 2 Flavors + 1.5 Traditional Bone-in Wings, Deep Fried Crispy. Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce And Served With Carrots & Celery, Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Chips and Salsa

$9.25

Tri-colored Corn Tortilla Chips With Our Delicious Housemade Salsa

Maple Street Quesedilla

$14.75

Pulled Pork, Gouda, Cheddar, Onions, Peppers, Avocado Cream, Cilantro

Picket Fence Poutine

$13.25

A Hangover Favorite! Deliciously Crisp French Fries, Brown Gravy, Cheese Curds

Spokanes Best Nachos

$13.75

Tri-color Tortilla Chips, Housemade Queso, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Salsa Add Chicken 5 - Add Pulled Pork 5

Greenery 3PO

West Central Wedge

$15.00

Crumbled Gorgonzola, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing

Chef Salad

$17.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice Of Dressing

Summit Caesar LG

$13.00

Classic Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Croutons. Finished With Parmesan

Summit Caesar SM

$8.00

Classic Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Croutons. Finished With Parmesan

Garden LG

$13.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Tomato, Carrots Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice Of Dressing

Garden SM

$8.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Tomato, Carrots Cucumbers, Croutons, Choice Of Dressing

Provisions 3PO

The Shiner Burger

$18.75

Blackened Burger With Melted Gorgonzola, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Loco Joe Burger

$18.75

Burger Topped With Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Pineapple Ring, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce And Creamy Ranch On A Toasted Brioche Bun

Broadway Chopped Cheese

$18.25

Burger Meets Philly Sandwich. Chopped Burger, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Backyard Sauce On A Hoagie Roll

Prime Dip

$18.75

Butter Toasted Hoagie Roll Stuffed With Blackened Seasoned Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese And Horseradish Aioli, Served With Au Jus

Jailbird Philly

$18.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, Peppers & Onions, Chopped Bacon And Mayo In A Toasted Hoagie, Smothered In House Made Cheese Sauce

Curbside Cuban

$17.75

Roasted Pork, Ham, Beer Mustard, Pickles, Cheese, On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

TAB Wrap

$16.75

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Ranch, In A Tomato Basil Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$16.75

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Blackened Chicken, In A Tomato Basil Wrap

Riverside Tacos

$16.75

Pork Carnitas, White Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro And Lime Served W/ Chips, Salsa And Side Of Avocado Cream

Mahi Tacos

$18.25

Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Corn Tortillas, Tropical Slaw, Avocado Cream And Cilantro, Chips & Salsa

Fish N' Chips

$18.25

In-house Panko Breaded Mahi Mahi Fillets, Quick-fried And Served With Slaw, Fries And Tartar

Street Noodles

$18.75

Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Cabbage, & Cilantro, Tossed With Rice Noodles And Simmered In Our Special Sauce. Choice Of Chicken Or Pork. Topped With Toasted Sesame Seeds, Sriracha On The Side

Sides 3PO

French Fries

$7.50

Large Basket Of Fries Served With Garlic Aioli

Mac Salad Sm

$5.50

Cheddar, Ham, Carrots

Mac Salad Lg

$7.50

Cheddar, Ham, Carrots

Soup Cup

$6.50

Made fresh in house

Soup Bowl

$9.50

Made fresh in house

Sweet Potato

$9.50

Large Basket Of Fries Served With Garlic Aioli

Garlic Toast

$4.50

Savory Goodness

