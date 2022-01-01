Backyard Public house 1811 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Upscale pub food with a flare!
Location
1811 West Broadway, Spokane, WA 99201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LoKey Cafe - 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102
No Reviews
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurant
Brick West Brewing Company - West Downtown Spokane
No Reviews
1318 W. First Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant