zBackyard BBQ & Brew
9460 Harding Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
Main Menu
Small Plates
Sides
Burgers/Sandwiches
Supper Plates
Smoker
Specials
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
- Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
- Pastrami On Rye$27.00Out of stock
- Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
- Ahi Tuna Burger$18.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse Pie$12.00
- Banana Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding (With Ice Cream)$14.00Out of stock
- Brownie Sundae$12.00Out of stock
- Cookies$3.00Out of stock
- Beignet$10.00Out of stock
- Pecan Pound Cake (With Ice Cream)$12.00
- Monkey Bread$12.00Out of stock
- Seasonal Pumpkin Pie (With Ice Cream)$12.00Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$12.00
- Campfire Smores$18.00Out of stock
- Hummingbird Slice$15.00Out of stock
- Hot Skillet Cookie With Ice Cream$14.00Out of stock
- Football Special$20.00Out of stock
- Fried Chicken Slider$15.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pastrami Sliders$18.00Out of stock
- Smoked Brisket Tacos$15.00Out of stock
- Veal Pastor Tacos$12.00Out of stock
- Braised Chicken Tacos$12.00Out of stock
- EggRolls Prime$10.00Out of stock
- EggRolls Beef$10.00Out of stock
- Pulled Beef Tacos$16.00
- Crispy Sweet Breads Salad$14.00
- Two Bone Short Rib$50.00Out of stock
- Aged Boneless Short Rib$64.00Out of stock
- Flanken Rib$29.00Out of stock
- Korean Cut Short Rib$30.00Out of stock
- Pastrami$27.00Out of stock
- Pastrami Burnt Ends$29.00Out of stock
- Sliced Veal$29.00Out of stock
- Smoked Turkey Breast$20.00Out of stock
- Thanksgiving Turkey Breast Meal$40.00Out of stock
- Veal Rack$50.00+Out of stock
- Tomahawk Smoked\Grilled Rib Steak 2.5 Lb$115.00Out of stock
- Tomahawk Smoked/Grilled Rib Steak 1.5$80.00Out of stock
- Smoke Lamb Roast$25.00
- Lamb Roast$29.00
- Thanksgiving Meal$39.00Out of stock
- Whole Fried Chicken$40.00Out of stock
- Half Fried Chicken$25.00Out of stock
- 3LB Ribeye Dry Aged$90.00Out of stock
- Skirt Steak$30.00Out of stock
- Veal Chops$59.00Out of stock
- Braised 2 1/2 Lb Short Rib$68.00Out of stock
- Braised 3 Lb Short Rib$85.00Out of stock
- Boneless 2.5 LB Rib Eye$80.00Out of stock
- Fried Drunken Chicken And Mac& Cheese$36.00Out of stock
- Lunch Steak$27.00Out of stock
- Grow & Behold Mendel's Choice Steak$38.00Out of stock
- Braised Chicken And Stew$30.00Out of stock
Dessert
Shabbat
Retail
Catering
- Brisket by half lbs$20.00
- Mendel's Beans 1 quart$25.00
- Burnt Ends$20.00
- Smoke Turkey$120.00
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$36.00
- Half Smoked Chicken$15.00
- GKRF Meat Up$35.00
- Catering Ichud$1,150.00
- Half Pan Poppers$64.00
- Half Pan Wings$56.00
- Half Pan Pulled Beef (5LB)$180.00
- Slaw Quart$10.00
- Half Pan Green Beans$36.00
- QT Chili$20.00
- Half Pan Burnt Ends (4 Lb)$170.00
- Half Pan Sliced Brisket (4pounds)$170.00
- Half Pan Smoked Chicken Cut Up$60.00
- Half Pan Fries$25.00
- Half Pan Onion Rings$30.00
- 1\4 Pan Pulled Beef (2.5 Pounds)$90.00
- Pound Pulled Beef$36.00
- Half Pan Corn$30.00
- Half Pan Mash$36.00
- Half Pan Sausage Bites$75.00
Happy Hour
- Chips & Chili$7.00Out of stock
- Wings$7.00Out of stock
- Mendel's Beans$5.00Out of stock
- Sausage And Peppers$5.00Out of stock
- Burnt Ends Sliders$8.00Out of stock
- Taco Duo$12.00
- Buffalo Poppers$8.00
- Poutine$9.00
- Philly *cheese Steak Quesadilla$8.00
- Chicago Dog$6.00
- Kansas City Dog$9.00
- Fried Pickle Chips$6.00
Beverages
Sodas
Water
Beer
- Avery Tweak Stout$28.00
- Avery Maharaja IPA$9.00
- Bells Amber Ale$9.00
- Bells Official IPA$6.00
- Bells Two Hearted Ale$9.00
- Blue Point Hoptical Illusion IPA$6.00Out of stock
- Blue Point Toasted Lager$6.00
- Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Stout$13.00
- Boulevard Dark Truth$11.00
- Boulevard Jam Band$6.00
- Boulevard Kolsch$6.00
- Boulevard Plaid Habit$13.00Out of stock
- Boulevard Rye On Rye$13.00
- Boulevard Tank 7$9.00
- Boulevard The Calling$9.00
- Boulevard Whiskey Stout$10.00Out of stock
- Cigar City Jai$9.00
- Cigar City Maduro$9.00
- Cigar City Tocobaga$9.00Out of stock
- Duvel$11.00Out of stock
- La Chouffe$11.00Out of stock
- Founders All Day IPA$8.00
- Founders Barrel Runner$13.00
- Founders Backwoods Bastard Bourbon Barrel$11.00
- Founders Dirty Bastard$9.00
- Founders Porter$8.00
- Founders Solid Gold Lager$5.00
- Goose Island 312$6.00
- Green Flash Le Freak$23.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale$10.00
- Kentucky Coffee Barrel Stout$10.00Out of stock
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Krom Dark Lager$8.00
- Krom PILS$9.00
- Krom Weizen$9.00
- Laguna Baja$9.00
- Leffe Blonde$6.00Out of stock
- Lord Hobo Angelica Wheat$7.00
- Lord Hobo Boom Sauce$12.00
- Lord Hobo Glorious Galaxy Pale Ale$10.00
- MIA 305$6.00Out of stock
- MIA Mega Mix$6.00
- MIA Tourist Trappe$6.00
- Micholob Ultra$5.00
- North Coast Old Rasputin 21st Rye$45.00
- North Coast Old Stock Cellar Reserve 2015$30.00
- Old Stock 2017 Reserve$30.00
- North Coast Old Stock 17$12.00Out of stock
- North Coast Old Stock 2018$12.00
- North Coast PranQster$9.00
- North Coast Scrimshaw$9.00
- Omme Gang Pale Sour$9.00
- Omme Gang Hennipin$10.00
- Old Rasputin$11.00
- Old Rasputin 20th Anniversary Barrel Aged$35.00
- Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale$8.00
- Oskar Blues Hotbox$9.00
- Oskar Blues G'Night$9.00
- Oskar Blues Mama's Yella Pils$8.00
- Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout$16.00
- Patagonia$8.00
- Quilmes$6.00
- Shiner Bock$8.00
- Shiner Ruby Red$8.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Stone Arrogant Bastard$9.00
- Stone Delicious IPA$9.00
- Stone "Enjoy By" Unfiltered IPA$9.00
- Stone Fear Movie Lions$9.00
- Stone IPA$6.00
- Stone Tropic Of Thunder$8.00
- Stone Woot Stout$10.00
- Veza Sur Spanish Lager$7.00
- Veza Sur Mala Yerba IPA$7.00
- Elysian Space Dust IPA$8.00
- Kona Longboard$6.00
- Wynwood La Rubia$9.00
- Krombacher Weizen Non-alcoholic$7.00