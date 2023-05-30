Main picView gallery

Backyard Social

6920 Farm to Market Road 1488

Magnolia, TX 77354

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Berry Minty Mojito

$10.00

Blackberry Vanilla Cosmo

$10.00

Blueberry Muffin Martini

$12.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashioned

$10.00

Jalapeño Lime Margarita

$14.00

Lavender Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Thai Chili Margarita

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Applejack

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Banana

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Brandy

$6.00

Butterscotch

$4.50

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.50

Disarrono

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$6.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$8.00

Marischino

$6.00

Melon

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Razzmatazz

$4.50

RumChata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sambucca

$6.00

Triple Sec

$4.50

Tuaca

$6.00

Watermelon

$4.50

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Indoggo

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well 151

$5.00

Well Gold Rum

$5.00

Well Silver Rum

$5.00

Parrot Bay (Malibu)

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Blanco

$7.00

1800 Gold

$7.50

1800 Reposado

$7.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Corazon Blanco

$6.00

Corazon Reposado

$6.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Hornitos

$7.50

Lalo

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana Gold

$8.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Absolute Pepper

$9.00

Absolute Vanilla

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Skyy Cherry

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

JW Black

$9.00

JW Blue

$75.00

JW Red

$10.00

Kern

$10.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$8.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Sazerac 6yr rye

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

TX Blended

$8.00

Well Blended Whiskey

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Weller

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Whitmeyer's

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

YR Outlaw Bourbon

$10.00

YR Whiskey

$9.00

DAIQUIRIS

57 Chevy

$10.00+

Your Choice Of Fruit Flavor And Vodka

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00+

Blue Hawaiian And Margarita

Blue Lagoon

$10.00+

Blue Hawaiian, Pina Colada And Rum

Cherry Limeade

$10.00+

Cherry, Lime Juice And Vodka

Chunky Monkey

$10.00+

Chocolate, Banana And Vodka

Custom Daq (1-2 Flavors)

$10.00+

D.N.R.

$10.00+

Everclear, Margarita, Vodka, Sweet Tea, Peach

Dream Pop

$10.00+

Banana, Pina Colada And Rum

Espresso Martini

$10.00+

Coffee Liqueur, Bailey'S, Vodka Mix, Cold Brew

Game Night

$10.00+

Horchata And Rum

Headrush

$10.00+

Strawberry, Nerds, Gummies And Rum

Jungle Juice

$10.00+

Tequila Shot, Vodka, Red Bull, Margarita, Sour Apple

Lemonade

$10.00+

Sour Mix And Rum

Little Pinky

$10.00+

Pina Colada, Strawberry, Lime And Vodka

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00+

Vodka, Rum, Sweet Tea, Coke, Sour

Mai Tai

$10.00+

Orange, Lime And Vodka

Margarita

$10.00+

Margarita

Peach Tea

$10.00+

Peach, Sweet Tea And Vodka

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Pina Colada And Rum

Shirley Temple

$10.00+

Chamoy, Pina Colada And Rum

Southern Belle

$10.00+

Everclear, Margarita, Vodka, Sour

Spring Breaker

$10.00+

Watermelon Pucker And Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00+

Strawberry And Margarita

Sunrise Lemonade

$10.00+

Mango, Chamoy, Tajin And Vodka

Swamp Thing

$10.00+

Hurricane, Green Apple And Rum

Tequila Two Step

$10.00+

Jalapeno Bitters And Margarita

Texas Tea

$10.00+

Jack Daniels And Margarita

Texas Twister

$10.00+

Hurricane, Strawberry And Rum

White Russian

$10.00+

Baileys, Kahlua And Vodka

Virgin

$10.00+

EXTRAS

CANDY

CANDY

$1.00

SHOT

Rum

$3.00

Vodka

$3.00

Tequila

$3.00

Everclear

$5.00

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

SPICY

$1.00

PRE-WORKOUT

Pre-workout

$1.00

FOOD

Popcorn

$0.50

Flavors

Extra pump

$1.00

FOOD

Barbeque

Sausage On A Stick

$10.00

Jalapeno Cheese, Plain

Hot Dogs

$4.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Alabama Dirt Road Dog

$10.00

Large Sausage Link, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Jalapenos, Bbq Sauce, Buns

Pulled Pork Lb.

$16.00

Whole Boston Butt

$65.00

Must Order 2 Days In Advance

Full Rack Of Ribs

$15.00

Crawfish

Crawfish Pie

$6.00

Boudin

$6.00

Crawfish Lb.

$7.99

Crawfish, Corn, Potatoes

Pistolettes

$5.00

Cracklins

$5.00

Seafood Pie

$6.00

Crawfish Sausage

$6.00

Gumbo

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coke

Bottle

$3.00

Can/Cup

$2.50

Diet Coke

Bottle

$3.00

Can/Cup

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

Bottle

$3.00

Can/Cup

$2.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blue

$3.00

Red Bull Coconut

$3.00

Red Bull Lo Cal

$3.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

Bottle

$3.00

Can/Cup

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Water

Topo Chico

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Virgin Frozen

Banana Virgin

$5.00+

Blue Raspberry Virgin

$5.00+

Cherry Limeade Virgin

$5.00+

Mango Virgin

$5.00+

Peach Virgin

$5.00+

Piña Virgin

$5.00+

Sour Apple Virgin

$5.00+

Sour Virgin

$5.00+

Strawberry Virgin

$5.00+

Watermelon Virgin

$5.00+

WINE

Mimosa

Wycliff

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Specials

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Strawberry Sangria

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6920 Farm to Market Road 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

