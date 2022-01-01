Restaurant header imageView gallery

Backyard Bistro

1235 Hurricane Alley Way

Raleigh, NC 27607

BBQ SANDWICH
SMASH BURGER
6 WINGS

SHAREABLES

6 WINGS

$10.00

6 WINGS

$10.00

6 BONELESS TENDERS FRIED

$10.00

6 BONELESS TENDERS

$10.00

EGG ROLLS

$9.00

GENERAL JOE'S SHRIMP

$12.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$7.00

POUTINE

$10.00

MASTER SAMPLER

$25.00

NACHOS

$10.00

PORK TOTS

$10.00

CHICKEN CHIPS

$10.00

DEVILS AT THE BACKYARD

$8.00

6-SOY NUGGETS

$13.00

PORK RINDS

$10.00

POUTINE

$10.00

1/2 NACHO

$7.00

CROCK QUESO

$2.00

SALSA

$2.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

WEDGE

$12.00

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$12.00

KOREAN SALAD

$10.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

MINI WEDGE

$7.00

GOAT CHEESE SALAD 1/2 SIZE

$10.00

COBB SALAD 1/2-SIZE

$10.00

KOREAN SALAD 1/2 SIZE

$6.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ SANDWICH

CLUB

$12.00

1/2 Club

$9.00

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$10.00

1/2 CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$9.00
SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$14.00

How high can you go? Two 4 oz. ground beef patties smashed and seared to order on a potato roll with American cheese, pickles, shredded iceberg, red onion and Bistro Happy Happy sauce.

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

MUSHROOM/SWISS BURGER

$12.00

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

THE PHILLY

$15.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

RANCH

BYO BURGER

$12.00

BYO CHICKEN

$12.00

BYO CHICKEN

$12.00

BYO BEYOND

$12.00

CRITICAL VIOLATION

$15.95

ENTREES

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.00

FRIED HADDOCK

$19.00

COWBOY RIBEYE

$32.00

MAC AND CHEESE BOARD

PORK SHOULDER

$16.00

BEEF BRISKET

$28.00

PORK RIBS 1/2 RACK

$19.00

PORK RIBS FULL RACK

$25.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.45

PASTA WITH BUTTER & PARM

$5.45

TURKEY CORN DOGS

$5.45

JR. PORK

$5.45

JR. BURGER

$5.45

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.45

JR. MAC N CHEESE

$5.45

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

POTATO GRATIN

$6.00

COLLARDS

$5.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

CHIPS

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

VEGGIES

$6.00

BROCCOLI

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

S/P FRIES

$6.00

GRITS

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

DESSERTS

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$5.00

A LA CARTE

PROTEINS A LA CARTE

SAUCES A LA CARTE

DRESSINGS ALA CART

Pantry Ala Cart

Bread Ala Cart

Cheeses Ala Cart

N/A BEVERAGE (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet MT. Dew

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Cheerwine

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Aquafina

$3.00

Decaf

$2.00

Red Bull S/F

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

KIDS DRINK (Copy)

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Ginger Ale

Pink Lemonade

Cheerwine

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

Mt. Dew

Diet MT. Dew

DR. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Root Beer

Gatorade

Tonic Water

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Juice

Orange Juice

Shirley Temple

Roy Rodgers

Milk

F.S. Apple

F.S. Fruit Punch

$1.09
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Backyard Bistro is a full-service restaurant and bar that is the perfect place to stop by for a social hour after work, on your way to the game, or with the family on a Sunday afternoon after browsing at the Flea Market or on the way to a concert at PNC Arena. Not only can you enjoy our food at our storefront location, you can also enjoy our famous BBQ, burgers and other gourmet southern fare all over North Carolina and beyond! You can find us at our always-popular food truck / catering events and at our concession stand at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

1235 Hurricane Alley Way, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

