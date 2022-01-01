Backyard Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Backyard Bistro is a full-service restaurant and bar that is the perfect place to stop by for a social hour after work, on your way to the game, or with the family on a Sunday afternoon after browsing at the Flea Market or on the way to a concert at PNC Arena. Not only can you enjoy our food at our storefront location, you can also enjoy our famous BBQ, burgers and other gourmet southern fare all over North Carolina and beyond! You can find us at our always-popular food truck / catering events and at our concession stand at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Location
1235 Hurricane Alley Way, Raleigh, NC 27607
