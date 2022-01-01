Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacon Social House

review star

No reviews yet

2100 W. Littleton Blvd

Littleton, CO 80120

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Miner's Breakfast
Chicken & Waffles

Bacon!

Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED + HABAÑERO + PALEO + FEATURED
OMFG Signature Bacon Flight

OMFG Signature Bacon Flight

$12.95

six slices of the best bacon available in the U.S. Varieties: Pecanwood + BBQ + Candied + French Toast + Chile Lime + Bacon of the Month

Baller Bacon

Baller Bacon

$4.95

The ultimate bacon experience: thick-cut, sweet & spicy, unforgettable.

Double Baller Bacon

$8.95

Start the Party

Bacon Tots & Queso

$10.95

bacon & cheddar tater tots + tortilla chips + warm queso add green chiles $1.95

Avocado Toast

$9.95

griddled sourdough, avocado, arugula, scrambled egg, pickled red onion.

Pancake Flight

$14.50

bacon + pecan, carrot cake, s'mores

What the French Toast ( and Pancakes)

Boozy French Toast

$14.95

challah bread, fresh blueberries & strawberries, bourbon bacon caramel, vanilla whip

Dutch Apple Pie French Toast

$14.95

challah bread, house-made apple pie filling, streusel crumble, cream cheese frosting

Bacon & Chocolate Pancakes

$14.50

chocolate chips, crumbled bacon, maple syrup, candied pecans

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$13.95

candied pecans, raisins, house made cream cheese glaze

S'mores Pancakes

$13.95

dark chocolate ganache, graham cracker crumble, marshmallow fluff

House Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.50

Belgian waffle, signature sausage gravy, crispy fried chicken breast, with side of applewood smoked bacon

Bacon Shrimp & Grits

Bacon Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Crispy polenta cake, shrimp, jalapeño, tomato, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

ranchero sauce chilaquiles, two sunny side eggs, pork green chile, black bean puree, cheddar, avocado, crema, pico de gallo

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, queso ranchero sauce, pork green chile, flour tortilla (+avocado $2)

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.95

Wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with tots or fries

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.95

Bacon-cheddar biscuit, poached egg, signature sausage gravy

Triple Decker Breakfast Sandwich

Triple Decker Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on a kaiser roll, with choice of side

Miner's Breakfast

Miner's Breakfast

$12.95

Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and a plain pancake, with choice of side

Bacon Hash

Bacon Hash

$14.50

Hickory smoked country bacon, poached egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles, caramelized onion, tomato aioli

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.95

smoked salmon, everything seasoning, signature hollandaise sauce, fried capers with fries, sweet potato fries, or bacon tots

Carnitas Benedict

$16.50

bacon-cheddar biscuits, crispy cheddar cheese, pulled pork, signature hollandaise sauce, ranchero sauce with fries, sweet potato fries, or bacon tots

Feelin Skinny

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$15.50

egg whites, spinach, mushroom, roasted peppers, goat cheese, herbs, sourdough toast

Bacon Cobb

Bacon Cobb

$15.50

chopped iceburg lettuce, pecanwood bacon, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, chopped egg, ranch dressing

Breakfast Salad

Breakfast Salad

$14.95

mixed greens, poached egg, cheddar-biscuit croutons, bacon nuggets, grated parmesan, herb vinaigrette

Simple Sandwich

$11.95

English muffin, scramble egg, avocado, cheddar cheese, arugula with a side salad

I Eat With My Hands

Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Applewood smoked bacon, mayo, pickles, spicy slaw

BLTA

BLTA

$14.95

Applewood bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$15.95

certified black angus, bacon onion jam, blue cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, smokehouse sauce

Royale Chicken Sandwich

Royale Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

two beef patties, Bacon onion jam, tomato aioli, cheddar, brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Plant-based burger, cheddar, smoky aioli, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Bacon Flight Burger

Bacon Flight Burger

$16.50

Five slices of our favorite bacon flavors: applewood, BBQ, candied, habanero, & garlic rosemary, smoked gouda, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion

McDowell's

$14.95

The Full Monte

$14.95

Sides + Extras

Pork Green Chile

$4.95+

Served with fried corn tortilla

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Fresh Berries

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95
All hours
Sunday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Serving a bacon-forward menu with a side of fun!

