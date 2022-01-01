Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacon Social House Minneapolis

339 Reviews

$

700 S 3rd St Suite A

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Directions

Gallery
Bacon Social House image
Bacon Social House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smith & Porter Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
428 South 2nd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Smith & Porter Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
428 South 2nd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Boludo Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
530 South 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Aster Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,354
125 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston