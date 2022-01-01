Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

2160 S. Broadway St.

Denver, CO 80210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuits & Gravy

OMFG Bacon!

OMFG Signature Bacon Flight

OMFG Signature Bacon Flight

$12.95

Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED

Baller Bacon

Baller Bacon

$5.50

The ultimate bacon experience: thick-cut, sweet & spicy, unforgettable

Double Baller Bacon

$8.95

Start the Party

Regular Tots & Queso

$10.95

Large Tots & Queso

$17.95

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Pancake Flight

$14.50

What the French Toast (and Pancakes)

Bacon + Chocolate Pancakes

Bacon + Chocolate Pancakes

$14.50

chocolate chips, crumbled bacon, maple syrup, candied pecans

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$13.95

candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze

S'mores Pancakes

$13.95

Vanilla Pancake, Chocolate Ganache, Marshmallow Fluff and Graham Cracker Crumble

Boozy French Toast

$14.95

house made cream cheese glaze

Apple Pie French Toast

$14.95

House Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.50

buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon

Bacon Shrimp & Grits

Bacon Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Crispy polenta cake, shrimp, jalapeño, tomato, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese (gluten-free)

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Crispy corn tortillas, two sunny side eggs, pork green chile, black bean puree, cheddar, avocado, crema, pico

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar

Carnitas Benedict

$16.50

Smoked pork belly, poached eggs, jalapeño cornbread, pineapple pico, chipotle hollandaise with choice of side

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.95

wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.95

Bacon-cheddar biscuit, poached egg, signature sausage gravy, crispy collards

Triple Decker Sandwich

Triple Decker Sandwich

$15.95

over easy egg, applewood bacon, cheddar, avocado, and pickled onion on a wolferman’s english muffin, with bacon tots or fries

Miner's Breakfast

Miner's Breakfast

$14.95

two eggs, applewood bacon, plain pancake, with choice of side

Bacon Hash

Bacon Hash

$15.95

Hickory smoked country bacon, poached egg, sweet potato, roasted green chiles, caramelized onion, tomato aioli (GF)

Classic Cobb Salad

$15.50

Breakfast Salad

$14.95

Garden Omelette

$15.50

Simple Sandwich

$11.95

I Eat With My Hands

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95
Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

applewood bacon, garlic pickles, spicy slaw

BLTA

BLTA

$14.95

Applewood bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough

Royale Chicken Sandwich

Royale Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

certified black angus, bacon onion jam, blue cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, smokehouse sauce

The Full Monte

$14.95

McDowell's

$14.95

Smokehouse Burger

$15.95

Sides & Extras

Cup Green Chile

$4.95

Bacon Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon (2PC)

$3.50

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.25

Sausage Patties

$4.50

1 Egg

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.50

2 Eggs

$4.00

Booze (Alcohol)

Must be 21+ to pickup booze. ID will be checked at time of pickup.
Bacon Bloody Mary

Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.50+

Must be 21+. ID will be checked at pickup. Infused bacon vodka, house bloody mix

To-Go-sa (Mimosas, To-Go!)

To-Go-sa (Mimosas, To-Go!)

$9.00+

Must be 21+. ID will be checked at pickup. OJ + bubbles

BSH Breakfast Shot

BSH Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Must be 21+. ID will be checked at pickup. Revel Stoke pecan whiskey, butterscotch schnapps, orange juice, bacon slice

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Single Cans & Buckets

Stem Off Dry Cider

Stem Off Dry Cider

$6.00+

Single Cans & Buckets

MELON-MAD KING

$10.50

HIBISCUS DREAMS

$10.50

Saturday Morning Cartoons

$11.00

Peach Lemonade

$10.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cold Brew

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Chai

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Fountain Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver, CO 80210

Directions

Gallery
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
2200 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Etc. Eatery - Denver
orange star4.1 • 204
1472 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Roadhouse
orange star4.5 • 671
1201 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
somebody people
orange star4.7 • 455
1165 S Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop - SOBO Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston