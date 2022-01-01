Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Sandwiches

Bacon St Bagels Rivermont

review star

No reviews yet

306 Rivermont Avenue

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bacon Street Classic
El Papa Diablo
The Herbivore

Single Bagels

Plain

Plain

$1.95

Classic. Timeless. Great with every spread and on every sandwich!

Everything

Everything

$1.95

Our best sellers, hands down.

Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.95

The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.

Blueberry

Blueberry

$1.95

The loads of blueberries swirled throughout the dough add the perfect amount of sweetness.

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$1.95Out of stock

We use only real Maldon Sea Salt flakes for the best flavor and texture. Goes especially well with any sweet elements for a “Sweet and Salty” combination.

Sesame Seed

Sesame Seed

$1.95Out of stock

A bagel shop classic. If you know, you know! *contains egg*

Asiago

Asiago

$1.95

For the cheese lover in all of us!

Garlic

Garlic

$1.95

Tons of flavor! Not recommended for a breakfast date.

Onion

Onion

$1.95

Flakes of dried onion give a subtle sweetness that adds an extra kick to your breakfast or lunch. A staff favorite!

Poppy Seed

Poppy Seed

$1.95

No bagel shop menu is complete without a delicious poppy seed recipe. Classic.

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.50

Bagel Sandwiches

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$4.50

Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs

The Bacon Street Classic

The Bacon Street Classic

$6.50

Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs, Choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sage Sausage, or Smoked Ham

El Papa Diablo

El Papa Diablo

$6.50

Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce

The Herbivore

The Herbivore

$7.50

Smashed Avocado, Chive Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Fried Egg

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$7.25

House Made Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast Beef & Swiss

$7.50

Sliced Roast Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, House Made Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, Horseradish Mayo

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Smoked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Lox N Loaded

Lox N Loaded

$10.50

Smoked Salmon, Thin Sliced Red Onion, Capers, Fresh Dill

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$8.25

Smashed Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Mayo

Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club

Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club

$10.50

Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

The Power Up

The Power Up

$6.50

Fresh Sliced Banana, Honey Drizzle, Choice of Creamy Peanut Butter or Nutella

Sides

Crispy Hash Brown Patty

Crispy Hash Brown Patty

$1.50

Crispy and Salty. The perfect pairing for any breakfast sandwich!

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Locally Made, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Dozens and Spreads

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.50

Please check bagel availability on “single bagels” page before making selections. Once you have verified that we have the bagels that you’d like in stock, simply write which bagels you would like in the “special instructions” portion below!

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Please check bagel availability on “single bagels” page before making selections. Once you have verified that we have the bagels that you’d like in stock, simply write which bagels you would like in the “special instructions” portion below!

Tub of Spread

$8.00

1/2lb. Tub of House Made Spread (Serves 4-6 Bagels)

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

“Mountain Music Blend” Crucible Coffee | Staunton, VA

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Snowing in Space | Charlottesville, VA

Cherry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00+
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00+

House Made Lavender Lemonade

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Merch

Heather Navy T-Shirt

Heather Navy T-Shirt

$20.00
“Breakfast Land” T-Shirt

“Breakfast Land” T-Shirt

$20.00
Navy Pocket T-Shirt

Navy Pocket T-Shirt

$22.00
Sandy Pocket T-Shirt

Sandy Pocket T-Shirt

$22.00
Long Sleeve Heather Navy Tshirt

Long Sleeve Heather Navy Tshirt

$25.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$30.00
Hat

Hat

$22.00
Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00

12oz. Bag of Fresh Roasted Whole Bean “Mountain Music Blend” Crucible Coffee | Staunton, VA

Sticker - Found Parking

Sticker - Found Parking

$1.50

“I Found Parking at Bacon St.”

Sticker - Breakfast Land

Sticker - Breakfast Land

$1.50

Our “Breakfast Land” logo

Sticker - Orange Bagel Logo

Sticker - Orange Bagel Logo

$1.50
Diner Mug

Diner Mug

$12.00

Dog Treat

$1.00

Baked to paw-fection using only the best ingredients for your four legged friend!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Rolled, Kettle Boiled Made Fresh Daily

Website

Location

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Bacon Street Bagels image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia's Subs Salads More - 915 Main St - Lynchburg VA 24504 - 434 846 3622
orange starNo Reviews
915 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24505
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
County Smoak - 7423 Timberlake Road
orange star5.0 • 132
7423 Timberlake Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
LYH Coffeehouse
orange star4.4 • 519
105 Cornerstone St #106 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Cinn City - 1344 main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1344 main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lynchburg

Macado's - Lynchburg
orange star4.1 • 3,824
3744 Candlers Mountain Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Isabella's Italian Trattoria
orange star4.9 • 2,314
4925 Boonsboro Rd Lynchburg, VA 24503
View restaurantnext
The White Hart
orange star4.5 • 1,356
1208 Main St Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
RA Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,316
1344 main Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
The Water Dog - Downtown Lynchburg
orange star4.6 • 694
1016 Jefferson Street Lynchburg, VA 24504
View restaurantnext
LYH Coffeehouse
orange star4.4 • 519
105 Cornerstone St #106 Lynchburg, VA 24502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lynchburg
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston