BACON Boise!
121 N 9th St
Boise, ID 83702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Daily Food Menu
Breakfasty
Bacon & Eggs
Breakfast potatoes, okra, biscuit.$16.00
Chicken Fried Bacon Steak
Southern gravy, fried eggs, breakfast potatoes, okra, biscuit.$20.00
Grit Bowl
Cheesy grits, poached eggs, bacon, biscuit.$16.00
Benny Hill
Poached eggs, bacon, chipotle hollandaise, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, okra.$18.00
Papa's Poutine
Bacon & eggs over fries, cheese curds, southern gravy.$19.00
El Paso Burrito
Cheesy egg scramble, bacon, breakfast potatoes, salsa, sour creme.$17.00
Jackson Burrito
Cheesy egg omelet, spinach, ham, bacon, griddle-pressed w/chipotle hollandaise.$16.00
The Hash
Sliced steak-teres major, sauteed 'shrooms, fried eggs, breakfast potatoes, okra, southern gravy, chipotle fried onions, biscuit.$21.00
Shrimp & Grits
Bacon, poached egg, biscuit.$22.00
Brioche Frenchy
Fresh berries, 100% maple syrup, powdered sugar, creme.$15.00
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Greek yogurt, fresh berries, agave nectar, brown sugar.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Bacon Breakfast Muffin
Berryhill Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Jam.$9.00
Sausage Breakfast Muffin
Kurobuta Sausage, Fried Egg, Gouda, Chipotle Hollandaise.$9.00
Omelets
Big Biscuits
Brunchy
1/2 Turkey & Bacon
Provolone, wild lettuce & tomato on focaccia w/basil pesto, fries & puppies.$12.00
Turkey & Bacon
Provolone, wild lettuce & tomato on focaccia w/basil pesto, fries & puppies.$17.00
1/2 BACON LT
Leaf lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough w/basil pesto mayo, red pepper aioli, fries & puppies.$12.00
BACON LT
Leaf lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough w/basil pesto mayo, red pepper aioli, fries & puppies.$17.00
1/2 Bacon & Brie Panini
Red onion, tomato, sourdough w/basil pesto mayo, fries & puppies.$12.00
Bacon & Brie Panini
Red onion, tomato, sourdough w/basil pesto mayo, fries & puppies.$17.00
1/2 Grill'd Cheese
Feta cheese, white cheddar & chipotle fried onions on sourdough w/bacon jam, fries & puppies (or a cup of tomato basil)$11.00
Grill'd Cheese
Feta cheese, white cheddar & chipotle fried onions on sourdough w/bacon jam, fries & puppies (or a cup of tomato basil)$16.00
Bacon Burger
(2/3 bacon, 1/3 steak). Smoked gouda, chipotle fried onions, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on toasted potato bun w/ chipotle aioli, fries & puppies.$18.00
Oink-less Wrap
Feta cheese, red onion, spinach, tomato, cucumber & pepperoncini in a spinach tortilla w/basil vin, fries & puppies.$15.00
The MAC
"Best in the US" by Food & Wine Magazine. Parmesan, jack, cheddar, provolone, bacon, 'shrooms & tomatoes baked w/penne pasta.$15.00
Bacon
Bacon Shots$10.00
BACON Styx$12.00
Berryhill
Sweet w/a lil' chile heat, what started it all.$2.00
Spicy Hot
Spicy... and hot, for the heat seeker$2.00
Maple Rosemary
Savory & sweet.$2.00
Candied
Smoky sweetness, bacon for dessert.$2.00
Pantry Bacon
Rotating... it's what we're workin' on.$2.00
Bacon Bag
Fully-cooked, ready-to-eat, mess free & delicious BACON... in a Bag!$20.00
Chopped Bacon Tin$14.00
Bacon Fat Tin$12.00
The Whole Hog (4 Bacon Bags)
All 4 Bacon Bags! Berryhill, Spicy Hot, Maple Rosemary & Candied.$76.00
Starters
Soup & Salad
Tomato Basil Soup- Cup$5.00
Tomato Basil Soup- Bowl$7.00
Soup of the Day- Cup$5.00
Soup of the Day- Bowl$7.00
Green Salad- Side
Wild greens, spinach, feta, parmesan, currants, croutons, bacon vin or oink-less vin.$7.00
Green Salad- Full
Wild greens, spinach, feta, parmesan, currants, croutons, bacon vin or oink-less vin.$10.00
Honey Lime-Fruit Salad
Seasonal melons, pineapple, orange, split grapes.$5.00
Sides
Avocado- Side$2.75
1 Egg$3.00
Breakfast Potatoes & Okra$4.00
Cheesy Grit$4.00
Fried Okra- Side$3.00
Small Fries$3.75
Small Puppies$4.50
Fries & Puppies Basket$7.00
4oz Side of Gravy$1.75
Southern Gravy$3.50
Sausage Gravy$5.50
Kurobuta Sausage Patty- One Each$4.00
Side Toast$1.50
Gluten Free Toast$3.00
Small Biscuit$3.50
Big Biscuit$4.50
Maple Syrup- Side$1.50
Side Greek Yogurt$3.00
Fried Chicken$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Daily Drink Menu
Beverages
Coffee- Here$4.00
Coffee- To Go$2.00
Iced Coffee$3.00
Latte$3.50
Mocha$4.00
Americano$2.75
Cappucino$3.50
Espresso$2.75
Extra Double Shot$0.75
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot Tea$2.25
Chai Tea$3.50
Monin Flavors$0.75
Alternative Milk$0.75
Soda$3.00
Ice Tea$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Orange Juice$3.50
Cranberry Juice$3.50
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Soda Water$1.50
Milk$2.75
Chocolate Milk$3.25
Sparkling Water (Liquid Death)$4.00
Still Water (Liquid Death)$4.00
Catering Menu
Entrees (Serve 10 Persons)
Cheesy Eggs & Bacon (Salsa Scramble)
Breakfast Potatoes & Okra, Biscuits, Butter, Jam.$165.00
El Paso Burrito (Cut in 1/2)
Cheesy Egg Scramble, Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, Salsa, Sour Creme, wrapped in Tortillas.$175.00
Jackson Burrito (Cut in 1/2)
Cheesy Egg Omelet, Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Griddle-Pressed w/ Chipotle Hollandaise.$165.00
Brioche Frenchy
Fresh berries, 100% maple syrup, powdered sugar, creme.$155.00
Bacon Breakfast Muffins
Berryhill Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Jam.$95.00
Sausage Breakfast Muffins
Kurobuta Sausage, Fried Egg, Gouda, Chipotle Hollandaise.$95.00
The MAC
Bacon, 'Shrooms, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Jack, Provolone and Cheddar baked with Penne Pasta.$125.00
Assorted Samms & Bacon Chips
Turkey & Bacon Samm on Focaccia, BACON LT Samm on Sourdough. Add extra Samms $16 or Oink-less Wrap $14.$175.00
Platters (Serve 20-30 Persons)
Bakery & Bacon Platter (Catering)
Lil' Beignets, Cinni Slices, Bacon Cheddar Scones & Bacon Styx.$95.00
Bacon Cinni Slices & Lil' Beignets (Catering)$137.00
Seasonal Fruit (Catering)$89.00
Griddled Steak Migs (teres major) (Catering)
Rosemary horseradish.$189.00
Griddled Pesto Shrimp (Catering)$179.00
Bacon Styx (Catering)
72 Styx served in 6 disposable domed pints.$72.00
Naked Bacon Finger Samms (Catering)
Bacon, Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Basil Pesto Mayo & Focaccia.$137.00
Turkey & Bacon Wheels (Catering)
Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Tortilla.$125.00
Oink-less Wheels (Catering)
Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, OInk-less Vin, Feta/Creme, Spinach Tortilla.$117.00
Fruit & Cheese (Catering)$139.00
Side Salad Bowls (Serve 10 Persons)
Bacon (Catering)
Beverages (Catering)
Retail & Merch
Bacon Bag
Fully-cooked, ready-to-eat, mess free & delicious BACON... in a Bag!$20.00
The Whole Hog (4 Bacon Bags)
All 4 Bacon Bags! Berryhill, Spicy Hot, Maple Rosemary & Candied.$76.00
Chopped Bacon Tin$14.00
Bacon Fat Tin$12.00
Retail Coffee Tin
Dark roast, whole bean.$10.00
Dog Treats
Bacon Dog Treats made by Idaho Barkey.$16.00
1/2 Lb Bacon Styx$12.00
Merry Crispness T-Shirt$28.00
Bacon Jam- retail$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast & Brunch 8am-2pm Daily in Downtown Boise! Not in Boise and Want BACON? Ship Our Fully-Cooked Berryhill Bacon Nationwide!
121 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702