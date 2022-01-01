Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacon St Bagels Forest

16145 Forest Rd

Forest, VA 24551

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bacon Street Classic
Cold Brew
El Papa Diablo

Single Bagels

Plain

Plain

$1.95

Classic. Timeless. Great with every spread and on every sandwich!

Everything

Everything

$1.95

Our best sellers, hands down.

Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.95

The name speaks for itself! Tons of Cinnamon and Raisins swirled throughout make up this delicious classic.

Blueberry

Blueberry

$1.95

The loads of blueberries swirled throughout the dough add the perfect amount of sweetness.

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$1.95

We use only real Maldon Sea Salt flakes for the best flavor and texture. Goes especially well with any sweet elements for a “Sweet and Salty” combination.

Sesame Seed

Sesame Seed

$1.95Out of stock

A bagel shop classic. If you know, you know! *contains egg*

Asiago

Asiago

$1.95

For the cheese lover in all of us!

Garlic

Garlic

$1.95

Tons of flavor! Not recommended for a breakfast date.

Onion

Onion

$1.95

Flakes of dried onion give a subtle sweetness that adds an extra kick to your breakfast or lunch. A staff favorite!

Poppy Seed

Poppy Seed

$1.95

No bagel shop menu is complete without a delicious poppy seed recipe. Classic.

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.50

Bagel Sandwiches

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$4.50

Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs

The Bacon Street Classic

The Bacon Street Classic

$6.50

Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs, Choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon or Sage Sausage

El Papa Diablo

El Papa Diablo

$6.50

Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce

The Herbivore

The Herbivore

$7.50

Smashed Avocado, Chive Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Fried Egg

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$7.25Out of stock

House Made Curry Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast Beef & Swiss

$7.50

Sliced Roast Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, House Made Pickled Red Onion, Horseradish Mayo

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Smoked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

Lox N Loaded

Lox N Loaded

$10.50

Smoked Salmon, Thin Sliced Red Onion, Capers, Fresh Dill

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$8.25

Smashed Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Mayo

Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club

Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club

$10.50

Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato

The Power Up

The Power Up

$6.50

Fresh Sliced Banana, Honey Drizzle, Choice of Creamy Peanut Butter or Nutella

Sides

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50

Crispy and Salty. The perfect pairing for any breakfast sandwich!

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Locally Made, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Dozens and Spreads

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.50

Please check bagel availability on “single bagels” page before making selections. Once you have verified that we have the bagels that you’d like in stock, simply write which bagels you would like in the “special instructions” portion below!

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Please check bagel availability on “single bagels” page before making selections. Once you have verified that we have the bagels that you’d like in stock, simply write which bagels you would like in the “special instructions” portion below!

Tub of Spread

$8.00

1/2lb. Tub of House Made Spread (Serves 4-6 Bagels)

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

“Mountain Music Blend” Crucible Coffee | Staunton, VA

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Snowing in Space | Charlottesville, VA

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00+

House Made Lavender Lemonade

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good bagels made fresh daily!

Location

16145 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

