Bad Ass Coffee Alexandria

review star

No reviews yet

2466 Mandeville Ln

Alexandria, VA 22314

FEATURED

Raspberry Reef | Hot

Raspberry Reef | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Raspberry & White Chocolate

Raspberry Reef | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Raspberry & White Chocolate

Raspberry Reef | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Raspberry & White Chocolate

Raspberry Reef | Iced

Raspberry Reef | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Raspberry & White Chocolate

Raspberry Reef | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Raspberry & White Chocolate

Beach Bliss Latte | Hot

Beach Bliss | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss Latte | Iced

Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

ICED COFFEE

Almond Mocha | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious-Iced-Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Vanilla Latte | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Vanilla

Cold Brew | Medium

$4.95

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium

$5.65

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$6.65

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium

$4.65

16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$5.15

24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Americano | Iced, Medium

$4.25

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.75

24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

DIY Latte | Iced, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$7.45

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium

$4.95

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend

10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.45

Nitro | Medium

$5.95

Nitro | Big Kahuna

$6.95

ICED DRINKS

Italian Soda | Medium

$3.35

16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Italian Soda | Big Kahuna

$4.15

24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Cremosa | Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

Cremosa | Big Kahuna

$4.70

24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

Iced Tea | Medium

$3.85

16 oz | Iced Tea

Iced Tea | Big Kahuna

$4.45

24 oz | Iced Tea

Chai Tea | Iced, Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.15

24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Lemonade | Medium

$3.50

16 oz | Classic Lemonade

Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$4.00

24 oz | Classic lemonade

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna

$4.45

24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Matcha Latte | Iced | Medium

Matcha Latte | Iced | Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 285

Matcha Latte | Iced | Big Kahuna

Matcha Latte | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.15

24 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 380

HOT COFFEE

Almond Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Cal: 230

Almond Mocha | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Vanilla

100% Kona | Brewed, Small

$5.45

12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Large

$7.45

20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

Brewed Coffee | Small

$2.95

12 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium

$3.45

16 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Large

$3.95

20 oz | Brewed Coffee

Café Au Lait | Hot, Small

$3.65

12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium

$4.15

16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Large

$4.65

20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Americano | Hot, Small

$3.55

12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Americano | Hot, Medium

$4.15

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water

Americano | Hot, Large

$4.55

20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Small

$4.35

12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium

$4.95

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Large

$5.55

20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Small

$4.35

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Medium

$4.95

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Large

$5.55

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

DIY Latte | Hot, Small

$5.45

12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Medium

$6.35

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Large

$6.95

20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

Espresso | Hot, Single

$3.35

Single | 1 shot of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Double

$3.85

Double | 2 shots of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Quad

$4.35

Quad | 4 shots of espresso.

HOT DRINKS

Hot Tea | Small

$3.45

12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Medium

$3.85

16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Large

$4.25

20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Chai Tea | Hot, Small

$5.15

12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Large

$5.85

20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Hot Chocolate | Small

$3.95

12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Medium

$4.35

16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Large

$4.55

20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Steamer | Small

$3.95

Steamer | Medium

$4.35

Steamer | Large

$4.55
Matcha Latte | Hot | Small

Matcha Latte | Hot | Small

$5.15Out of stock

12 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 170

Matcha Latte | Hot | Medium

Matcha Latte | Hot | Medium

$5.45Out of stock

16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 250

Matcha Latte | Hot | Large

Matcha Latte | Hot | Large

$5.85Out of stock

20 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 340

MANA ENERGY

Iced Mana

Red Mana | Iced | Medium

Red Mana | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Cherry Limeade

Red Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

Red Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Cherry Limeade

Pink Mana | Iced | Medium

Pink Mana | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Watermelon & Dragonfruit

Pink Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

Pink Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Watermelon & Dragonfruit

Orange Mana | Iced | Medium

Orange Mana | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Orange Mango

Orange Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

Orange Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Orange Mango

Blue Mana | Iced | Medium

Blue Mana | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Blue Raspberry

Blue Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

Blue Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Blue Raspberry

Purple Mana | Iced | Medium

Purple Mana | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Wildberry

Purple Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

Purple Mana | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Wildberry

Blended Mana

Blue Mana | Blended | Medium

Blue Mana | Blended | Medium

$6.75

16 oz | Blue Raspberry

Blue Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

Blue Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

$7.75

24 oz | Blue Raspberry

Red Mana | Blended | Medium

Red Mana | Blended | Medium

$6.75

16 oz | Cherry Limeade

Red Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

Red Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

$7.75

24 oz | Cherry Limeade

Pink Mana | Blended | Medium

Pink Mana | Blended | Medium

$6.75

16 oz | Watermelon & Dragonfruit

Pink Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

Pink Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

$7.75

24 oz | Watermelon & Dragonfruit

Purple Mana | Blended | Medium

Purple Mana | Blended | Medium

$6.75

16 oz | Wild Berry

Purple Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

Purple Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

$7.75

24 oz | Wild Berry

Orange Mana | Blended | Medium

Orange Mana | Blended | Medium

$6.75

16 oz | Orange Mango

Orange Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

Orange Mana | Blended | Big Kahuna

$7.75

24 oz | Orange Mango

FROZEN DRINKS

Almond Mocha | Blended. Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

DIY Latte | Blended, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.65

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

Koffee Kooler | Medium

Koffee Kooler | Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna

Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna

$6.65

24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Chai Tea | Blended, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna

$7.15

24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Smoothie | Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Your choice of flavor.

Smoothie | Big Kahuna

$6.95

24 oz | Your choice of flavor.

BAKERY

- Bagel

$2.95

- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS

$3.75Out of stock

- Bar | Lemon Square | SS

$3.75Out of stock

- Bar | Meltaway | SS

$3.75Out of stock

- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS

$3.75Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel

$3.95

- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed

$3.95Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip

$3.95Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy

$3.95

- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk

$2.75

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.

- Cookie | Salted Caramel

$2.75Out of stock

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada

$2.95

Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order

- Marshmallow Dessert Bar

$2.50

- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon

$3.55Out of stock

Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola

- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb

$3.55

Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola

- Scone | Artisan Blueberry

$3.25Out of stock

- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon

$3.25Out of stock

- Scone | Artisan Cranberry Orange

$3.25Out of stock

LUNCH

- Ham, Swiss, Spicy Mustard

- Ham, Swiss, Spicy Mustard

$7.25

Ham and swiss with spicy mustard. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

- Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

$7.75

Turkey, bacon, and cheddar with everything sauce. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

BREAKFAST

- Aloha Sandwich

- Aloha Sandwich

$5.75

Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$5.25

Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Egg Bites | Bacon and Swiss

$4.95Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Egg White Broccoli Parmesan

$4.95Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Egg White Feta Spinach

$4.95Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Prosciutto Gruyere

$4.95Out of stock

- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$5.25

Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- The Bad Ass One

- The Bad Ass One

$5.75

Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2466 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

