Bad Ass Coffee TX, Cypress
No reviews yet
12904 Fry Rd
Suite 400
Cypress, TX 77433
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FEATURED
Island Pumpkin Pie | Hot
Island Pumpkin Pie | Iced
Pumpkin Lava Latte | Iced
Caramel Apple Mana | Iced
Caramel Apple Mana | Whip
BAD ASS LATTES
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Caramel Wave | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Beach Bliss | Hot, Small
12 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Hot, Large
20 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Iced-Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Three Waves | Hot, Small
12 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Hot, Large
20 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
DIY Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
ICED CLASSICS
Americano | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend
10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna
Iced Espresso | Double
Double | 2 shots over ice.
Iced Espresso | Quad
Quad | 4 shots over ice.
HOT CLASSICS
100% Kona | Brewed, Small
12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Medium
16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Large
20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
Brewed Coffee | Small
12 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Large
20 oz | Brewed Coffee
Café Au Lait | Hot, Small
12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Large
20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Americano | Hot, Small
12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Americano | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water
Americano | Hot, Large
20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Small
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Large
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Espresso | Hot, Single
Single | 1 shot of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Double
Double | 2 shots of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Quad
Quad | 4 shots of espresso.
COLD BREW
Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Nitro | Medium
Nitro | Big Kahuna
Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
KOFFEE KOOLER
Koffee Kooler | Medium
16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Mocha Kick | Frozen, Medium
16 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl
Mocha Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl
Turtle Kick | Frozen, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl
Turtle Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl
Caramel Kick | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl
Caramel Kick | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl
DIY Koffee Kooler | Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
BAD ASS TEAS
Matcha Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 170
Matcha Latte | Hot , Medium
16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 250
Matcha Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 340
Matcha Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 285
Matcha Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 380
Chai Tea | Hot, Small
12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Large
20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Hot Tea | Small
12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Medium
16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Large
20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Iced Tea | Medium
16 oz | Iced Tea
Iced Tea | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Iced Tea
LEMONADE
Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Classic Lemonade
Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
SMOOTHIES
MANA ENERGY
Iced Mana
Sunrise Swell | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Sunrise Swell | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Reef Racer | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Reef Racer | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Mana Whip
Sunrise Swell | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Sunrise Swell | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Reef Racer | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Reef Racer | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
LITTLE 'OHANA
Chocolate Chiller | Medium
16 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight
Chocolate Chiller | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight
Hot Chocolate | Small
12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Medium
16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Large
20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Classic Lemonade
Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade
Steamer | Small
Steamer | Medium
Steamer | Large
Surfer Soda | Medium
16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Medium
16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
BAKERY
- Bagel
- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS
- Bar | Lemon Square | SS
- Bar | Meltaway | SS
- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS
- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel
- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed
- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip
- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy
- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.
- Cookie | Salted Caramel
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada
Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order
- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon
Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola
- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb
Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola
- Scone | Artisan Blueberry
Featuring a delicate pastry, this scone is made with juicy, wild blueberries and a hint of lemon for a burst of fruity flavor.
- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon
Buttery cream scone flaky with delicate layers and pockets of sweet cinnamon and sprinkled with course cinnamon sugar for the perfect coffee treat.
BREAKFAST
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar
Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar
Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Aloha Sandwich
Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- The Bad Ass One
Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Egg Bites | Bacon and Swiss
- Egg Bites | Egg White Broccoli Parmesan
- Egg Bites | Egg White Feta Spinach
- Egg Bites | Prosciutto Gruyere
- Egg Bites | Mushroom Swiss
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12904 Fry Rd, Suite 400, Cypress, TX 77433