Bad Ass Coffee Orange Beach, AL
24824 Canal Rd
Orange Beach, AL 36561
Featured
Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream
Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream
Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream
Gingerbread Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream
Gingerbread Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream
Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Small
12 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Large
20 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Small
12 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Large
20 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy
Iced Coffee
Almond Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Almond Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Snickerlicious-Iced-Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Snickerlicious | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Vanilla Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Vanilla
Vanilla Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Vanilla
Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Americano | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
DIY Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend
10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna
Iced Drinks
Italian Soda | Medium
16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Italian Soda | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Cremosa | Medium
16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
Cremosa | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
Iced Tea | Medium
16 oz | Iced Tea
Iced Tea | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Iced Tea
Chai Tea | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Classic Lemonade
Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Hot Coffee
Almond Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Almond Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Cal: 230
Almond Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Wave | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small
12 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large
20 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Snickerlicious | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Snickerlicious | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Snickerlicious | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Vanilla Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Vanilla
Vanilla Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Vanilla
Vanilla Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Vanilla
100% Kona | Brewed, Small
12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Medium
16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Large
20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
Brewed Coffee | Small
12 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Large
20 oz | Brewed Coffee
Café Au Lait | Hot, Small
12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Large
20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Americano | Hot, Small
12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Americano | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water
Americano | Hot, Large
20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Small
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Large
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
DIY Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
Espresso | Hot, Single
Single | 1 shot of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Double
Double | 2 shots of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Quad
Quad | 4 shots of espresso.
Hot Drinks
Hot Tea | Small
12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Medium
16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Large
20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Chai Tea | Hot, Small
12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Large
20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Hot Chocolate | Small
12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Medium
16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Large
20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Frozen Drinks
Almond Mocha | Blended. Medium
16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Almond Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate
Caramel Wave | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla
Monkey Mocha | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Snickerlicious | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Snickerlicious | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
DIY Latte | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
Koffee Kooler | Medium
16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Chai Tea | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Smoothie | Medium
16 oz | Your choice of flavor.
Smoothie | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Your choice of flavor.
Bakery
- Bagel
- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS
- Bar | Lemon Square | SS
- Bar | Meltaway | SS
- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS
- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel
- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed
- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip
- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy
- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.
- Cookie | Salted Caramel
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada
Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order
- Marshmallow Dessert Bar
- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon
Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola
- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb
Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola
- Scone | Artisan Blueberry
- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon
- Scone | Artisan Cranberry Orange
Lunch
Breakfast
- Aloha Sandwich
Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar
Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Egg Bites | Bacon and Swiss
- Egg Bites | Egg White Broccoli Parmesan
- Egg Bites | Egg White Feta Spinach
- Egg Bites | Prosciutto Gruyere
- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar
Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- The Bad Ass One
Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
24824 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561