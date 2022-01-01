Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Ass Coffee Orange Beach, AL



No reviews yet

24824 Canal Rd

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Featured

Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Small

$5.75

12 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream

Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Medium

$6.25

16 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream

Gingerbread Latte | Hot, Large

$6.45

20 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream

Gingerbread Latte | Iced, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream

Gingerbread Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Sweet with a touch of spicy, classic gingerbread topped with whipped cream

Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Small

$5.75

12 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium

$6.25

16 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Beach Bliss | Hot, Large

$6.45

20 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | White Chocolate, Peppermint & Macadamia Nut topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Small

$3.50

12 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Medium

$4.00

16 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Peppermint Hot Chocolate | Hot, Large

$4.50

20 oz | Bad Ass Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy

Iced Coffee

Almond Mocha | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious-Iced-Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Vanilla Latte | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Vanilla

Cold Brew | Medium

$4.00

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$5.00

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$6.50

24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Americano | Iced, Medium

$4.25

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.75

24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

DIY Latte | Iced, Medium

$5.55

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium

$4.25

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.50

24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium

$3.75

16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend

10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.25

Iced Drinks

Italian Soda | Medium

$4.45

16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Italian Soda | Big Kahuna

$4.95

24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Cremosa | Medium

$5.15

16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

Cremosa | Big Kahuna

$5.45

24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

Iced Tea | Medium

$4.45

16 oz | Iced Tea

Iced Tea | Big Kahuna

$4.95

24 oz | Iced Tea

Chai Tea | Iced, Medium

$5.00

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.75

24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Lemonade | Medium

$4.45

16 oz | Classic Lemonade

Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$4.95

24 oz | Classic lemonade

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium

$5.25

16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna

$6.25

24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Hot Coffee

Almond Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Cal: 230

Almond Mocha | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Vanilla

Vanilla Latte | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Vanilla

100% Kona | Brewed, Small

$4.00

12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Medium

$5.00

16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Large

$6.00

20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

Brewed Coffee | Small

$2.75

12 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium

$2.95

16 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Large

$3.25

20 oz | Brewed Coffee

Café Au Lait | Hot, Small

$3.25

12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium

$3.45

16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Large

$3.75

20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Americano | Hot, Small

$3.25

12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Americano | Hot, Medium

$3.65

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water

Americano | Hot, Large

$4.35

20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Small

$4.00

12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium

$4.55

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Large

$5.25

20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Small

$4.45

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Medium

$4.95

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Large

$5.45

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

DIY Latte | Hot, Small

$5.25

12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Large

$5.95

20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

Espresso | Hot, Single

$1.90

Single | 1 shot of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Double

$2.80

Double | 2 shots of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Quad

$3.70

Quad | 4 shots of espresso.

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea | Small

$3.00

12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Medium

$3.45

16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Large

$3.95

20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Chai Tea | Hot, Small

$4.50

12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Medium

$4.80

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Large

$5.15

20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Hot Chocolate | Small

$3.00

12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Medium

$3.50

16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Large

$4.00

20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Frozen Drinks

Almond Mocha | Blended. Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Almond Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Almond, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Caramel, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Kreme De Kona | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla

Monkey Mocha | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Snickerlicious | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Snickerlicious | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

DIY Latte | Blended, Medium

$5.75

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.30

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

Koffee Kooler | Medium

$5.25

16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna

$6.00

24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Chai Tea | Blended, Medium

$5.25

16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.00

24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Smoothie | Medium

$5.75Out of stock

16 oz | Your choice of flavor.

Smoothie | Big Kahuna

$6.25Out of stock

24 oz | Your choice of flavor.

Bakery

- Bagel

$4.50

- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS

Out of stock

- Bar | Lemon Square | SS

Out of stock

- Bar | Meltaway | SS

Out of stock

- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS

Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel

Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed

Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip

Out of stock

- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy

Out of stock

- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk

$5.00

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.

- Cookie | Salted Caramel

$5.00

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order

- Marshmallow Dessert Bar

$5.00

- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon

$4.25

Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola

- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.25

Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola

- Scone | Artisan Blueberry

$5.00

- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon

$5.00

- Scone | Artisan Cranberry Orange

Out of stock

Lunch

- Ham, Swiss, Spicy Mustard

$6.50

Ham and swiss with spicy mustard. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

$7.00

Turkey, bacon, and cheddar with everything sauce. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

Breakfast

- Aloha Sandwich

$5.00

Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$5.75

Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Egg Bites | Bacon and Swiss

Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Egg White Broccoli Parmesan

$4.95

- Egg Bites | Egg White Feta Spinach

Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Prosciutto Gruyere

$4.95

- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$5.75

Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- The Bad Ass One

$5.00

Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24824 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Directions

Gallery



