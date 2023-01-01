Bagels

$2.00

A hand-rolled, freshly baked bagel has some attributes that take it from ordinary to something you absolutely adore sinking your teeth into.

Bagel with Butter

$3.50

Fall in love with one of our bagels. Crispy on the outside, warm and chewy on the inside. Enjoy one with butter today!

Bagel with Butter & Jelly

$4.00

Butter and jelly is the ultimate breakfast indulgence!

Bagel with Grape Jelly

$3.50

A bagel is just a different form of sliced bread, and grape jelly is great on toast, so go for it!

Bagel with Hummus

$5.75

The combination of flavors creates an irresistible nutty flavor profile that's both savory and slightly sweet.

Bagel with Nutella

$4.75

Nutella® hazelnut spread is a happy start to every day!

Bagel with Honey

$4.50

Say good morning to bagel bliss drizzled with real honey.

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$4.75

Creamy peanut butter is a fun textural contrast to the chewy, bagel dough.

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$4.75

Generally speaking, if you like mild cheeses and creamy textures, then you will probably love cream cheese. Like butter, but cheesier!

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.75

Our Cream Cheese has a smooth and creamy texture, with a slightly tangy and salty taste. It's mild and subtle flavor makes it a perfect accompaniment for other flavors. Try them all!

Bagel with Plain Tofu Cream Cheese

$5.50

Tofu cream cheese is a thick and creamy spread that resembles regular cream cheese

Bagel with Flavored Tofu Cream Cheese

$5.95

Jazz up your bagel with flavored tofu cream cheese!

Bagel with Plain Low Fat Cream Cheese

$5.50

Creamy texture and tangy flavor, similar to traditional cream cheese, but with significantly reduced fat content.

Bagel with Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

A great option for individuals looking to reduce the fat without sacrificing taste.

Bagel with Alternative Cream Cheese

$6.50

Level-up your breakfast with schmear of savory, creamy Almond Milk Cream Cheese Alternative

Bagel with Nova & Plain Cream Cheese

$13.95

There really is a lot to love about lox and bagels — somewhat salty and buttery cured salmon, rich cream cheese, on a bagel.

Bagel with Nova & Scallion Cream Cheese

$14.45

The salmon is cured in salt, similarly to lox, but with less salt, for a milder flavor. After it's cured, it's then cold smoked, for a flavor combination that some call “quintessential” to the perfect bagel and lox!

Bagel "All The Way"

$15.50

Bagel, cream cheese, lox and garnishes that offer pops of crunchy textures, briney bites, and herby notes.

Bakery

Fresh Muffins

$4.50

Jumbo muffins are always a crowd-pleaser! Perfect for breakfast or as a snack!

Crossiant

$4.50

Crisp on the outside with a soft, buttery texture inside, a freshly baked croissant is almost impossible to resist!

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

The perfectly soft, fluffy, gooey cinnamon rolls are right at your fingertips!

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$6.25

This oatmeal makes a creamy, hearty breakfast that's delicious with your favorite toppings (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Named for the initials of its primary ingredients, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, served on choice of bread.

French Toast

$10.95

This French Toast is crisp at the edges with a tender custard-like center (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

ABC Sandwich

$10.95

Bite into this bacon avocado sandwich with its creamy, buttery avocado, crispy bacon, and cheese for a delicious lunch.

Homemade Waffle

$10.95

Golden-brown in color, with a crispy outer texture and a soft interior (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.95

Pancakes are delicious, that's what they are! They are thick and dense, yet fluffy at the same time (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

Grain Free Pancakes

$12.95

Grain Free and Gluten Free pancakes, the perfect blend of light and fluffy inside with a crunchy texture on the golden brown outside (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

Grain Free French Toast

$12.95

Grain Free and Gluten Free - Just like the classic French Toast recipe (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).

Grain Free Waffle

$12.95

Grain Free and Gluten Free Waffle golden-brown in color, with a crispy outer texture and a soft interior (egg sold separately).

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled cheese a familiar favorite, made with American cheese on white bread.

Breakfast Wraps

Ham Egg and Cheese Wrap

$10.95

Eggs, Ham and American Cheese, served in a flour tortilla

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$10.95

Egg, Turkey Bacon and American cheese, in a flour tortilla.

Mushrooms, Peppers and Egg Wrap

$10.95

Eggs, Mushrooms and Peppers, served in a flour tortilla.

Spinach Egg Cheese Wrap

$10.95

Corned Beef Egg and Cheese Wrap

$10.95

Pastrami Egg Cheese Wrap

$10.95

Triple Cheese Wrap

$10.95
Rise and Shine Wrap

$10.95

Egg whites, bacon, spinach, broccoli and avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mexican Burrito

$12.95

Eggs, chorizo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The American

$12.95

Eggs, bacon, American cheese, avocado and home fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Egg Bar

Two Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Three Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Two Eggs Cheese & Meat

$8.25

Two Eggs Cheese & Turkey Bacon

$8.50

Prosciutto Egg and Cheese

$9.00

Potato Egg and Mozzarella

$8.00

Leo Sandwich

$9.25

Strip Steak

$10.00

Egg Platter

$7.50

Omelet's

Rise and Shine Omelet

$13.95

Egg whites, mushroom, spinach, peppers, broccoli, avocado and bacon; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Seven Bell Omelet

$13.95

Egg whites, turkey bacon, spinach and avocado; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Jumpstart Omelet

$13.95

Egg whites, cheddar, jalapeño, avocado and turkey bacon; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Protein Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, low fat Swiss cheese and fresh spinach; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

LEO Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, lox and onions; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

ABC Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, avocado, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Greek Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, feta cheese and tomatoes; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Garden Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, kale, onions, peppers and feta cheese; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Western Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, Ham and Peppers; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.95

Eggs, peppers, mushrooms, avocado, tomatoes, onion and spinach; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

Three Cheese Omelet

$13.95

Eggs and Choice of cheese, served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.

CC Lb

Plain 1\4

$3.50

Plain 1\2

$7.00

Plain 1lb

$14.00

Flavored 1\4

$4.00

Flavored 1\2

$8.00

Flavored 1lb

$16.00

Special Flavored 1/4

$5.00

Special Flavored 1/2

$9.00

Special Flavored 1lb

$18.00

LF 1\4

$3.50

LF 1\2

$7.00

LF 1lb

$14.00

LF Flavored 1/4

$4.00

LF Flavored 1/2

$8.00

LF Flavored 1lb

$16.00

Tofu 1/4

$3.50

Tofu 1/2

$7.00

Tofu 1lb

$14.00

Tofu Flavored 1/4

$4.00

Tofu Flavored 1/2

$8.00

Tofu Flavored 1lb

$16.00

Chopped Salads

House Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Chop It Up

$10.95

Salads

Tuna

$4.00+

Veggie Tuna

$4.00+

Mexican Tuna

$4.00+

Whitefish Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Egg Salad

$3.50+

Grape Leaves

$3.00

Wraps

50 Veggie Wrap

$12.95

51 BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.95

52 Teriyaki Wrap

$12.95

53 Veggie Tuna Wrap

$12.95

54 Turkey Club Wrap

$12.95

55 Philly Wrap

$12.95

56 Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

59 Ceased BLT Wrap

$12.95

Signature Sandwiches

61 Beat it

$12.95

62 Rock with you

$12.95

63 The Thriller

$12.95

64 Billy Jean

$12.95

65 Off the wall

$12.95

66 Man in the Mirror

$12.95

67 Dirty Diana

$12.95

69 You Rock My World

$12.95

Specialty Sandwiches

70 Redhook

$12.95

71 Carroll Garden

$12.95

72 Coney Island

$12.95

73 Bensonhurst

$12.95

74 Bushwick

$12.95

75 Park Slope

$12.95

76 Fort Greene

$12.95

77 Brighton Beach

$12.95

78 Williamsburg

$12.95

79 Brooklyn Heights

$12.95

80 The Warriors

$12.95

81 Biggie Smalls

$12.95

82 No Sleep Til Brooklyn

$12.95

Hot Sandwiches

83 Manhunt

$12.95

84 Hopscotch

$12.95

85 Skully

$12.95

86 Freeze Tag

$12.95

87 Saturday Night Fever

$12.95

88 Ebbet's Field

$12.95

89 Brooklynite

$12.95

90 Peter Luger

$12.95

Triple Deckers

102 Roasted Turkey Club Triple

$12.95

103 Egg Salad Triple

$12.95

103 Chicken Salad Triple

$12.95

104 BLT Triple

$12.95

105 Roast Beef Triple

$12.95

106 Veggie Club Triple

$12.95

Veggie Sandwiches

107 Arugula

$11.00

108 Avocado and Hummus

$11.00

109 Cucumber

$11.00

111 Avocado

$11.00

Paninis

91 Tuna Melt

$12.95

92 Meatless

$12.95

93 Chicken Fajita

$12.95

94 Monte Cristo

$12.95

95 Reuben

$12.95

96 Torino Panini

$12.95

97 The Wyckoff

$12.95

98 The Starr

$12.95

99 The Troutman

$12.95

100 The Jefferson

$12.95

101 The Willoughby

$12.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Crisp on the outside, soft in the middle. Sheer bliss.

Hash Browns

$4.00

Deep fried patties, a perfect blend of crisp-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside goodness.

Juice Bar

Smoothies

$10.00

Beverages

Bad Bagel OJ

$5.50

Boylan Soda

$2.50

Coastal Craft Kombucha

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Essentia Water

$2.50+

Gatorade

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Joe Box To Go

$35.00

Joes Tea

$3.25

Martinelli

$3.25

Mexican Coke/Sprite/Jarritos

$3.00

Naked Juice

$4.50

Natalie's

$4.50

Nestle Nesquick

$3.25

Poland Spring

$2.00+

Rise Brewing

$5.00

Sail Away Coffee

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Celsius Energy Drink

$3.75

Smart Water

$3.25

Snapple

$2.50

Soda Bottle

$2.95

Soda Can

$2.50

Super Coffee

$5.00

Tropicana Bottle

$3.00

Tropicana Carton

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Savory Snacks

Day Old Bagels

$5.00

Deep River 2oz

$2.50

Inka Plantain Chips 4oz

$4.00

Joes Chips

$2.75

Kettle Chips 1.50 oz

$2.25

Moziacs .75oz

$2.00

Pop Chips .80 oz

$2.00

Pringles

$2.50

Quest Protein Chips 1.10 oz

$5.25

Snacklins .90 oz

$3.25

Thin Stackers Brown Rice Cakes

$6.50

Sweet Snacks

Complete Cookie

$4.50

Complete Crunchy

$3.00

Go Macro

$2.00

Hu Chocolate Bars

$7.50

Hu Cookies

$9.00

Hu Gems

$8.50

Hu Hunks

$9.00

Hungry Budda

$3.75

Keto Cookie

$4.00

Keto Cups

$15.00

Keto Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Mocca Shots

$3.75

No Whey

$3.25

Nomz Energy Bites

$4.75

Quantum Energy

$4.50