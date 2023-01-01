- Home
Bad Bagel 40 Wyckoff Ave
No reviews yet
40 Wyckoff Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bagels
A hand-rolled, freshly baked bagel has some attributes that take it from ordinary to something you absolutely adore sinking your teeth into.
Bagel with Butter
Fall in love with one of our bagels. Crispy on the outside, warm and chewy on the inside. Enjoy one with butter today!
Bagel with Butter & Jelly
Butter and jelly is the ultimate breakfast indulgence!
Bagel with Grape Jelly
A bagel is just a different form of sliced bread, and grape jelly is great on toast, so go for it!
Bagel with Hummus
The combination of flavors creates an irresistible nutty flavor profile that's both savory and slightly sweet.
Bagel with Nutella
Nutella® hazelnut spread is a happy start to every day!
Bagel with Honey
Say good morning to bagel bliss drizzled with real honey.
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Creamy peanut butter is a fun textural contrast to the chewy, bagel dough.
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
Generally speaking, if you like mild cheeses and creamy textures, then you will probably love cream cheese. Like butter, but cheesier!
Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese
Our Cream Cheese has a smooth and creamy texture, with a slightly tangy and salty taste. It's mild and subtle flavor makes it a perfect accompaniment for other flavors. Try them all!
Bagel with Plain Tofu Cream Cheese
Tofu cream cheese is a thick and creamy spread that resembles regular cream cheese
Bagel with Flavored Tofu Cream Cheese
Jazz up your bagel with flavored tofu cream cheese!
Bagel with Plain Low Fat Cream Cheese
Creamy texture and tangy flavor, similar to traditional cream cheese, but with significantly reduced fat content.
Bagel with Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese
A great option for individuals looking to reduce the fat without sacrificing taste.
Bagel with Alternative Cream Cheese
Level-up your breakfast with schmear of savory, creamy Almond Milk Cream Cheese Alternative
Bagel with Nova & Plain Cream Cheese
There really is a lot to love about lox and bagels — somewhat salty and buttery cured salmon, rich cream cheese, on a bagel.
Bagel with Nova & Scallion Cream Cheese
The salmon is cured in salt, similarly to lox, but with less salt, for a milder flavor. After it's cured, it's then cold smoked, for a flavor combination that some call “quintessential” to the perfect bagel and lox!
Bagel "All The Way"
Bagel, cream cheese, lox and garnishes that offer pops of crunchy textures, briney bites, and herby notes.
Bakery
Fresh Muffins
Jumbo muffins are always a crowd-pleaser! Perfect for breakfast or as a snack!
Crossiant
Crisp on the outside with a soft, buttery texture inside, a freshly baked croissant is almost impossible to resist!
Cinnamon Roll
The perfectly soft, fluffy, gooey cinnamon rolls are right at your fingertips!
Breakfast
Oatmeal
This oatmeal makes a creamy, hearty breakfast that's delicious with your favorite toppings (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
BLT Sandwich
Named for the initials of its primary ingredients, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, served on choice of bread.
French Toast
This French Toast is crisp at the edges with a tender custard-like center (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
ABC Sandwich
Bite into this bacon avocado sandwich with its creamy, buttery avocado, crispy bacon, and cheese for a delicious lunch.
Homemade Waffle
Golden-brown in color, with a crispy outer texture and a soft interior (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
Buttermilk Pancakes
Pancakes are delicious, that's what they are! They are thick and dense, yet fluffy at the same time (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
Grain Free Pancakes
Grain Free and Gluten Free pancakes, the perfect blend of light and fluffy inside with a crunchy texture on the golden brown outside (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
Grain Free French Toast
Grain Free and Gluten Free - Just like the classic French Toast recipe (Fresh Fruit sold Separately).
Grain Free Waffle
Grain Free and Gluten Free Waffle golden-brown in color, with a crispy outer texture and a soft interior (egg sold separately).
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese a familiar favorite, made with American cheese on white bread.
Breakfast Wraps
Ham Egg and Cheese Wrap
Eggs, Ham and American Cheese, served in a flour tortilla
Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Egg, Turkey Bacon and American cheese, in a flour tortilla.
Mushrooms, Peppers and Egg Wrap
Eggs, Mushrooms and Peppers, served in a flour tortilla.
Spinach Egg Cheese Wrap
Corned Beef Egg and Cheese Wrap
Pastrami Egg Cheese Wrap
Triple Cheese Wrap
Rise and Shine Wrap
Egg whites, bacon, spinach, broccoli and avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mexican Burrito
Eggs, chorizo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The American
Eggs, bacon, American cheese, avocado and home fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Egg Bar
Omelet's
Rise and Shine Omelet
Egg whites, mushroom, spinach, peppers, broccoli, avocado and bacon; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Seven Bell Omelet
Egg whites, turkey bacon, spinach and avocado; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Jumpstart Omelet
Egg whites, cheddar, jalapeño, avocado and turkey bacon; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Protein Omelet
Eggs, low fat Swiss cheese and fresh spinach; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
LEO Omelet
Eggs, lox and onions; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
ABC Omelet
Eggs, avocado, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Greek Omelet
Eggs, feta cheese and tomatoes; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Garden Omelet
Eggs, kale, onions, peppers and feta cheese; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Western Omelet
Eggs, Ham and Peppers; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Vegetarian Omelet
Eggs, peppers, mushrooms, avocado, tomatoes, onion and spinach; served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
Three Cheese Omelet
Eggs and Choice of cheese, served with hash brown patties and choice of bread.
CC Lb
Plain 1\4
Plain 1\2
Plain 1lb
Flavored 1\4
Flavored 1\2
Flavored 1lb
Special Flavored 1/4
Special Flavored 1/2
Special Flavored 1lb
LF 1\4
LF 1\2
LF 1lb
LF Flavored 1/4
LF Flavored 1/2
LF Flavored 1lb
Tofu 1/4
Tofu 1/2
Tofu 1lb
Tofu Flavored 1/4
Tofu Flavored 1/2
Tofu Flavored 1lb
Chopped Salads
Salads
Wraps
Signature Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Triple Deckers
Paninis
Sides
Juice Bar
Beverages
Bad Bagel OJ
Boylan Soda
Coastal Craft Kombucha
Coconut Water
Essentia Water
Gatorade
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Joe Box To Go
Joes Tea
Martinelli
Mexican Coke/Sprite/Jarritos
Naked Juice
Natalie's
Nestle Nesquick
Poland Spring
Rise Brewing
Sail Away Coffee
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Can
Celsius Energy Drink
Smart Water
Snapple
Soda Bottle
Soda Can
Super Coffee
Tropicana Bottle
Tropicana Carton
Vitamin Water
Savory Snacks
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Baked Fresh Daily!
40 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237