BAD Brewing Company

535 Reviews

$$$

440 S Jefferson St

Mason, MI 48854

Popular Items

Hop Dancer IPA
Kracken IPA
Mexican Hot Chocolate Brown

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda, tea, juice, coffee, etc.

BAD Water Seltzer: Raspberry Peach

A light, sparkling hard seltzer. ABV 5.5%

Cider: Apple Blood Orange

Fruity hard cider. ABV 8.5% (Gluten free ingredients, made in an environment where gluten is handled.)

Ash Street Amber

Using a variety of Northwest area hops, this American amber ale carries a malt backbone and slight caramel sweetness. ABV 6%

Belgian Tripel

A slightly sweet Belgian-style ale with hints of banana, clove, and light pepper. ABV 9.5%

Chocolate Covered Coffee Brown

One of our most popular beers, this robust coffee brown uses local "Grumpy Monkey" coffee and carries a smooth, chocolatey finish. ABV 6.5%

Get In Loser (Vanilla Chai Cream Ale)

Vanilla chai cream ale with lactose. ABV 6.5%

Gose: Black Currant

A tart Gose with black currant. ABV 5.2%

Ho Ho Holy Crap Xmas Ale

Christmas in your mouth! Brewed with ginger, cinnamon, all spice, sweet orange peel, and some local secrets that Santa can’t disclose. ABV 8.2%

Hop Dancer IPA

A hop-forward, light-bodied American IPA with a balanced malty sweetness. Featuring Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, Mosaic hops. ABV 7%

Hoppin' on da Bandwagon NEIPA

A juicy NEIPA with flavors of tangerine and peach. Featuring Cry Pop, Cashmere, and Galaxy hops. 7%

Kracken IPA

Our original IPA, featuring a mellow hop bitterness and malt backbone. ABV 7%

Mead: Club Sauce

An Arnold Palmer inspired mead, with elderflower honey. ABV 5% (Gluten free ingredients, made in an environment where gluten is handled).

Mead: Fruit Punch

Featuring fruit punch and wildflower honey. ABV 5% (Gluten free ingredients, made in an environment where gluten is handled).

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brown

Our Chocolate Coffee Brown base, with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, chilies, vanilla, and more coffee. Well balanced and not too spicy! ABV 6.5%

P is for Porter

An American-style porter with a medium body and roasted flavors. ABV 6.3%

Regs Wheat

A smooth wheat ale with orange peel, coriander, and a touch of New Zealand Cascade hops. ABV 5.5%

Skinny Jeans and an Attitude (Sour DRIPA)

A non-lactose sour DRIPA with sour watermelon candy, red prickly pear, salt, and Galaxy hops. ABV 8.5%

Soft Sweater Hazy Pale Ale

A hazy pale ale with 2/3 Cashmere hops and 1/3 Simcoe hops. ABV 6%

Sun Hands Golden Ale

A light, crisp golden ale with citrus notes. ABV 5.2%

Dietary Restrictions Key

GF:Gluten Friendly | VG:Vegetarian | V:Vegan

If an item is not marked as a restriction, check description to see if a substitution is available.

Raw Food Disclaimer

Ask your server about menu items that are cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Starters

Cheese Curds (VG)

$7.00

White cheddar filled curds served with spicy marinara or ranch for dipping.

Chicken Bites (Full Order)

$10.00

Ten bites served naked with your choice of two dipping sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Hot Honey, Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Chicken Bites (Half Order)

$6.00

Five bites served naked with your choice of one dipping sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Hot Honey, Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Cauliflower Bites (VG)

$10.00

Served naked with your choice of two dipping sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Hot Honey, Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Loaded Tots

$12.00

A bowl of tots topped with poblano queso, smoked chicken thigh, shredded cheddar, pickled jalapeño, diced tomato, shredded lettuce and lime sour cream.

Soups, Salads, & Sides

Bourbon Chili

$12.00Out of stock

Bowl of chili made with hamburger, steak, pinto / black beans, and Kentucky bourbon. Topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, and scallions.

Michigan Harvest Salad (VG)

$12.00

Spring greens, sliced honey crisp apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, red onion and maple balsamic vinaigrette topped with a nut mixture containing peanuts, almonds, hazelnut pecans and cashews.

Chef Salad (GF)

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and red onion. Dressing Choices: Ranch, Cucumber Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Salad (GF) (VG)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar, cucumber, diced tomato and onion. Dressing Choices: Ranch, Cucumber Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side of Fries (GF) (VG)

$3.00

Keep it OG with ketchup, or add a side of Queso for $2.50.

Side of Tater Tots (GF) (VG)

$3.50

Tots, need we say more? Ok, we will. You can also spice them up with a side of Queso for $2.50.

Bag of Chips (GF) (VG)

$1.50

Lays Plain, Fritos, or Great Lakes Kettle BBQ.

Main Characters

Side Options

Add Fries {$1.50}, Tots {$2.00}, Side Salad {$2.50}, Cup of Chili, {$3.50} or Chips {$1.00} to any Main Character.

Substitute Options

{GF Burger Bun - $2.00} {Impossible Patty - $2.00}

BAD Burger

$9.50

Beef smash patty (from Sanford Family Farms in Jackson), lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and your choice of either American, swiss, cheddar, or provolone cheese. Add bacon for $1.50. (Substitutions available: GF bun)

Impossible Burger (VG) (V option, must sub GF bun or sourdough bread)

$12.50

Impossible smash patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and your choice of either American, Swiss, cheddar, or provolone cheese. (Substitutions available: GF bun to be GF/Vegan)

Bacon Blue Burger

$11.50

Beef smash patty (from Sanford Family Farms in Jackson) topped with bacon, blue cheese, mayo, and onion jam. (Substitutions available: GF bun and Impossible Patty).

Nacho Cheese Dog

$9.50

1/4 lb all-beef Dearborn link smothered in poblano queso, shredded cheddar, and pickled jalapenos.

Classic Grilled Cheese (VG)

$6.50

American cheese on sourdough bread. (Substitutions available: GF burger bun)

Pickled Grilled Cheese (VG)

$10.50

Pickles, picked jalapeño and BBQ aioli melted between American and Swiss cheese served on Sourdough bread. (Substitutions available: GF burger bun)

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and roasted garlic aioli served on sourdough. (Substitutions available: GF burger bun)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Smoked chicken thigh, bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, and ranch served in a tomato basil wrap. (Substitutions available: Turn wrap into a salad)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo tossed smoked chicken thigh, lettuce, blue cheese, onion, tomato, and ranch served in a tomato basil wrap. (Substitutions available: Turn wrap into a salad)

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato stacked between sourdough bread. (Substitutions available: GF burger bun)

Cubano Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, creole mustard and pickles served hot on sourdough bread. (Substitutions available: GF burger bun)

Smoked Meatball Sub

$11.50

Smoked meatballs topped with spicy marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese, served hot on a sub bun.

Sweets & Treats

Churro Bites

Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Made right here in Swartz Creek, Michigan by Blondies. Served straight up with whipped cream, or get a little saucy and add caramel or strawberry sauce!

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Made right here in Swartz Creek, Michigan by Blondies.

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

Lemon cream cake topped with vanilla cake crumbs and a dusting of sugar.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

440 S Jefferson St, Mason, MI 48854

Directions

Gallery
BAD Brewing Company image

Map
