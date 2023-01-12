Bad Chicken
No reviews yet
6030 Luther Lane Ste 130
Dallas, TX 75225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
WINGS
8 Piece Bone-In Chicken Wings
1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.
16 Piece Bone-In Chicken Wings
2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.
30 Piece Bone-In Chicken Wings
3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.
50 Piece Bone-In Chicken Wings
5 flavors and 5 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.
DESSERTS
CHICKEN BOMB BOWLS
Chicken Nugget Bowl
Our signature fried seasoned nuggets served on a bed of curly fries with your choice of dipping sauce
Peanut Butter & Jelly (our signature flavor)
Fried seasoned nuggets topped with our jelly glaze and our peanut butter sauce on a bed of curly fries and served with a side of marshamallow sauce