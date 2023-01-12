Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Chicken

6030 Luther Lane Ste 130

Dallas, TX 75225

WINGS

$12.99

1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.

$23.99

2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.

$44.99

3 flavors and 3 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.

$69.69

5 flavors and 5 dipping sauces. Note that we smoke our chicken wings to temperature before they are fried so the meat can appear pink even though they are fully cooked.

DESSERTS

$6.99

Served with a blueberry compote dipping sauce or strawberry whipped cream

$6.99

A classic favorite

$5.99

Layers of oreo crumbs and silky smooth chocolate mousse

$5.99

So. Many. Marhmallows.

CHICKEN BOMB BOWLS

$13.99

Our signature fried seasoned nuggets served on a bed of curly fries with your choice of dipping sauce

$13.99

Fried seasoned nuggets topped with our jelly glaze and our peanut butter sauce on a bed of curly fries and served with a side of marshamallow sauce