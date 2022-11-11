Bad Dad Brewing Co.

DIY Charcuterie Board

DIY Charcuterie Board - Build your own charcuterie board to take home with you. You will be provided everything to build a beautiful, delicious masterpiece. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you can share your new talent with family and friends. Price per person, per board is $32. The brewery menu items will be available for purchase as well. Gratuity not included. Please choose the next available business date for check out. Ticket is not necessary as we will have a list of all who have purchased.