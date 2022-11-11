Bad Dad Brewing Co.
174 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
QUALITY INGREDIENTS LEAD TO A QUALITY PRODUCT, AND THAT’S WHY WE MAKE EVERYTHING FROM SCRATCH. OUR DOUGH IS MADE IN HOUSE AND UTILIZES IMPORTED ITALIAN FLOUR, AND WE ONLY UTILIZE THE BEST ORGANIC TOMATOES WHEN MAKING OUR SAUCE. INGREDIENTS MATTER. COME TASTE THE DIFFERENCE.
Location
407 W Washington Street, Suite C, Fairmount, IN 46928
Gallery