Bad Dad Brewing Co.

174 Reviews

$

407 W Washington Street

Suite C

Fairmount, IN 46928

Popular Items

New Yorker
Yo, Paulie
Fougase (House Bread)

Starters

Fougase (House Bread)

Fougase (House Bread)

$7.00

Finished with olive oil & served with fresh marinara

Family Salad

Family Salad

$14.00

Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives & house-made vinaigrette dressing

Caprese Bites

Caprese Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, drizzle with balsamic reduction (two skewers).

Detroit Style Pies

Motown

Motown

$18.00

8x10 pan pizza - additional cooking time required Mozzarella cheese topped with organic tomato sauce, extra thick pepperoni, hot honey, basil.

Supreme

Supreme

$19.00

8x10 pan pizza- additional cooking time required Mozzarella cheese, organic tomato sauce, extra thick pepperoni, sausage, red onion, bell peppers, mushrooms.

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

$17.00

8x10 pan pizza - additional cooking time required Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, olive oil, basil Add Soppressata, sausage & hot honey +5

Blasphemy

Blasphemy

$22.00

8x10 pan pizza - additional cooking time required Mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, garlic, pulled chicken, applewood bacon, ranch, parsley

Buff Chick (Detroit)

$22.00

Neapolitan-Ish Red Pies

Bushwick

Bushwick

$18.00

13"- 14" We recommend one per person or two for every three guests. House made organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, parmesan, hot honey. (honey on side +1.5)

New Yorker

New Yorker

$18.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests House made organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh garlic Add red onion, mushrooms, green peppers +4

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests House made organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Lil Peps

$17.00

Neopolitan-ish White Pies

Yo, Paulie

Yo, Paulie

$19.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests Ricotta, mozzarella, soppressata salami, Italian sausage, garlic, basil, hot honey

Fort Green

Fort Green

$15.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests Ricotta, mushrooms, garlic, caramelized onion, mozzarella, dressed arugula

The Boomer

$15.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests Mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, dill Add white truffle oil +2

New York White Pie

$16.00

13" - 14" We recommend one per person or two pies for every three guests Mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil, basil

Buff Chick

Buff Chick

$17.00

Mozzarella, blue cheese, pulled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce, ranch, parsley.

Pesto Pie

Pesto Pie

$17.00

Mozzarella, sausage, basil pesto, red onion

Chx Caesar

$16.00

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pie

$13.00

Pizza Beer Special

Lil Peps Special

$20.00Out of stock

Pitcher Special

$15.00

Growler Special

$8.00

Cans

Ask Your Mother 4-PK

Ask Your Mother 4-PK

$14.99
I'll Turn This Car Around 4-PK

I'll Turn This Car Around 4-PK

$14.99
King of The Castle 4-PK

King of The Castle 4-PK

$10.99
Kiss the Cook 4pk

Kiss the Cook 4pk

$14.99

DIPA - 8.8% ABV

Pull My Finger 4-PK

Pull My Finger 4-PK

$12.99
Socks & Sandels 4-PK

Socks & Sandels 4-PK

$10.99
Tapestry of Obscenity 4-PK

Tapestry of Obscenity 4-PK

$12.99
The Dude Abides 4-PK

The Dude Abides 4-PK

$10.99

Pilsner

The Sodfather

The Sodfather

$11.99

Shandy - A refreshing lemony, gingery offer you can't refuse.

Wait Until Your Dad Gets Home

Wait Until Your Dad Gets Home

$14.99Out of stock

Imperial Stout - 8.5% ABV

You're Grounded, Mister 4-PK

You're Grounded, Mister 4-PK

$12.99
Swear Jar 4pk

Swear Jar 4pk

$14.99Out of stock

Because I Said So

$14.99

Schitzengiggles

$12.99

Plummers Crack 4-pk

$14.99

Pour Favor 4-pk

$12.99

Bombers

Oil Change Barrel Age 22oz

Oil Change Barrel Age 22oz

$20.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Water

Water

Kids Soda

$1.50

DIY Charcuterie Board

DIY Charcuterie Board - Build your own charcuterie board to take home with you. You will be provided everything to build a beautiful, delicious masterpiece. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you can share your new talent with family and friends. Price per person, per board is $32. The brewery menu items will be available for purchase as well. Gratuity not included. Please choose the next available business date for check out. Ticket is not necessary as we will have a list of all who have purchased.

1 Ticket

$32.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
QUALITY INGREDIENTS LEAD TO A QUALITY PRODUCT, AND THAT’S WHY WE MAKE EVERYTHING FROM SCRATCH. OUR DOUGH IS MADE IN HOUSE AND UTILIZES IMPORTED ITALIAN FLOUR, AND WE ONLY UTILIZE THE BEST ORGANIC TOMATOES WHEN MAKING OUR SAUCE. INGREDIENTS MATTER. COME TASTE THE DIFFERENCE.

Location

407 W Washington Street, Suite C, Fairmount, IN 46928

Directions

