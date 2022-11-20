- Home
Bad Habit Brewing Company
25 College Ave N
Saint Joseph, MN 56374
25.4oz
Bennie Ale
Light Ale - 4% A light craft beer that tastes like a light craft beer. If you like domestics, this is the beer for you. Crisp, clean, smooth, light and refreshing.
Billy Club
English Pub Ale | 5.1% ABV Elloh Govnah! Haven’t had your passport updated in a while? Let us help transport your taste buds across the big pond. We’re not talking tea and crumpets here, our Pub Ale is a soulful English pub ale authentically brewed with English hops, English maris otter malt and finished with an English ale yeast strain. Our Pub Ale is a welcomed departure from your normal palate grind, offering a flavorful hop backbone, malty aroma and an extremely smooth, slightly bitter finish. Wha we ave ere is a proper malty-rich English Pub Ale.
Dark Addiction
Chocolate Milk Stout | 5.2% ABV Don’t miss out on this intensely dark, silky smooth chocolatey goodness known as Dark Addiction. This beer pours dark with a delightful tan frothy head and a creaminess that is added from the lactose milk sugars. We finish this stout with dark roasted cacao nibs from Ghana that give off a predominantly milk chocolate flavor with slight hints of nutty and coconut flavor. Come on and indulge in this creamy, chocolately, roasty dark addiction…you know you want to.
Guavalanche IPA
GUAVA TANGERINE MILKSHAKE | 7% This beer is an epic journey for your mouth on a monstrous mountain of fruit. It starts off at our milkshake base but quickly intensifies with an aromatic blast of fruity fresh air. As you reach the flavor summit a guava cornice breaks loose and sends you cartwheeling down the peak in a guavalanche of Tart, tangy and tropical notes. Just when you think the landslide is over you are covered with a citrus splash of tangerine. As you claw your way from the twisted flavors that have buried you, panic sets in and you wonder if you’ll ever find your way out. Then you pause and realize...why would you want to.
Habitual
Habitual IPA - 5.7% Take an euphoric ride on this dank, resinous, lupulin packed IPA. Under the influence of Eldorado and Mosaic hops, Habitual hits your nose with tropical fruits and pungent piney notes, then smacks your tongue with intense hop flavor. This trip ends with a balanced bitterness and a fluffy white head. If you're up for it, indulge yourself in one of our baddest habits.
Hangup
Blonde Ale | 5.2% One of the most approachable Bad Habit beer styles, our blonde ale is an easy to drink beer that is visually appealing and delightfully refreshing. Crisp, light bodied, well rounded and smooth, it is an American classic known for its simplicity.
Johnnie Lager
Red Lager | 5.5% ABV After a long run with a Bennie branded ale, we decided it was time to let the Johnnies in on the fun. This vienna lager is reddish-brown in color and features a medium body with a pinch of malt sweetness. Brewed with Vienna malts, we’ve concocted a delicate malt aroma with a slightly caramelized and toasted character. Much like the kindness of Johnnies holding doors open for Bennies, this lager will leave you feeling something special. So put down the cheap cases, Johnnies, and get ready to taste a real beer. Who knows, it might even make the Bennies think you’re neat.
No Brainer IPA
Simcoe Smash IPA | 7.2% You can lose your mind trying to figure out what is the best single malt and single hop combination to use in a SMASH IPA. We experimented with Golden Promise malt and Simcoe hops. Slightly bitter, big hoppy Simcoe flavors of pine, passion fruit and citrus, it's all you need in an IPA. How can something this simple taste so good? If might just blow your mind!
Red Beeron IPA
Red IPA | 7.3% ABV This collaboration beer was brewed with our own "Red Baron" Randy the Beerman, wingman to the taps here at Bad Habit and Captain of the Cloudytown Homebrewers Club. Brewed to be hoppy and bitter with a caramel/toffee malt character, this ace of a beer is as balanced as a biplane and as strong as jet fuel. At 7.3% this IPA will sneak up and take the wings out from under anybody. Much like the Red Baron's plane, this beer is a smooth Fokker. Take down a pint of this and give us your best "boola-boola".
Silly Me IPA
Double Dry Hopped IPA | 7.6% Silly us, we went and brewed another DDH IPA. We were juggling between adding Simcoe, Mosaic and Citra but silly us, we just decided to add them all. We didn't feel it had enough punch so we dry hopped it will a silly amount of Vic Secret. We aren't clowning around, this stuff is silly good.
Stoned in Paradise
Mango Milkshake IPA | 7% Brewed with our hearty milkshake IPA backbone we wanted this IPA to be tropical. Few fruit flavors can put you in a tropical state of mind like mango can. So we loaded this beach with as much mango puree as we could get our hands on. Then we hit it with a wave of Tahitian vanilla that will knock you back into your beach chair.
Str8 Ahead
Double Dry Hopped Lager | 6.9% When hoppy meets crispy, there's only one way to go. Str8 Ahead. Our pal Pete and his one man jazz band is always playing on the corner of Crispy and Hoppy. This lagered double dry hopped ale is sure to get your toe tapping.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
We are a family friendly, small town brewery in St. Joseph, Minnesota, with world class beer and sodas. We are constantly changing our beer list and brewing you up something more delicious than the last time you you experienced our beer.
25 College Ave N, Saint Joseph, MN 56374